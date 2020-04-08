Advanced Signal





I offer you a new product that accurately predicts reversal movements.





Advanced Signal is an advanced custom forex indicator designed to give you an edge in the financial markets.





The indicator is compatible with all currency pairs and works on all timeframes.





Trading signals are displayed by arrows that serve as entry points.





- The blue arrow represents a buy signal.





- The red arrow represents a sell signal.





As with other indicators, I recommend quantized exit or exit at resistance and support levels, Murray Math lines, moving averages, various channels, etc.





For this indicator to work, you need to download the TMA+CG mladen NRP indicator, which you can find in the first comment.





This indicator is free and should be placed in the Indicators folder.





Thank you





Good luck in trading!