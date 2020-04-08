Asimov Signal





Asimov Signal is an indicator designed for scalping and short-term trading, integrated into any chart and financial instrument.





I recommend the M5 and M15 timeframes.

Especially M15.





The Asimov Signal indicator provides accurate signals.





The indicator uses color-coded circles to signal trading opportunities:





- Blue and white circles indicate buy signals (you will receive buy alerts).





- Red and yellow circles indicate sell signals (you will receive sell alerts).





Why are two colors used for trading signals?





White and yellow circles indicate more reliable signals than blue and red circles.





Exits can be made using dierite channels, Bollinger, Envelopes, TMA, support-resistance levels or quantified exits.





I suggest using Asimov Signal on multiple pairs to have more frequent signals.





For this indicator to work, you need to download the TMA+CG mladen NRP indicator, which you can find in the first comment.





This indicator is free and should be placed in the Indicators folder.





Thank you





Good luck with your trading!