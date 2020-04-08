H4 Hyper signal





This is the indicator that I like, along with H1 Hyper signal.





I have been using it for a few days and I have very good results.





It is the improved version of the H4 Strong signal indicator.





Because the indicator sometimes repaints and my attention was drawn to indicators that repaint, I want to destroy this myth about repainting.





First of all, if I have good results with it, why should I complain?





Second, what is the advantage of an indicator that does not repaint, if it gives me a lot of false signals?





What does it advantage me?





Of course, I tried to create an indicator that does not repaint and that is good, but it has not worked out so far.





Don't think that I am against such an indicator.





What interests me is to obtain practically good results.





Any experienced trader knows that even 5 pips if you were to win continuously is a great achievement.





I recommend for this indicator exits at an average of 20 pips.





- Also for this indicator to work, you need to download the TMA+CG mladen NRP indicator, which you can find in the first comment.





This indicator is free and should be placed in the Indicators folder.





Good luck!