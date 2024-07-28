Forex Sentiment Trader PRO EA

5

I have created this  MT4 Tool EA to test if it is more profitable to trade in favor of the mass sentiment of traders or it is better to go against it.

Remember to authorize Myfxbook url in WebRequest options in MT4

Features:

  • Market Sentiment update every 30 minutes
  • SL
  • TP
  • BreakEven
  • Trail SL
  • Daily Target Profit
  • Max Daily DrawDown (Useful for prop firm)
  • Max Spread Filter
  • Time Filter
  • Custom Trade Comments
  • Protection in case a pair is not read correctly from the web (Prevents improper closing or opening of operations)
  • Suffix & Preffix in Symbols

Take advantage of the initial price! The EA will have several improvements and updates such as built-in News Filter, optional Suffix and Prefix for brokers that have it in the pairs and much more!

The price will go up progressively!

The EA is Multy-currency and can trade on Demo or Real if you want (but be carefully, this tool is made to understand if it is better to trade for or against market sentiment... Use at your own risk)

You cannot baktest this tool since it operates in real time with current data from the market sentiment website.

You can choose any currency pairs you want (I recommend major pairs with less spread) as long as you have them active on MT4 Market Watch.

If the EA is configured to trade in Favor of Market Sentiment, it will open trades in currency pairs that are equal to or higher than the default percentage value chosen (Default 85, but you can choose the percentage you want) and close if it goes down at 60%

If you want to choose to trade Against of Market Sentiment, suppose that the market sentiment is more than 85% Long in EURUSD, then the EA would open a sell order in EURUSD and the order would be closed when the Long drops to 60%


Please leave your suggestions, opinions and comments to support me and know if you like my work as well as possible functions to add in future updates. Thank you!



Avis 3
takashi7jp
112
takashi7jp 2025.07.10 16:07 
 

Still in development!

I look forward to further evolution in the future!

After the first entry, if the existing conditions are met at the specified interval (time), it would be interesting to repeat the entry up to the specified position (optional, maximum position setting).

For example, parameters

-Specified interval: 240 minutes (optional setting)

-Maximum position: 5 (optional setting)

When adding a position, it would be possible to enter if the existing currency pair has a profit or not, or to add a position regardless, which would open up a lot of possibilities for the future.👍

[Additional Note]

I thought that it would be useful for analysis if there was a function (ON/OFF) that could output the sentiment index to CSV (time series pool) when the date is updated, etc.

Viachaslau Kulakou
502
Viachaslau Kulakou 2024.11.29 11:09 
 

Все работает отлично

