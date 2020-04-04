Gold Scalping King V5 — Smart Grid for Gold (with Dashboard)

A pragmatic grid EA optimized for XAUUSD that prioritizes capital protection and clean execution. It auto-sizes lots safely (no “134 not enough money” spam), supports dynamic grid spacing, refined first-entry filters, trailing, equity stop, and a dark-mode dashboard with a Close All button.

Highlights

Refined first entry : EMA(50) > EMA(200) and Stoch K>D cross up from oversold (≤20) on the chart TF.

Smart grid : fixed distance at start, then expands with exposure (configurable multiplier).

Profit routing : keep the lowest buy open (no TP) while upper buys TP back to first entry (flat exit at the anchor).

Trailing : lock profits once move surpasses TrailStart , step with TrailStep .

Safety : safe-lot engine using AccountFreeMarginCheck + broker steps; optional balance guard; spread filter; equity stop.

UI : high-contrast dark dashboard (Compact/Regular/XL styles) + centered watermark “Gold Scalping King by GPA”.

Presets: one-click tuning for M5 / M15 / H1 (or Auto from chart).

Quick Start

Attach to XAUUSD (works on other majors too). Choose timeframe (M5 / M15 / H1; or set UseAutoPresets=true, PresetProfile=AutoTF ). Recommended defaults: UseRefinedEntry=true

UseAutoPresets=true (AutoTF)

KeepLowestBuyWithoutTP=true

UpperBuysTPToFirstEntry=true

UseDashboardStyle=true , DashboardStyle=Dash_XL

EquityStopPercent=20 Minimum recommended deposit depends on broker min lot, leverage, and symbol margin. For tiny balances or strict min lot, the EA skips unaffordable orders by design.

Inputs (concise table)

Risk & Lots

Input Description Tip UseMoneyManagement If true, auto lot from free margin. Simple, adaptive sizing. StartLot Base lot if MM off; also MM floor. Respect broker min/step. LotMultiplier Multiplier for each new grid add. Manage exposure carefully. AutoLotMarginPer001 Margin $ per 0.01 lot (MM). Higher = smaller lots. MaxLot Absolute lot cap per trade. Broker limit safe-guard. MinBalanceToTradeUSD Skip trading below balance. Validation-friendly.

Entries & Grid

Input Description Tip TradeBuy / TradeSell Enable long/short engines. Start with one side. UseHedge Allow both sides at once. Off for directional bias. UseRefinedEntry EMA(50>200) + Stoch cross from ≤20. First buy only. FixDistance Base grid distance (points). Used until order N. DynamicDistanceOrder Order count where spacing becomes dynamic. e.g., 3 DynamicDistanceStart Dynamic base distance (points). Starts expanding here. DistanceMultiplier Grid expansion factor (>1). 1.5–1.7 for XAU good. TP / SL Take profit / stop (points). SL optional (grid). KeepLowestBuyWithoutTP Leaves the first/lowest buy TP=none. Accumulates anchor. UpperBuysTPToFirstEntry Upper buys TP at the first entry price. Flattens back to anchor.

Trailing & Safety

Input Description Tip TrailStart Start trailing after this move (points). Must exceed spread+costs. TrailStep Step size for trailing SL (points). Larger on higher TF. MaxSpread Spread filter (points). Pause on illiquid conditions. EquityStopPercent Close all if DD ≥ % of balance. Last-resort protection.

Presets & UI

Input Description Tip UseAutoPresets Apply M5/M15/H1 tuning automatically. Based on chart TF if Auto. PresetProfile Force M5/M15/H1. Optional override. ShowDashboard Toggle dashboard. On by default. UseDashboardStyle Enable style profiles. Use Dash_XL for dark/4K. DashboardStyle Compact / Regular / XL . XL = larger fonts/gaps. DashX/Y/Width/RowHeight/FontSize/RowGap Manual layout controls. Overridden by style if enabled. ShowWatermark / WatermarkFontSize Centered watermark controls. Subtle branding.

Preset Logic (internals)

M5 : wider grid, smaller TP, tighter spread; more frequent but smaller cycles.

M15 : balanced defaults (recommended).

H1: much wider grid/TP; fewer cycles; stronger swings.

(Presets set effective parameters used at runtime; your original inputs remain visible and intact.)

FAQ

Q: I see “not enough money” 134 in generic tests.

A: The shipped EA contains hard guards + safe-lot scaling. If broker min lot = 0.10 and deposit is $1, any order is truly impossible; the EA now skips quietly (no OrderSend 134 spam). Ensure you compiled this build and saw the Journal line “GSK V5.01 build ACTIVE | …”.

Q: Which timeframe?

A: Designed for M5/M15/H1. Use presets or manual tuning to match volatility.

Q: Can I run on FX pairs?

A: Yes. Parameters are gold-biased; tune distances/TP/spread for the pair, or just use M15 preset as a baseline then widen/narrow as needed.

Q: Does the dashboard overlap on dark templates?

A: Use DashboardStyle=Dash_XL , or tweak DashWidth , FontSize , RowGap . Panel background is solid and high-contrast.

Q: What manages risk in a grid?

A: Use equity stop, conservative LotMultiplier, dynamic spacing with DistanceMultiplier, and respect MaxSpread. Always forward-test on demo first.

What’s New in V5.01

Safe Lot Engine : dynamic downsize to affordable lot; skip if even minlot is unaffordable; throttled logs.

DashboardStyle : Compact / Regular / XL for dark/4K readability.

Cleaner UI : padded panel, wider spacing, high-contrast text.

Build Fingerprint: prints on attach so you know the right binary is loaded.

Screenshots to Upload (suggested captions)

Dashboard XL on XAUUSD M15 — balance, equity, DD%, P&L, Close All. Entry Filter — EMA(50/200) + Stoch cross from ≤20 marked on chart. Grid Sequence — upper buys TP back to first entry (anchor line). Inputs (Presets & Style) — preset dropdown, DashboardStyle toggle. Safety & Logs — equity stop and (optional) single throttled skip message.

Notes & Disclaimer

Grid systems can accumulate exposure. Use lot sizing prudently , deploy equity stops , and avoid illiquid periods (high spread).

Past performance in backtests does not guarantee future results. This is a tool , not investment advice.

Always test on demo and confirm broker contract specs (min lot, step, margin, leverage)



