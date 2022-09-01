Trailinator MT4
- Utilitaires
- Christian Opperskalski
- Version: 2.2
- Mise à jour: 28 février 2023
TRAILINATOR™ is a unique Solution to use different Trailing-Stop Variants and change your settings via Remotecontrol. You configure your Trailing-Stop for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol.
Currently we support these different Trailing-Stops:
- Standard: works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop
- Start after points: trailing stop will start after your defined points in profit
- Start after percent of Take Profit: trailing stop starts after reaching the percentage of your take profit
TRAILINATOR™ can be used on all symbols / instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices and stocks
Key Features
- different trailing stop types
- Adjust your settings 24/7 from everywhere
- Save time and configure your trailing stop just once per pair
- Custom Symbol support
- fast update Sequence
- Multy Symbol Support
How can I use Remotecontrol?
combine my Metatrader account with TRAILINATOR™ account.
- Install TRAILINATOR™ EA
- Register an Account on etradro.com
- Maintain your settings (Account and Trailing Stop Configurations)
- Add to EA Settings, the registered email
- enable under Tools/Options in Tab Expert Advisor the Allow WebRequest from URL features. Add here https://trailinator.com/
- enable Algo Trading in your Metatrader Terminal, enjoy TRAILINATOR™ Features
Setup & Support:
- For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901
- Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro
- documentations ( Instructions ) and strategy details are available in this post in our MQL5 Blog https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750367
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note