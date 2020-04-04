Gold Scalping King
- Experts
- George Aguilor
- Versione: 5.1
- Attivazioni: 5
Gold Scalping King V5 — Smart Grid for Gold (with Dashboard)
A pragmatic grid EA optimized for XAUUSD that prioritizes capital protection and clean execution. It auto-sizes lots safely (no “134 not enough money” spam), supports dynamic grid spacing, refined first-entry filters, trailing, equity stop, and a dark-mode dashboard with a Close All button.
Highlights
-
Refined first entry: EMA(50) > EMA(200) and Stoch K>D cross up from oversold (≤20) on the chart TF.
-
Smart grid: fixed distance at start, then expands with exposure (configurable multiplier).
-
Profit routing: keep the lowest buy open (no TP) while upper buys TP back to first entry (flat exit at the anchor).
-
Trailing: lock profits once move surpasses TrailStart , step with TrailStep .
-
Safety: safe-lot engine using AccountFreeMarginCheck + broker steps; optional balance guard; spread filter; equity stop.
-
UI: high-contrast dark dashboard (Compact/Regular/XL styles) + centered watermark “Gold Scalping King by GPA”.
-
Presets: one-click tuning for M5 / M15 / H1 (or Auto from chart).
Quick Start
-
Attach to XAUUSD (works on other majors too).
-
Choose timeframe (M5 / M15 / H1; or set UseAutoPresets=true, PresetProfile=AutoTF ).
-
Recommended defaults:
-
UseRefinedEntry=true
-
UseAutoPresets=true (AutoTF)
-
KeepLowestBuyWithoutTP=true
-
UpperBuysTPToFirstEntry=true
-
UseDashboardStyle=true , DashboardStyle=Dash_XL
-
EquityStopPercent=20
-
-
Minimum recommended deposit depends on broker min lot, leverage, and symbol margin. For tiny balances or strict min lot, the EA skips unaffordable orders by design.
Inputs (concise table)
Risk & Lots
|Input
|Description
|Tip
|UseMoneyManagement
|If true, auto lot from free margin.
|Simple, adaptive sizing.
|StartLot
|Base lot if MM off; also MM floor.
|Respect broker min/step.
|LotMultiplier
|Multiplier for each new grid add.
|Manage exposure carefully.
|AutoLotMarginPer001
|Margin $ per 0.01 lot (MM).
|Higher = smaller lots.
|MaxLot
|Absolute lot cap per trade.
|Broker limit safe-guard.
|MinBalanceToTradeUSD
|Skip trading below balance.
|Validation-friendly.
Entries & Grid
|Input
|Description
|Tip
|TradeBuy / TradeSell
|Enable long/short engines.
|Start with one side.
|UseHedge
|Allow both sides at once.
|Off for directional bias.
|UseRefinedEntry
|EMA(50>200) + Stoch cross from ≤20.
|First buy only.
|FixDistance
|Base grid distance (points).
|Used until order N.
|DynamicDistanceOrder
|Order count where spacing becomes dynamic.
|e.g., 3
|DynamicDistanceStart
|Dynamic base distance (points).
|Starts expanding here.
|DistanceMultiplier
|Grid expansion factor (>1).
|1.5–1.7 for XAU good.
|TP / SL
|Take profit / stop (points).
|SL optional (grid).
|KeepLowestBuyWithoutTP
|Leaves the first/lowest buy TP=none.
|Accumulates anchor.
|UpperBuysTPToFirstEntry
|Upper buys TP at the first entry price.
|Flattens back to anchor.
Trailing & Safety
|Input
|Description
|Tip
|TrailStart
|Start trailing after this move (points).
|Must exceed spread+costs.
|TrailStep
|Step size for trailing SL (points).
|Larger on higher TF.
|MaxSpread
|Spread filter (points).
|Pause on illiquid conditions.
|EquityStopPercent
|Close all if DD ≥ % of balance.
|Last-resort protection.
Presets & UI
|Input
|Description
|Tip
|UseAutoPresets
|Apply M5/M15/H1 tuning automatically.
|Based on chart TF if Auto.
|PresetProfile
|Force M5/M15/H1.
|Optional override.
|ShowDashboard
|Toggle dashboard.
|On by default.
|UseDashboardStyle
|Enable style profiles.
|Use Dash_XL for dark/4K.
|DashboardStyle
|Compact / Regular / XL .
|XL = larger fonts/gaps.
|DashX/Y/Width/RowHeight/FontSize/RowGap
|Manual layout controls.
|Overridden by style if enabled.
|ShowWatermark / WatermarkFontSize
|Centered watermark controls.
|Subtle branding.
Preset Logic (internals)
-
M5: wider grid, smaller TP, tighter spread; more frequent but smaller cycles.
-
M15: balanced defaults (recommended).
-
H1: much wider grid/TP; fewer cycles; stronger swings.
(Presets set effective parameters used at runtime; your original inputs remain visible and intact.)
FAQ
Q: I see “not enough money” 134 in generic tests.
A: The shipped EA contains hard guards + safe-lot scaling. If broker min lot = 0.10 and deposit is $1, any order is truly impossible; the EA now skips quietly (no OrderSend 134 spam). Ensure you compiled this build and saw the Journal line “GSK V5.01 build ACTIVE | …”.
Q: Which timeframe?
A: Designed for M5/M15/H1. Use presets or manual tuning to match volatility.
Q: Can I run on FX pairs?
A: Yes. Parameters are gold-biased; tune distances/TP/spread for the pair, or just use M15 preset as a baseline then widen/narrow as needed.
Q: Does the dashboard overlap on dark templates?
A: Use DashboardStyle=Dash_XL , or tweak DashWidth , FontSize , RowGap . Panel background is solid and high-contrast.
Q: What manages risk in a grid?
A: Use equity stop, conservative LotMultiplier, dynamic spacing with DistanceMultiplier, and respect MaxSpread. Always forward-test on demo first.
What’s New in V5.01
-
Safe Lot Engine: dynamic downsize to affordable lot; skip if even minlot is unaffordable; throttled logs.
-
DashboardStyle: Compact / Regular / XL for dark/4K readability.
-
Cleaner UI: padded panel, wider spacing, high-contrast text.
-
Build Fingerprint: prints on attach so you know the right binary is loaded.
Screenshots to Upload (suggested captions)
-
Dashboard XL on XAUUSD M15 — balance, equity, DD%, P&L, Close All.
-
Entry Filter — EMA(50/200) + Stoch cross from ≤20 marked on chart.
-
Grid Sequence — upper buys TP back to first entry (anchor line).
-
Inputs (Presets & Style) — preset dropdown, DashboardStyle toggle.
-
Safety & Logs — equity stop and (optional) single throttled skip message.
Notes & Disclaimer
-
Grid systems can accumulate exposure. Use lot sizing prudently, deploy equity stops, and avoid illiquid periods (high spread).
-
Past performance in backtests does not guarantee future results. This is a tool, not investment advice.
-
Always test on demo and confirm broker contract specs (min lot, step, margin, leverage)