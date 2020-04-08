H4 NRP Signal

H4 - NRP Signal

- The H4 - NRP Signal indicator is created for the H4 timeframe.

- The indicator does not repaint.

- It works on all currency pairs.

- I recommend relatively small and frequent exits.

- Signals are displayed by white arrows.

- Also for this indicator to work, you need to download the TMA+CG mladen NRP indicator, which you can find in the first comment.

This indicator is free and should be placed in the Indicators folder.

Good luck!
