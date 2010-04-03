Macd Multi Timeframe Scanner
- Indicateurs
- Jalitha K Johny
- Version: 2.0
MACD Multi Time Frame Scanner
MACD Scanner MT5 is a powerful and easy-to-use dashboard tool that scans the MACD indicator across multiple symbols and multiple timeframes in real-time. It gives you a complete market overview at a glance, helping you spot bullish and bearish MACD crossovers instantly — without switching between charts.
1. Multi-Symbol / Multi-Timeframe Scanning
-
Allow user to set a watchlist (symbols to scan).
-
Scan across multiple timeframes (M1 → MN).
-
Show signals (Bullish / Bearish MACD crossovers) in a dashboard matrix.
2. Customizable Alerts
-
Popup alerts in MT5 terminal.
-
Email alerts (via MT5 email settings).
-
Push notifications (to MT5 mobile app).
-
Sound alerts (optional, selectable file).
3. Interactive Dashboard
-
Matrix style: rows = symbols, columns = timeframes.
-
Color coding: ✅ bullish / ❌ bearish / ⚪ neutral.
-
Click on a symbol to open its chart instantly.
4. Filtering & Sorting
-
Option to filter only symbols that currently have a MACD crossover.
-
Sort symbols by strength of trend (e.g., MACD histogram value).
5. Performance Optimizations
-
Use CopyBuffer() instead of iMACD() calls inside loops (to reduce CPU load).
-
Non-blocking scanning (update dashboard once per tick, not per iteration).