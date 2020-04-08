D1 Scalping





D1 Scalping is built specifically for the D1 timeframe and works on all currency pairs.





D1 Scalping is very good for scalping.





BUY and SELL signals are given by the white and yellow circles, respectively.





For this indicator to work, you need to download the TMA+CG mladen NRP indicator, which you can find in the first comment.





This indicator is free and should be placed in the Indicators folder.





I wish you good luck in trading!