Prop Guardian Pro – Advanced Drawdown Manager With EA Killer

Prop Guardian Pro is a comprehensive risk manager utility specifically designed for professional traders and Prop Firm candidates (FTMO, MFF, The5ers, etc.). It acts as a strict risk desk manager, ensuring you never violate your drawdown limits.

Prop Guardian Pro goes beyond simple risk management by incorporating a "Psycho-Manager" engine. When a limit is hit, it stops trading and displays smart motivational messages to help prevent revenge trading and maintain a professional mindset.

Killer Mode: The Ultimate Fail-Safe

Most risk managers close trades, but other EAs might immediately reopen them. The optional Killer Mode prevents this. If enabled, it immediately removes all other Expert Advisors from all open charts as soon as a limit is breached. This ensures your account is frozen in safety and prevents any further trading activity.

Key Features

  • Multi-Timeframe Protection: Monitors equity across Daily, Weekly, and Monthly limits simultaneously. Daily limits reset automatically at the start of the new server day.

  • Flexible Calculation: Supports both Percentage (%) and fixed Currency ($) calculation modes based on your Prop Firm rules.

  • Dynamic Dashboard: A clear, responsive interface that automatically resizes based on your chart window. It displays Current P/L, Max Recorded Drawdown, and a Countdown Timer for trading limit resets.

  • Smart State-Saver: Protects data during VPS restarts or MT4 crashes. The EA saves Start Equity and Drawdown Records to a secure file to ensure continuity.

  • Notification System: Sends alerts via Mobile Push Notifications, Emails, and Pop-ups when limits are approaching or breached.

Psycho-Manager Engine

Trading is largely psychological. When a Daily Loss limit is hit, traders are vulnerable to emotional decisions.

  • This tool displays professional advice on the dashboard when a limit is reached.

  • Messages rotate every 15 seconds to keep you grounded.

  • Specific messages exist for both Loss Limits (to calm you) and Profit Targets (to prevent greed).

Input Parameters

Limit Settings

  • CalculationMode: Choose between Percentage or Currency.

  • DailyDrawdownLimit: Max allowed loss for the day.

  • DailyProfitTarget: Target to lock in profits for the day.

  • Weekly/Monthly Inputs: Settings for longer-term protection.

Actions and Alerts

  • CloseTradesOnHit: If true, closes all market execution trades immediately.

  • DeletePendingOnHit: If true, deletes all Limit/Stop orders.

  • SendPushNotification: Sends alerts to the MT4 Mobile App.

  • EnableKillerMode: If enabled, removes all other EAs from all charts when a limit is hit.

Dashboard Settings

  • ColorSettings: Customizable colors for Background, Header, Text, Profit, and Loss.

How to Use

  1. Open one empty chart (e.g., EURUSD H1).

  2. Attach Prop Guardian Pro.

  3. Set your Drawdown Limits (e.g., Daily 4%, Monthly 10%).

  4. Enable KillerMode if you use other automated trading bots.

Live Results and Recommendations

For a fully automated strategy that works well alongside this risk manager, you can view our verified monitoring results here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345882


Support If you have any questions, please post them in the Comments section or send a direct message via MQL5 profile.


Trade safe. Trade smart.

