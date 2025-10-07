Gold Buy Trader EA
- Experts
- George Aguilor
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
Gold Buy Trader EA (MT5)
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Hedging accounts recommended)
Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold). Also works on other majors/indices at your discretion.
Timeframes: M5–W1 (multi-timeframe engine inside)
Dependencies: None
What it is for?
Gold Buy Trader EA is a discretionary-style algorithm that combines RSI + Stochastic signals across multiple timeframes (Scalp, Day, Swing) with optional grid/basket management, individual trailing stop, and hard basket stops by equity % or price level. It includes a clean on-chart dashboard, watermark, and one-click Close BUY / Close SELL / Close ALL buttons.
Important: This EA is a tool for disciplined execution and risk control. It does not guarantee profits. Always test on a demo first and use risk management appropriate to your account.
Key features
-
Three strategy profiles in one EA
-
Scalp (M5–M15) for frequent entries
-
Day (H1–H4) for intraday swings
-
Swing (D1–W1) for higher-timeframe trends
-
-
Signal engine (per profile)
-
RSI oversold/overbought filter (optional)
-
Stochastic K/D cross with level filters
-
One position per side per profile (configurable cap)
-
-
Grid & basket (per profile, optional)
-
Initial distance (pips)
-
Distance multiplier & lot multiplier
-
Max orders per basket
-
Basket take-profit (in pips of average price)
-
Basket trailing (start/step in pips)
-
-
Hard basket stops (safety)
-
Equity drawdown % threshold
-
Price hard stop based on extreme open price ± offset
-
Optional: act only when the grid is fully deployed
-
-
Per-position trailing stop
-
Start and step (pips), BUY/SELL handled correctly
-
-
On-chart controls (clean & readable)
-
Plain-text stats: Balance, Equity, P/L, Drawdown %, #Positions
-
Optional background panel (resizable or auto-size)
-
Watermark centered on chart (portable across builds)
-
Buttons: Close BUY, Close SELL, Close ALL (current symbol)
-
-
Tester-safe logging & UI behavior
-
Quiet logs during Strategy Tester
-
UI disabled in Tester to speed up runs
-
Inputs (summary)
-
General: Slippage, Magic numbers (Scalp/Day/Swing), Max positions per signal, Trailing on/off + start/step.
-
Per Profile (Scalp/Day/Swing): Enable, TF, Lots, Allow Buy/Sell, Use SL, Use RSI filter, RSI Period/Levels, Stochastic K/D/Sl & Levels, SL/TP (pips).
-
Grid/Basket (per profile): Enable, Initial distance, Distance multiplier, Lot multiplier, Max orders, Basket TP (pips), Use trailing, Trailing start/step.
-
Hard Stops: Use equity stop (percentage), Use price hard stop, Points from extreme, Apply only after grid max, Close retries.
-
UI/Panel: Show panel, Auto-size or fixed size (W/H, padding), Offsets, Colors, Font sizes (pre-tuned).
Full parameter names and defaults are included in the EA and tooltips. Keep defaults if unsure.
How it trades (logic overview)
-
Signal check (per enabled profile):
-
RSI filter (optional): buys only if RSI ≤ oversold; sells only if RSI ≥ overbought.
-
Stochastic confirms with K/D relationship across the last 1–2 bars and level thresholds.
-
If allowed and position cap not exceeded, sends a market order with optional SL/TP.
-
-
Grid & basket (optional, per side):
-
Adds orders at expanding distances (geometric), with geometric lot scaling (configurable).
-
Calculates basket TP at average price ± basket pips.
-
Optionally trails the basket TP as combined profit grows.
-
-
Risk control:
-
Trailing stop per position (BUY below price, SELL above price).
-
Hard stops close the whole basket side if either equity DD% >= limit or price crosses the hard level built from the worst open price ± offset.
-
Recommended settings / environment
-
Account type: MT5 Hedging (so BUY and SELL positions coexist independently).
-
Broker conditions: ECN, low spread, low slippage, stable connectivity.
-
VPS: Strongly recommended for live use.
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (default). Calibrate pips/SL/TP/grid distances for other symbols.
-
Risk: Start very small. Grid/lot multipliers increase exposure—lower them if in doubt.
Setup (quick start)
-
Attach EA to XAUUSD chart (any timeframe; EA uses your inputs’ TFs).
-
In Inputs, keep defaults or change lots/filters to your preference.
-
Decide whether to enable Grid/Basket and Hard Stops.
-
Optional: enable panel background and set auto/fixed size.
-
Click OK. On the chart you’ll see stats, watermark, and action buttons.
-
Test on Strategy Tester first. Validate entries/exits and risk.
Disclaimers & risk
-
This product is provided as-is.
-
No profitability is guaranteed. Market conditions change and can invalidate any strategy.
-
Grid trading can accumulate exposure; use conservative multipliers and strict stops.
-
Only trade funds you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Change log (public)
-
V.3.0
-
Portable watermark centering (no anchors).
-
Optional panel auto/fixed sizing; cleaner text stats.
-
One-click Close BUY / Close SELL / Close ALL buttons.
-
Robust hard-stop logic (equity % and price level).
-
Tester-safe UI and logging.
-
Support
-
Questions or suggestions? Send a message via the MQL5 “Comments” tab.
-
Please include your terminal build, broker, account type (hedging/netting), and a screenshot if UI-related.