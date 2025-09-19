Easy Scalper every candle

Easy Scalper Every Candle – MT5 Indicator is a technical tool for traders who focus on gold (XAUUSD) and major forex pairs. It is a forex buy sell indicator designed for scalping and intraday trading. The system provides buy and sell signals on any candle using multiple conditions, market structure checks, and volume analysis. This makes it a flexible choice for those applying a scalping strategy or looking for structured setups in different market conditions.

Key Features

  1. Candle-Based Signal Logic
    Generates buy and sell signals on each candle with multi-condition filters, supporting different scalping strategies.

  2. Dual Mode Settings
    Separate BUY and SELL modes allow flexibility for both bullish and bearish markets in intraday trading MT5 environments.

  3. Integrated Technical Tools
    Works with ATR (volatility), ADX (trend strength), RSI (momentum), EMA and SMA (trend confirmation), making it a volume-based indicator that adapts to various setups.

  4. Market Structure Levels
    Calculates RH (Resistance High) and RL (Resistance Low) levels that update in real time. This feature positions the tool as a breakout indicator MT5 to assist in breakout and reversal analysis.

  5. Volume and Liquidity Tracking
    Observes volume spikes and liquidity areas near support/resistance to help reduce weaker signals.

  6. Chart Panel and Alerts
    Displays indicator information directly on the chart with mobile and desktop alerts for trade monitoring.

Usage

  • Attach the indicator to any MT5 chart.

  • Select BUY or SELL mode based on market direction.

  • Adjust sensitivity and filtering options for your scalping strategy.

  • Apply it for intraday trading MT5 sessions or short-term setups.

  • Monitor RH/RL levels, volume zones, and alerts.

Applications

  • Gold scalping with XAUUSD signals

  • Forex scalping on major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

  • Short-term and intraday trading MT5 confirmation

  • Traders tracking volume and liquidity zones with a volume-based indicator

Important Advisory

Test the indicator on a demo account before using it live. Results may vary depending on market conditions and user settings.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex, gold, and CFDs carries risk of capital loss. This tool is only for technical analysis and does not provide investment advice. Past testing or behavior does not guarantee future outcomes.


