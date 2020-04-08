H4 Hyper signal
- Indicateurs
- Teofil Creanga
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
H4 Hyper signal
This is the indicator that I like, along with H1 Hyper signal.
I have been using it for a few days and I have very good results.
It is the improved version of the H4 Strong signal indicator.
Because the indicator sometimes repaints and my attention was drawn to indicators that repaint, I want to destroy this myth about repainting.
First of all, if I have good results with it, why should I complain?
Second, what is the advantage of an indicator that does not repaint, if it gives me a lot of false signals?
What does it advantage me?
Of course, I tried to create an indicator that does not repaint and that is good, but it has not worked out so far.
Don't think that I am against such an indicator.
What interests me is to obtain practically good results.
Any experienced trader knows that even 5 pips if you were to win continuously is a great achievement.
I recommend for this indicator exits at an average of 20 pips.
- Also for this indicator to work, you need to download the TMA+CG mladen NRP indicator, which you can find in the first comment.
This indicator is free and should be placed in the Indicators folder.
Good luck!