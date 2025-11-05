DhanrangSMC

🧠 SMC Indicator for MT5 – Trade Like Institutions

Unlock the power of institutional trading with the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to go beyond retail strategies, this advanced tool helps you identify market structure shifts, order blocks, liquidity zones, and fair value gaps with precision and clarity.

🔍 Key Features:

Automatic Market Structure Detection : Instantly spot Breaks of Structure (BOS), CHoCH, and trend shifts.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Analyze SMC concepts across any timeframe.

Custom Alerts: Stay informed with real-time notifications for key market events.

🎯 Why Choose This Indicator?