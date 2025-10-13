Trend Confluence Indicator

Multi-indicator confluence scoring system for trend analysis

Trend Confluence combines four popular technical indicators (EMA, RSI, MACD, and ADX) into a single numerical score from 0 to 100, helping traders identify market direction and trend strength at a glance.

Overview

This indicator evaluates market conditions by analyzing the agreement between four technical components. When indicators align in the same direction, the confluence score strengthens, providing clearer insight into current trend conditions.

The system displays a real-time score with color-coded visual feedback, making it easy to assess market bias without switching between multiple indicator windows.

How It Works

Score Calculation

Each of the four technical components contributes 25 points to the final score based on its current reading:

EMA Crossover: Fast and slow exponential moving averages determine primary trend direction

RSI Momentum: Relative Strength Index measures momentum strength above or below configurable thresholds

MACD Histogram: Confirms trend direction through histogram polarity

ADX Directional Movement: Evaluates trend strength when ADX exceeds minimum threshold, then checks directional indicators

Complete bullish alignment produces a score of 100, while complete bearish alignment results in 0. Mixed signals generate intermediate values reflecting market uncertainty.

Visual Panel

An on-chart panel displays:

Current confluence score (0-100%)

Market direction: BULLISH, BEARISH, or NEUTRAL

Signal strength description

Number of indicators in agreement (X/4)

Color-coded feedback: green for bullish, red for bearish, gray for neutral

Key Features

Single score representing four technical indicators

Real-time calculation and display

Fully customizable parameters for all components

Clean visual panel with essential information

No external dependencies or DLL calls

Lightweight processing suitable for multiple charts

Compatible with all symbols and timeframes

Input Parameters

EMA Settings

Fast Period (default: 8) - Responsive moving average

Slow Period (default: 21) - Baseline trend filter

RSI Configuration

Period (default: 14) - Standard RSI calculation

Bull Threshold (default: 55) - Minimum value for bullish confirmation

Bear Threshold (default: 45) - Maximum value for bearish confirmation

MACD Parameters

Fast (default: 12) - Fast EMA period

Slow (default: 26) - Slow EMA period

Signal (default: 9) - Signal line period

ADX Settings

Period (default: 14) - Standard ADX calculation

Min Strength (default: 20.0) - Minimum ADX value to evaluate directional movement

Panel Customization

Corner position (default: upper left)

X and Y distance from corner

Font size

Panel name (for multiple instances)

Score Interpretation

Strong Signals (0-25 or 75-100) Four indicators show agreement, suggesting clear directional bias

Moderate Signals (25-37.5 or 62.5-75) Three indicators align with one neutral or conflicting

Weak Bias (37.5-50 or 50-62.5) Two indicators show directional agreement

Neutral (50) Indicators show equal pressure or remain neutral

Usage Recommendations

Parameter Optimization Test different parameter combinations on historical data before live use. Market characteristics vary across instruments and timeframes.

Multiple Timeframe Analysis Consider using the indicator on several timeframes for confirmation. Higher timeframe alignment often provides more reliable context.

Combine With Price Action Use confluence scores alongside support/resistance levels, chart patterns, and candlestick analysis for comprehensive market evaluation.

Risk Management Always employ proper risk management regardless of signal strength. No indicator guarantees profitable outcomes.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Type: Chart indicator

Buffers: 2 (score and direction)

Objects: 5 (panel components)

Resource Usage: Minimal CPU and memory

Updates

Product updates are provided at no additional cost. The indicator notifies users when new versions become available through the standard MetaTrader update mechanism.

Support

For technical questions or feature requests, use the product comment section below or the internal messaging system on MQL5.com.

Disclaimer: This indicator is a technical analysis tool for market evaluation. It does not provide investment advice or guarantees. Users should test thoroughly and understand indicator behavior before incorporating it into trading decisions. Trading carries risk, and past performance does not indicate future results.