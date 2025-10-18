Professional automated trading system with adaptive risk management and probabilistic analysis

Probabilistic Trader - Advanced Multi-Asset Trading System

The Probabilistic Trader represents a sophisticated approach to algorithmic trading, combining multiple technical indicators with statistical validation to identify high-probability trading opportunities across various financial instruments.

Core Strategy

This Expert Advisor employs a comprehensive scoring system that analyzes market conditions through seven independent technical dimensions. Each potential trade is evaluated against historical performance using barrier testing methodology, ensuring only setups with proven statistical advantage are executed.

The system calculates a probability score for each trading direction by weighting multiple technical indicators including RSI, MACD, Stochastic, ADX, Bollinger Bands, Moving Averages, and Breakout patterns. Only when the combined score exceeds configurable thresholds AND historical win rate validation confirms profitability, the trade is executed.

Key Features

Multi-Asset Support Trade up to 8 different instruments simultaneously including major forex pairs, gold, and cryptocurrencies. Each asset is analyzed independently with symbol-specific parameters for optimal performance.

Probabilistic Scoring System Every potential trade receives a numerical score from 0 to 100 based on confluence of seven technical indicators. You can adjust the minimum required score for both long and short positions, allowing fine-tuning based on your risk tolerance.

Historical Win Rate Validation Before executing any trade, the system validates the setup against up to 1000 historical bars using barrier testing. Only trades demonstrating minimum win rate are allowed, providing statistical confidence in each decision.

Adaptive Risk Management Dynamic Take Profit and Stop Loss levels calculated from ATR volatility measurements. Different multipliers for trend-following versus counter-trend trades ensure optimal risk-reward ratios for each market condition.

Intelligent Trailing Stop Automated trailing stop system protects profits once trades move favorably. Configurable activation distance and step size allow customization based on your trading style and market volatility.

Advanced Safety Filters Multiple built-in protections including correlation filter to avoid overexposure, counter-trend blocking during strong directional moves, stop loss memory to prevent revenge trading, and ATR-based position sizing for consistent risk per trade.

Real-Time Visual Dashboard Optional on-chart panel displays current analysis for all monitored symbols including probability scores, win rates, and blocking reasons. Monitor system status without opening logs.

Comprehensive Trade Logging Optional CSV logging system records every trade with full technical analysis snapshot for detailed performance review and strategy optimization.

Technical Indicators Used

RSI 14 Period Identifies overbought and oversold conditions with customizable weight in final score calculation.

MACD 12 26 9 Detects momentum changes and trend direction through signal line crossovers.

Stochastic 14 3 3 Confirms entry timing in extreme zones with slow smoothing for reliability.

ADX 14 Period Measures trend strength to distinguish between trending and ranging markets.

Bollinger Bands 20 Period Evaluates price position relative to volatility bands for mean reversion opportunities.

Moving Averages 50 200 Determines overall market trend and bias for directional filtering.

Breakout Analysis Calculates distance from 252-bar highs and lows to identify support and resistance proximity.

Risk Management Features

Volume Validation Automatic verification and adjustment of lot sizes to comply with broker minimum, maximum, and step requirements.

Margin Verification Pre-trade calculation ensures sufficient account balance before order submission, preventing execution errors.

Stop Level Compliance Automatic adjustment of Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to respect broker minimum distance requirements.

Freeze Level Protection Trailing stop modifications blocked within broker freeze zones to avoid order rejection.

Correlation Filter Prevents opening highly correlated positions that would increase portfolio risk beyond configured threshold.

Backtesting Methodology

The system has undergone extensive historical testing across multiple market conditions. Barrier testing methodology simulates realistic trade execution by checking if Take Profit or Stop Loss would have been hit within maximum holding period, accounting for actual price action rather than just close prices.

Win rate validation uses configurable lookback period allowing assessment across hundreds of historical setups. Only when both probability score AND historical win rate exceed thresholds is trade considered viable.

Customization Options

Strategy Sensitivity Controls Adjust minimum score requirements separately for long and short trades. Modify minimum win rate threshold to filter out lower probability setups.

Indicator Weight Distribution Fine-tune the contribution of each technical indicator to final probability score. Total weights should sum to 100 for proper calculation.

Volatility Multipliers Configure Take Profit and Stop Loss distance multipliers independently for trend-following and counter-trend scenarios.

Trailing Stop Parameters Set activation distance and step size in points to match your preferred profit protection approach.

Safety Filter Toggles Enable or disable individual protection filters including counter-trend blocking, correlation filtering, and stop loss memory system.

Symbol Selection Activate or deactivate specific trading instruments without modifying code. Focus on your preferred markets.

Visual Display Options Customize panel background color, text color, and enable or disable the on-chart display entirely.

Suitable Trading Styles

This system adapts to various trading approaches through parameter configuration. Conservative traders can require higher probability scores and win rates, focusing only on highest confidence setups. Aggressive traders can lower thresholds to increase trade frequency while maintaining statistical edge.

The multi-timeframe capability and symbol flexibility allow deployment across different market sessions and asset classes. Whether trading forex majors during London open or monitoring gold during US session, the system analyzes each instrument independently.

Performance Optimization

Regular parameter optimization is recommended as market dynamics evolve. The indicator weight system allows quick adjustment when specific technical tools show improved or degraded performance. Historical win rate validation automatically adapts to recent price behavior, requiring no manual recalibration.

For best results, test different score threshold combinations in strategy tester before live deployment. The barrier testing methodology provides realistic performance expectations, though past results do not guarantee future performance.

Technical Requirements

The system requires sufficient historical data for accurate analysis. Minimum 300 bars of price history recommended per symbol. Automatic data verification prevents calculation errors from insufficient history.

All indicator calculations use standard MetaTrader 5 built-in functions ensuring compatibility across brokers. No external libraries or DLLs required.

Important Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is a tool for automated execution of technical analysis based trading strategies. No system guarantees profitable results. Past performance in backtesting does not ensure future returns. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

The system executes trades automatically based on configured parameters. Ensure proper understanding of all settings before deployment on live accounts. Demo testing strongly recommended before real money trading.

Language and Support

All parameter names, system messages, and code documentation in English. Product support available through MQL5 comments section and internal messaging system.

Version History

Current version includes margin verification, volume validation, stop level compliance, freeze level protection, and enhanced historical data handling to meet MQL5 Market quality standards.