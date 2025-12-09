Drawdown Terminator – Account-wide Equity Guardian for MT5

1. What is Drawdown Terminator?

Drawdown Terminator is an MT5 utility (non-trading Expert Advisor) designed to protect your entire account equity – not just a single EA or symbol.

It continuously monitors your total account equity / capital, and when your Equity Profit Target or Equity Loss Limit is reached, it can automatically:

Close all open positions

Close all pending orders

Optionally close all other charts/EAs (and remove itself)

Send terminal alerts and/or push notifications to your mobile MT5 app

Show a real-time control panel with account + protection status

Attach it to ONE chart per account, set your equity limits, and let Drawdown Terminator enforce your risk rules with machine precision.

2. Who is it for?

Drawdown Terminator is perfect for:

✅ Prop firm traders (FTMO, Funded Next, etc.) who must respect daily loss and max loss limits

✅ Traders running multiple EAs / strategies on the same account

✅ Grid / Martingale / HFT / Scalper users who want a hard equity floor

✅ Swing/day traders who want to lock in a profit target on the full account

✅ Anyone who wants a “Last Line of Defence” for their account equity

Instead of watching the account all day, you define the rules once and let Drawdown Terminator execute them automatically.

3. How Drawdown Terminator Works

The EA runs on each tick and checks your Account Equity against your configured levels:

You set: Profit Target (Amount) – equity level where you want to lock in profits

Loss Limit (Amount) – equity level where you want to cut losses / stop trading On every tick, the EA checks: If Equity ≥ Profit Target → PROFIT TARGET hit

If Equity ≤ Loss Limit → LOSS LIMIT hit When a limit is hit, depending on your inputs, the EA will: Close all open positions

Close all pending orders

Optionally close all other charts (so no more EAs can trade)

Send an Alert and/or Push Notification

Update the on-chart status panel with the reason

Protection is equity-based, so it works seamlessly with any symbol / any EA / any manual trade running on the account.

Input Parameters (Explained)

📁 Information

Info1 – Short message describing the EA: Drawdown Terminator – Account-wide Equity/Capital Protector.

Info2 – Important: Attach to ONLY ONE chart per account.

Attaching it to multiple charts may create duplicated protection actions. ONE chart is enough to protect the whole account.

🛡️ Account Protection Settings

Profit Target (Amount) (InpProfitTarget) Set to 0.0 to disable profit target protection 0.0 → EA calculates / uses target equity When equity ≥ target , EA triggers protection

Loss Limit (Amount) (InpLossLimit) Set to 0.0 to disable loss limit protection 0.0 → EA calculates / uses equity floor When equity ≤ loss limit , EA triggers protection



Tip: If both are 0.0, no protection will trigger (a warning is printed in the log).

⚔️ Actions On Trigger

Close ALL Positions (InpClosePositions) true → Close every open trade when triggered false → Keep open positions, still possible to use as “monitor only”

Close ALL Pending Orders (InpClosePendingOrders) true → Delete all pending orders on trigger false → Leave pending orders untouched

Close ALL other Charts/EAs (InpCloseCharts) false (default) → Do not close charts true → On trigger, close all other charts , then call ExpertRemove() Great for full shutdown of trading activity

Send Alert Message (InpSendAlert) true → Show Alert on the first trigger false → No terminal popup

Send Notification (Mobile MT5 APP) (InpSendNotification) true → Send push notifications (must be enabled in terminal options) false → No push notifications



🖥️ Panel / UI Settings

Show Panel (InpShowPanel)

true → Display on-chart panel with all metrics



false → Run silently in the background

Best Practices & Recommendations ✅ Attach Drawdown Terminator to ONLY ONE chart per account

✅ Combine with your existing EAs; this EA does not open trades , it only manages risk

✅ Always test first on demo to confirm configuration matches your broker/prop rules

