Trailinator MT4

TRAILINATOR™ is a unique Solution to use different Trailing-Stop Variants and change your settings via Remotecontrol. You configure your Trailing-Stop for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol.

Currently we support these different Trailing-Stops:

Standard: works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points: trailing stop will start after your defined points in profit Start after percent of Take Profit: trailing stop starts after reaching the percentage of your take profit





TRAILINATOR™ can be used on all symbols / instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices and stocks

Important: we are permanenty extending our Product Features, please check also our channel or site we are permanenty extending our Product Features, please check also our channel or site

Key Features

different trailing stop types

Adjust your settings 24/7 from everywhere

Save time and configure your trailing stop just once per pair

Custom Symbol support

fast update Sequence

Multy Symbol Support





How can I use Remotecontrol?

combine my Metatrader account with TRAILINATOR™ account.

Install TRAILINATOR™ EA Register an Account on etradro.com Maintain your settings (Account and Trailing Stop Configurations) Add to EA Settings, the registered email enable under Tools/Options in Tab Expert Advisor the Allow WebRequest from URL features. Add here https://trailinator.com/ enable Algo Trading in your Metatrader Terminal, enjoy TRAILINATOR™ Features





Setup & Support:

For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901

https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901 Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro documentations ( Instructions ) and strategy details are available in this post in our MQL5 Blog https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750367



