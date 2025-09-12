Trading Manager Tool Mt5
- Utilitaires
- Francisco Mandomo Simbine
- Version: 1.8
- Activations: 10
Introduction
The Trading Manager Tool is a complete solution for traders who want precise control over risk, execution, and trade management.
No more manual calculations or complex steps — this tool simplifies your trading process and enhances your efficiency.
Key Features
-
Smart Risk Management
-
Define SL/TP in real values (e.g., “I risk $30”) and let the tool calculate the lot size automatically
-
Visualize risk and reward before placing a trade
-
-
Fast and Precise Execution
-
Place Market, Limit, and Stop orders with just one click
-
Set pending orders directly on the chart
-
Close trades partially or fully with dedicated buttons
-
-
Automated Protection
-
Automatic Breakeven to secure profits
-
Trailing Stop options: fixed points, ATR, or Moving Average
-
Stealth mode: hide SL/TP from the broker
-
-
Complete Control
-
Three operation modes: Manual, Semi-Auto, and Full-Auto
-
Customizable floating panel for convenience
-
Real-time trade information always visible
-
Who is it for?
Ideal for Forex, Indices, Crypto, and Stock traders who need:
-
Professional trade execution
-
Strong risk management
-
Full operational flexibility
Package Includes
-
Complete Trading Manager Tool (.ex4 / .ex5)
-
Installation and configuration manual
-
Free updates for 1 year
-
Dedicated technical support
Important Notice
This tool does not guarantee profits. Past performance does not ensure future results. Always use proper risk management.
Version: 1.0
Author: Xavic Mforex
Type: Utility for MetaTrader
"Trading Manager Tool – Manage with Confidence. Trade with Precision."
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note