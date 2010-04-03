Macd Multi Timeframe Scanner

MACD Multi Time Frame Scanner

MACD Scanner MT5 is a powerful and easy-to-use dashboard tool that scans the MACD indicator across multiple symbols and multiple timeframes in real-time. It gives you a complete market overview at a glance, helping you spot bullish and bearish MACD crossovers instantly — without switching between charts.

1. Multi-Symbol / Multi-Timeframe Scanning

  • Allow user to set a watchlist (symbols to scan).

  • Scan across multiple timeframes (M1 → MN).

  • Show signals (Bullish / Bearish MACD crossovers) in a dashboard matrix.

2. Customizable Alerts

  • Popup alerts in MT5 terminal.

  • Email alerts (via MT5 email settings).

  • Push notifications (to MT5 mobile app).

  • Sound alerts (optional, selectable file).

3. Interactive Dashboard

  • Matrix style: rows = symbols, columns = timeframes.

  • Color coding: ✅ bullish / ❌ bearish / ⚪ neutral.

  • Click on a symbol to open its chart instantly.

4. Filtering & Sorting

  • Option to filter only symbols that currently have a MACD crossover.

  • Sort symbols by strength of trend (e.g., MACD histogram value).

5. Performance Optimizations

  • Use CopyBuffer() instead of iMACD() calls inside loops (to reduce CPU load).

  • Non-blocking scanning (update dashboard once per tick, not per iteration).


