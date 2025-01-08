Swing Point Model HTF for MT4

Introducing the Swing Point Model Indicator – A Professional Trading Tool

The Swing Point Model Indicator is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to capture market structure and identify potential trading opportunities. With a logical and transparent approach, the Swing Point Model helps you gain deeper market insights and make precise trading decisions.

This is multiple Timeframe indicator so you can choose Higher timeframe for detect Swing point model

What Is the Swing Point Model?

The Swing Point Model is based on the behavior of three consecutive candles to identify key pivot points:

The first candle establishes the price range. The second candle manipulates one side of this range (manipulation). The third candle moves toward the opposite side, presenting a clear trading opportunity.

Trading rule:

If the second candle exceeds the high of the first candle, the target will be the low of the first candle, and vice versa.

Timeframe Alignment

The Swing Point Model Indicator is designed to align with various timeframes, optimizing your trading strategy:

Monthly swing points -> Trade using H4 MMxM model.

Weekly swing points -> Trade using H1 MMxM model.

Daily swing points -> Trade using M15 MMxM model.

H4 swing points -> Trade using M5 MMxM model.

How to Trade with the Swing Point Model

Trading setup flow:

Identify swing points at key levels on higher timeframes (HTF). Follow the timeframe alignment. Look for "stop hunt" signals (stop-loss hunting) on lower timeframes. Observe SMT (Smart Money Technique) divergence. Enter trades based on CISD (Change in Structure Dynamics) or OB (Order Block).

Why Focus on Manipulation?

Manipulation is crucial as it leads to market expansion. The key is to wait for the second candle to close within the range of the first candle. Once this is confirmed, the focus shifts to the third candle – the moment that offers the best trading opportunity.

Enhance Your Trading with the Swing Point Model

The Swing Point Model Indicator not only helps you identify trading opportunities but also improves risk management and maximizes profitability. It is the perfect tool for both professional traders and beginners.

Get your Swing Point Model Indicator today and trade the market like a pro!







