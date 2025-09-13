Aurora Trading Bot
- Experts
- Guan Ying Chen
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Aurora Trading Bot is a professional Expert Advisor built for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on the M30 timeframe.
It supports both Buy and Sell tades, with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, plus a smart Trailing Stop to lock in profits and reduce drawdown.
Key Features:
- Optimized for XAUUSD, M30 timeframe
- Both long and short entries
- Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Dynamic Trailing Stop to secure profits
- Built-in cooldown mechanism to avoid overtrading
- Easy to use, plug-and-play
- Works on any MT5 broker that supports Gold trading
Note: The EA uses GMT+3 as the internal timezone. Please adjust the parameter `ServerGMTOffset` according to your broker's server time.
Pic: September live trading results: +53% gain on a $10,000 account, profit $5,315"