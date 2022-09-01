Trailinator MT4

TRAILINATOR™ is a unique Solution to use different Trailing-Stop Variants and change your settings via Remotecontrol. You configure your Trailing-Stop for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol.

Currently we support these different Trailing-Stops:

  1. Standard: works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop
  2. Start after points: trailing stop will start after your defined points in profit
  3. Start after percent of Take Profit: trailing stop starts after reaching the percentage of your take profit


TRAILINATOR™ can be used on all symbols / instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices and stocks

Important:

we are permanenty extending our Product Features, please check also our channel or site

Key Features

  • different trailing stop types
  • Adjust your settings 24/7 from everywhere
  • Save time and configure your trailing stop just once per pair
  • Custom Symbol support
  • fast update Sequence
  • Multy Symbol Support 


How can I use Remotecontrol?
combine my Metatrader account with TRAILINATOR™ account.

  1. Install TRAILINATOR™ EA
  2. Register an Account on etradro.com 
  3. Maintain your settings (Account and Trailing Stop Configurations)
  4. Add to EA Settings, the registered email
  5. enable under Tools/Options in Tab Expert Advisor the Allow WebRequest from URL features. Add here https://trailinator.com/
  6. enable Algo Trading in your Metatrader Terminal, enjoy TRAILINATOR™ Features


Setup & Support:


Filtrer:
stockexweb
38
stockexweb 2022.09.01 11:48 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Christian Opperskalski
8972
Réponse du développeur Christian Opperskalski 2022.09.01 12:00
thank you for great feedback, all the best Chris
Répondre à l'avis