Trend Hunter Beast MT5 Indicator

Easy to follow the overall trend by looking at a higher timeframe. Simple entry when the arrow appears.

Exits are made on the opposite arrow, or you can place a stop loss below the last low or high, and a stop loss as desired.





Applies to any Forex asset, although it is recommended to use pairs with low spreads.





You can also use it on crypto assets or indices such as the SP500, etc.





Check the trend on higher timeframes such as D1 and H1, and enter in the same direction on M1, M3, M5, or M15. Applies to any asset.