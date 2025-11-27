SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SaMo Group EA
Mohammad Rahchemandi

SaMo Group EA

Mohammad Rahchemandi
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
11 (78.57%)
Loss Trades:
3 (21.43%)
Best trade:
9.00 USD
Worst trade:
-5.36 USD
Gross Profit:
55.33 USD (4 607 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13.35 USD (1 289 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (31.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31.14 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.69
Trading activity:
0.81%
Max deposit load:
20.59%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.07
Long Trades:
10 (71.43%)
Short Trades:
4 (28.57%)
Profit Factor:
4.14
Expected Payoff:
3.00 USD
Average Profit:
5.03 USD
Average Loss:
-4.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-10.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.31 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
22.06%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
10.31 USD (4.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.15% (10.31 USD)
By Equity:
2.15% (4.19 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 42
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.00 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Pro.ECN2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.81 × 254
Alpari-Pro.ECN
2.02 × 1177
Inveslo-Real
2.41 × 240
Investizo-Real
3.68 × 482
Exness-Real7
6.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 32
10.10 × 10
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

SaMo Group EA Gold: Trend Follower with Fixed StopLoss


Professional XAUUSD trading system. No Grid, No Martingale. Fixed SL/TP for every trade. Focus on quality entries and capital protection.


SaMo EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike many risky strategies on the market, SaMo EA prioritizes capital preservation and sustainable growth over high-risk, short-term gains.

This system is built for traders who seek peace of mind. It avoids dangerous recovery methods and relies on precise market analysis to catch significant trend movements.

💎 Key Strategy Features:

  • Safety First: No Martingale, No Grid, No Arbitrage, and No Hedging.

  • Hard Stop Loss: Every single trade has a fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) from the moment of entry.

  • Quality Over Quantity: The EA does not spam trades. It waits for high-probability setups (Max 3 trades per day) to catch logical market moves.

  • Trend Following: Focuses on capturing major directional movements rather than risky scalping in chop zones.

🛡️ Risk Management System:

We understand that drawdown control is more important than profit. SaMo EA offers flexible risk settings:

  1. Auto Lot: Risk a specific percentage (%) of your balance per trade.

  2. Fixed Lot: Set a manual lot size if preferred.

  3. Strict Protection: Since strict SL is used, your account is never exposed to unlimited risk.

📊 Performance & Optimization:

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD): Algorithms are tuned specifically for Gold's volatility and daily range.

  • Stress Tested: The strategy has shown stability in backtests from 2022 to the present, navigating through high-impact news and market crashes without blowing accounts.

  • News Filter: While the EA handles volatility well, users retain full control to pause trading during major economic events if desired.

⚙️ Recommendations for Subscribers/Users:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Broker: ECN/Low Spread broker recommended.

  • VPS: A VPS with low latency (<20ms) is highly recommended for stable operation 24/7.

  • Minimum Deposit: $200 (Recommended $500+ for better risk distribution).

Why Choose SaMo EA? If you are tired of waking up to huge drawdowns caused by Grid/Martingale bots, SaMo EA is the solution. We offer transparent, logic-based trading designed for long-term consistency.


No reviews
2025.12.12 22:38
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:3000
2025.12.11 13:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.08 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.28 06:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.28 05:56
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.27 15:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.27 15:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 14:01
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.27 14:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.27 10:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 10:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 10:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.27 10:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 10:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SaMo Group EA
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
218
USD
4
92%
14
78%
1%
4.14
3.00
USD
5%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.