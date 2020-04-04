Gold Scalping King

Gold Scalping King V5 — Smart Grid for Gold (with Dashboard)

A pragmatic grid EA optimized for XAUUSD that prioritizes capital protection and clean execution. It auto-sizes lots safely (no “134 not enough money” spam), supports dynamic grid spacing, refined first-entry filters, trailing, equity stop, and a dark-mode dashboard with a Close All button.

Highlights

  • Refined first entry: EMA(50) > EMA(200) and Stoch K>D cross up from oversold (≤20) on the chart TF.

  • Smart grid: fixed distance at start, then expands with exposure (configurable multiplier).

  • Profit routing: keep the lowest buy open (no TP) while upper buys TP back to first entry (flat exit at the anchor).

  • Trailing: lock profits once move surpasses TrailStart , step with TrailStep .

  • Safety: safe-lot engine using AccountFreeMarginCheck + broker steps; optional balance guard; spread filter; equity stop.

  • UI: high-contrast dark dashboard (Compact/Regular/XL styles) + centered watermark “Gold Scalping King by GPA”.

  • Presets: one-click tuning for M5 / M15 / H1 (or Auto from chart).

Quick Start

  1. Attach to XAUUSD (works on other majors too).

  2. Choose timeframe (M5 / M15 / H1; or set UseAutoPresets=true, PresetProfile=AutoTF ).

  3. Recommended defaults:

    • UseRefinedEntry=true

    • UseAutoPresets=true (AutoTF)

    • KeepLowestBuyWithoutTP=true

    • UpperBuysTPToFirstEntry=true

    • UseDashboardStyle=true , DashboardStyle=Dash_XL

    • EquityStopPercent=20

  4. Minimum recommended deposit depends on broker min lot, leverage, and symbol margin. For tiny balances or strict min lot, the EA skips unaffordable orders by design.

Inputs (concise table)

Risk & Lots

Input Description Tip
UseMoneyManagement If true, auto lot from free margin. Simple, adaptive sizing.
StartLot Base lot if MM off; also MM floor. Respect broker min/step.
LotMultiplier Multiplier for each new grid add. Manage exposure carefully.
AutoLotMarginPer001 Margin $ per 0.01 lot (MM). Higher = smaller lots.
MaxLot Absolute lot cap per trade. Broker limit safe-guard.
MinBalanceToTradeUSD Skip trading below balance. Validation-friendly.

Entries & Grid

Input Description Tip
TradeBuy / TradeSell Enable long/short engines. Start with one side.
UseHedge Allow both sides at once. Off for directional bias.
UseRefinedEntry EMA(50>200) + Stoch cross from ≤20. First buy only.
FixDistance Base grid distance (points). Used until order N.
DynamicDistanceOrder Order count where spacing becomes dynamic. e.g., 3
DynamicDistanceStart Dynamic base distance (points). Starts expanding here.
DistanceMultiplier Grid expansion factor (>1). 1.5–1.7 for XAU good.
TP / SL Take profit / stop (points). SL optional (grid).
KeepLowestBuyWithoutTP Leaves the first/lowest buy TP=none. Accumulates anchor.
UpperBuysTPToFirstEntry Upper buys TP at the first entry price. Flattens back to anchor.

Trailing & Safety

Input Description Tip
TrailStart Start trailing after this move (points). Must exceed spread+costs.
TrailStep Step size for trailing SL (points). Larger on higher TF.
MaxSpread Spread filter (points). Pause on illiquid conditions.
EquityStopPercent Close all if DD ≥ % of balance. Last-resort protection.

Presets & UI

Input Description Tip
UseAutoPresets Apply M5/M15/H1 tuning automatically. Based on chart TF if Auto.
PresetProfile Force M5/M15/H1. Optional override.
ShowDashboard Toggle dashboard. On by default.
UseDashboardStyle Enable style profiles. Use Dash_XL for dark/4K.
DashboardStyle Compact / Regular / XL . XL = larger fonts/gaps.
DashX/Y/Width/RowHeight/FontSize/RowGap Manual layout controls. Overridden by style if enabled.
ShowWatermark / WatermarkFontSize Centered watermark controls. Subtle branding.

Preset Logic (internals)

  • M5: wider grid, smaller TP, tighter spread; more frequent but smaller cycles.

  • M15: balanced defaults (recommended).

  • H1: much wider grid/TP; fewer cycles; stronger swings.

(Presets set effective parameters used at runtime; your original inputs remain visible and intact.)

FAQ

Q: I see “not enough money” 134 in generic tests.
A: The shipped EA contains hard guards + safe-lot scaling. If broker min lot = 0.10 and deposit is $1, any order is truly impossible; the EA now skips quietly (no OrderSend 134 spam). Ensure you compiled this build and saw the Journal line “GSK V5.01 build ACTIVE | …”.

Q: Which timeframe?
A: Designed for M5/M15/H1. Use presets or manual tuning to match volatility.

Q: Can I run on FX pairs?
A: Yes. Parameters are gold-biased; tune distances/TP/spread for the pair, or just use M15 preset as a baseline then widen/narrow as needed.

Q: Does the dashboard overlap on dark templates?
A: Use DashboardStyle=Dash_XL , or tweak DashWidth , FontSize , RowGap . Panel background is solid and high-contrast.

Q: What manages risk in a grid?
A: Use equity stop, conservative LotMultiplier, dynamic spacing with DistanceMultiplier, and respect MaxSpread. Always forward-test on demo first.

What’s New in V5.01

  • Safe Lot Engine: dynamic downsize to affordable lot; skip if even minlot is unaffordable; throttled logs.

  • DashboardStyle: Compact / Regular / XL for dark/4K readability.

  • Cleaner UI: padded panel, wider spacing, high-contrast text.

  • Build Fingerprint: prints on attach so you know the right binary is loaded.

Screenshots to Upload (suggested captions)

  1. Dashboard XL on XAUUSD M15 — balance, equity, DD%, P&L, Close All.

  2. Entry Filter — EMA(50/200) + Stoch cross from ≤20 marked on chart.

  3. Grid Sequence — upper buys TP back to first entry (anchor line).

  4. Inputs (Presets & Style) — preset dropdown, DashboardStyle toggle.

  5. Safety & Logs — equity stop and (optional) single throttled skip message.

Notes & Disclaimer

  • Grid systems can accumulate exposure. Use lot sizing prudently, deploy equity stops, and avoid illiquid periods (high spread).

  • Past performance in backtests does not guarantee future results. This is a tool, not investment advice.

  • Always test on demo and confirm broker contract specs (min lot, step, margin, leverage)


