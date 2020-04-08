Welcome to our page!

H4 Strong signal is an indicator for MetaTrader 4, with two types of arrows for profitable trading.

It is an accurate indicator designed for active traders in the financial markets.

It is easy to use, which makes it an essential tool for traders of all experience levels.

This indicator has a very good potential, with a high profitability rate, over 85, 90%.

It detects entry points, so you get an almost certain result on every trade.

The indicator is based on arrows that serve as entry points.

- The white arrow is a buy signal.

- The red arrow is a sell signal.

This indicator was created for the H4 timeframe.

It also works on all currency pairs.

Profit target, minimum 30 pips.

How to trade with this indicator?

It is not mandatory to open the trade exactly when the arrow appears.

Because it is difficult to follow the chart until the arrow appears.

Secondly, sometimes the indicator disappears.

This is not a big problem.

There are indicators that do not repaint, and yet they often do not give any results.

The signal remains on the chart in vain if the price goes in the opposite direction.

So how do we proceed?

Even if we did not catch the arrow exactly at the moment of its appearance and even if there are one, two or several candles after the arrow, we can still trigger the trade.

If we notice that the price remains in the signal area, that is, it oscillated sideways and did not start clearly in one direction, then we can trigger the trade waiting for it to start in that direction.

And thus we eliminate the problem with the arrow repainting and the stress of waiting for it to appear.





See an example in the first image, where I triggered the sell operation on the third candle from the candle where the red arrow appeared, because I was not in front of the screen when it appeared.





And I set TP=35 pips.





I also recommend following signals on all currency pairs, not just one pair, because signals are rare.

I found six signals in one day alone.

For this indicator to work, you need to download the TMA+CG mladen NRP indicator, which you can find in the first comment.

This indicator is free and should be placed in the Indicators folder.

Thank you

Good luck!