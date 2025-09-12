Trading Manager Tool Mt5

Trading Manager Tool – Execute and Manage Your Trades with Professional Precision

Introduction

The Trading Manager Tool is a complete solution for traders who want precise control over risk, execution, and trade management.

No more manual calculations or complex steps — this tool simplifies your trading process and enhances your efficiency.

Key Features

Smart Risk Management Define SL/TP in real values (e.g., “I risk $30”) and let the tool calculate the lot size automatically Visualize risk and reward before placing a trade

Fast and Precise Execution Place Market, Limit, and Stop orders with just one click Set pending orders directly on the chart Close trades partially or fully with dedicated buttons

Automated Protection Automatic Breakeven to secure profits Trailing Stop options: fixed points, ATR, or Moving Average Stealth mode: hide SL/TP from the broker

Complete Control Three operation modes: Manual, Semi-Auto, and Full-Auto Customizable floating panel for convenience Real-time trade information always visible



Who is it for?

Ideal for Forex, Indices, Crypto, and Stock traders who need:

Professional trade execution

Strong risk management

Full operational flexibility

Package Includes

Complete Trading Manager Tool (.ex4 / .ex5)

Installation and configuration manual

Free updates for 1 year

Dedicated technical support

Important Notice

This tool does not guarantee profits. Past performance does not ensure future results. Always use proper risk management.

Version: 1.0

Author: Xavic Mforex

Type: Utility for MetaTrader

"Trading Manager Tool – Manage with Confidence. Trade with Precision."