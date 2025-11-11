🚀 BBRSI Quantum (Free Edition) 🚀

BBRSI Quantum is a powerful, 100% Non-Repainting indicator for MetaTrader 4 that generates clear Buy and Sell arrows based on an advanced momentum strategy. This tool is designed for traders who want to identify precise entry points during overbought or oversold conditions.

This is the fully functional FREE edition.

📈 The Core Strategy: Bollinger Bands on RSI

Unlike standard indicators, BBRSI Quantum does not apply Bollinger Bands to the price. Instead, it applies them directly to the RSI oscillator. 🧠 This unique combination helps filter out market noise and pinpoint moments of true momentum exhaustion.

🟢 Buy Signal: A Buy arrow is generated when the RSI line first crosses up from outside the Lower Bollinger Band, and the RSI value is simultaneously below the user-defined BuyLevel (e.g., 35). This confirms the asset is moving out of an oversold condition.

🔴 Sell Signal: A Sell arrow is generated when the RSI line first crosses down from outside the Upper Bollinger Band, and the RSI value is simultaneously above the user-defined SellLevel (e.g., 65). This confirms the asset is moving out of an overbought condition.

🔑 Key Features

💎 100% Non-Repainting: Signals are confirmed only on the close of the bar. They will never change, move, or disappear retroactively.

🎯 Smart Arrow Placement: Arrows are dynamically placed using an ATR (Average True Range) calculation. Buy arrows appear below the candle's low, and Sell arrows appear above the candle's high, ensuring they are always visible.

🔔 Full Multi-Alert System: Never miss a signal. The indicator is equipped with three types of alerts: MT4 Popup Alert with Sound Mobile Push Notification Email Notification

🎨 Fully Customizable: You have full control over all important parameters (RSI, BB, ATR, Levels) to adapt the indicator to your trading style.

🌍 Universal Compatibility: Works seamlessly on all currency pairs, indices, cryptocurrencies, and timeframes.

⚡ Clean & Lightweight: The code is optimized for performance and will not slow down your terminal.

⚙️ Input Parameters

Main Indicator Settings

BandsPeriod : The period for the Bollinger Bands calculation.

BandsDeviation : The standard deviation for the Bollinger Bands.

RsiPeriod : The period for the RSI calculation.

BuyLevel : The RSI level that price must be below to validate a Buy signal.

SellLevel : The RSI level that price must be above to validate a Sell signal.

Arrow & ATR Settings

AtrPeriod : The ATR period used for calculating arrow distance.

AtrStopFactor : The multiplier for the ATR value to set the distance of the arrow.

BuyArrowCode / SellArrowCode : Customize the arrow symbols (Wingdings font codes).

Alert Settings

EnableAlert : True/False for MT4 popup alerts.

EnableNotification : True/False for mobile push notifications.

EnableMail : True/False for email alerts.

🌟 Your Feedback is Valuable! 🌟

This indicator is provided FREE to the community. If you find it helpful, please consider leaving a positive review and a 5-star rating! 🙏 Your support encourages the development of more free tools.