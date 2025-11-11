BBRSI Quantum

🚀 BBRSI Quantum (Free Edition) 🚀

BBRSI Quantum is a powerful, 100% Non-Repainting indicator for MetaTrader 4 that generates clear Buy and Sell arrows based on an advanced momentum strategy. This tool is designed for traders who want to identify precise entry points during overbought or oversold conditions.

This is the fully functional FREE edition.

📈 The Core Strategy: Bollinger Bands on RSI

Unlike standard indicators, BBRSI Quantum does not apply Bollinger Bands to the price. Instead, it applies them directly to the RSI oscillator. 🧠 This unique combination helps filter out market noise and pinpoint moments of true momentum exhaustion.

  • 🟢 Buy Signal: A Buy arrow is generated when the RSI line first crosses up from outside the Lower Bollinger Band, and the RSI value is simultaneously below the user-defined BuyLevel (e.g., 35). This confirms the asset is moving out of an oversold condition.

  • 🔴 Sell Signal: A Sell arrow is generated when the RSI line first crosses down from outside the Upper Bollinger Band, and the RSI value is simultaneously above the user-defined SellLevel (e.g., 65). This confirms the asset is moving out of an overbought condition.

🔑 Key Features

  • 💎 100% Non-Repainting: Signals are confirmed only on the close of the bar. They will never change, move, or disappear retroactively.

  • 🎯 Smart Arrow Placement: Arrows are dynamically placed using an ATR (Average True Range) calculation. Buy arrows appear below the candle's low, and Sell arrows appear above the candle's high, ensuring they are always visible.

  • 🔔 Full Multi-Alert System: Never miss a signal. The indicator is equipped with three types of alerts:

    • MT4 Popup Alert with Sound

    • Mobile Push Notification

    • Email Notification

  • 🎨 Fully Customizable: You have full control over all important parameters (RSI, BB, ATR, Levels) to adapt the indicator to your trading style.

  • 🌍 Universal Compatibility: Works seamlessly on all currency pairs, indices, cryptocurrencies, and timeframes.

  • Clean & Lightweight: The code is optimized for performance and will not slow down your terminal.

⚙️ Input Parameters

Main Indicator Settings

  • BandsPeriod : The period for the Bollinger Bands calculation.

  • BandsDeviation : The standard deviation for the Bollinger Bands.

  • RsiPeriod : The period for the RSI calculation.

  • BuyLevel : The RSI level that price must be below to validate a Buy signal.

  • SellLevel : The RSI level that price must be above to validate a Sell signal.

Arrow & ATR Settings

  • AtrPeriod : The ATR period used for calculating arrow distance.

  • AtrStopFactor : The multiplier for the ATR value to set the distance of the arrow.

  • BuyArrowCode / SellArrowCode : Customize the arrow symbols (Wingdings font codes).

Alert Settings

  • EnableAlert : True/False for MT4 popup alerts.

  • EnableNotification : True/False for mobile push notifications.

  • EnableMail : True/False for email alerts.

🌟 Your Feedback is Valuable! 🌟

This indicator is provided FREE to the community. If you find it helpful, please consider leaving a positive review and a 5-star rating! 🙏 Your support encourages the development of more free tools.


Plus de l'auteur
Trades Manager EA MT4
Mohammad Rahchemandi
Utilitaires
Download Trade Manager EA by Mr_Green76 – the smartest way to manage your trades on MetaTrader 4  – FREE ️ Dynamic TP/SL Control – Set dollar or percentage-based targets ️ Smart Partial Closes – Auto-lock in profits or limit losses ️ One-Click Control Panel – Manage trades visually, close charts automatically ️ Live P/L Labels – Real-time stats on your chart ️ Save/Load Presets – Seamless session-to-session trading EXCLUSIVE BONUS OFFER Send your feedback or review (by comment o
FREE
Super Power Scalp Signals
Mohammad Rahchemandi
Indicateurs
This indicator gives entry signals in trend direction and also trend direction there is tow mode of signals for tow type of trading 1 - swing trading 2- scalping On scalping mode signals have small stop loss and big R/R  On swing mode can be waited more for TP or SL . Non-Repaint Indicator  suitable for all currency and all time frame  Detect UpTrend , DownTrend and SideTrend (Possibility of Changing Trend) There is tow   mode for signals (Scalp Mode , Swing Mode) Pop up alert , email , Push not
Magic PriceAction
Mohammad Rahchemandi
Indicateurs
Magic Price Action – Advanced Candlestick Pattern Recognition by Mr Green76 Elevate your price action trading with Magic Price Action , an advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator that streamlines candlestick analysis through automated detection, deep customization, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. Stop manually scanning charts—let Magic Price Action do the heavy lifting with precise, real-time identification of key candlestick patterns based on your personal strategy. Key Features Intellig
SmartReversals Auto Optimized
Mohammad Rahchemandi
Indicateurs
SmartReversals Auto Optimized: The Intelligent Indicator That Adapts to Your Chart Tired of indicators with fixed settings that only work in one market? Frustrated by endless manual optimization with no results? Introducing SmartReversals Auto Optimized – the first indicator that automatically optimizes itself for your chart. The real magic is its built-in Auto-Optimization Engine . Revolutionary Feature: Smart Auto-Optimization No more manual backtesting or guessing parameters! Whe
SmartTrendMrGreen
Mohammad Rahchemandi
Indicateurs
Are you looking for precision and reliability in your trading strategy? This non-repainting indicator is designed to elevate your trading game by providing entry signals aligned with the current trend direction, offering a powerful edge for traders of all styles. Key Features: Dual Signal Modes for Ultimate Flexibility : 1️⃣ Swing Trading Mode : Ideal for longer trades. Hold positions with confidence and target higher profit potential. 2️⃣ Scalping Mode : Designed for quick trades with minim
Magic PriceAction MT5
Mohammad Rahchemandi
Indicateurs
Magic Price Action – Advanced Candlestick Pattern Recognition by Mr Green76 Elevate your price action trading with   Magic Price Action , an advanced MetaTrader 4 indicator that streamlines candlestick analysis through automated detection, deep customization, and an intuitive on-chart control panel. Stop manually scanning charts—let Magic Price Action do the heavy lifting with precise, real-time identification of key candlestick patterns based on your personal strategy. Key Features Intell
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis