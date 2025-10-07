Gold Buy Trader EA

Gold Buy Trader EA (MT5)

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Hedging accounts recommended)
Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold). Also works on other majors/indices at your discretion.
Timeframes: M5–W1 (multi-timeframe engine inside)
Dependencies: None

What it is for?

Gold Buy Trader EA is a discretionary-style algorithm that combines RSI + Stochastic signals across multiple timeframes (Scalp, Day, Swing) with optional grid/basket management, individual trailing stop, and hard basket stops by equity % or price level. It includes a clean on-chart dashboard, watermark, and one-click Close BUY / Close SELL / Close ALL buttons.

Important: This EA is a tool for disciplined execution and risk control. It does not guarantee profits. Always test on a demo first and use risk management appropriate to your account.

Key features

  • Three strategy profiles in one EA

    • Scalp (M5–M15) for frequent entries

    • Day (H1–H4) for intraday swings

    • Swing (D1–W1) for higher-timeframe trends

  • Signal engine (per profile)

    • RSI oversold/overbought filter (optional)

    • Stochastic K/D cross with level filters

    • One position per side per profile (configurable cap)

  • Grid & basket (per profile, optional)

    • Initial distance (pips)

    • Distance multiplier & lot multiplier

    • Max orders per basket

    • Basket take-profit (in pips of average price)

    • Basket trailing (start/step in pips)

  • Hard basket stops (safety)

    • Equity drawdown % threshold

    • Price hard stop based on extreme open price ± offset

    • Optional: act only when the grid is fully deployed

  • Per-position trailing stop

    • Start and step (pips), BUY/SELL handled correctly

  • On-chart controls (clean & readable)

    • Plain-text stats: Balance, Equity, P/L, Drawdown %, #Positions

    • Optional background panel (resizable or auto-size)

    • Watermark centered on chart (portable across builds)

    • Buttons: Close BUY, Close SELL, Close ALL (current symbol)

  • Tester-safe logging & UI behavior

    • Quiet logs during Strategy Tester

    • UI disabled in Tester to speed up runs

Inputs (summary)

  • General: Slippage, Magic numbers (Scalp/Day/Swing), Max positions per signal, Trailing on/off + start/step.

  • Per Profile (Scalp/Day/Swing): Enable, TF, Lots, Allow Buy/Sell, Use SL, Use RSI filter, RSI Period/Levels, Stochastic K/D/Sl & Levels, SL/TP (pips).

  • Grid/Basket (per profile): Enable, Initial distance, Distance multiplier, Lot multiplier, Max orders, Basket TP (pips), Use trailing, Trailing start/step.

  • Hard Stops: Use equity stop (percentage), Use price hard stop, Points from extreme, Apply only after grid max, Close retries.

  • UI/Panel: Show panel, Auto-size or fixed size (W/H, padding), Offsets, Colors, Font sizes (pre-tuned).

Full parameter names and defaults are included in the EA and tooltips. Keep defaults if unsure.

How it trades (logic overview)

  1. Signal check (per enabled profile):

    • RSI filter (optional): buys only if RSI ≤ oversold; sells only if RSI ≥ overbought.

    • Stochastic confirms with K/D relationship across the last 1–2 bars and level thresholds.

    • If allowed and position cap not exceeded, sends a market order with optional SL/TP.

  2. Grid & basket (optional, per side):

    • Adds orders at expanding distances (geometric), with geometric lot scaling (configurable).

    • Calculates basket TP at average price ± basket pips.

    • Optionally trails the basket TP as combined profit grows.

  3. Risk control:

    • Trailing stop per position (BUY below price, SELL above price).

    • Hard stops close the whole basket side if either equity DD% >= limit or price crosses the hard level built from the worst open price ± offset.

Recommended settings / environment

  • Account type: MT5 Hedging (so BUY and SELL positions coexist independently).

  • Broker conditions: ECN, low spread, low slippage, stable connectivity.

  • VPS: Strongly recommended for live use.

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (default). Calibrate pips/SL/TP/grid distances for other symbols.

  • Risk: Start very small. Grid/lot multipliers increase exposure—lower them if in doubt.

Setup (quick start)

  1. Attach EA to XAUUSD chart (any timeframe; EA uses your inputs’ TFs).

  2. In Inputs, keep defaults or change lots/filters to your preference.

  3. Decide whether to enable Grid/Basket and Hard Stops.

  4. Optional: enable panel background and set auto/fixed size.

  5. Click OK. On the chart you’ll see stats, watermark, and action buttons.

  6. Test on Strategy Tester first. Validate entries/exits and risk.

Disclaimers & risk

  • This product is provided as-is.

  • No profitability is guaranteed. Market conditions change and can invalidate any strategy.

  • Grid trading can accumulate exposure; use conservative multipliers and strict stops.

  • Only trade funds you can afford to lose. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Change log (public)

  • V.3.0

    • Portable watermark centering (no anchors).

    • Optional panel auto/fixed sizing; cleaner text stats.

    • One-click Close BUY / Close SELL / Close ALL buttons.

    • Robust hard-stop logic (equity % and price level).

    • Tester-safe UI and logging.

Support

  • Questions or suggestions? Send a message via the MQL5 “Comments” tab.

  • Please include your terminal build, broker, account type (hedging/netting), and a screenshot if UI-related.



