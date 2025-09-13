Aurora Trading Bot

Aurora Trading Bot is a professional Expert Advisor built for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on the M30 timeframe.  
It supports both Buy and Sell tades, with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, plus a smart Trailing Stop to lock in profits and reduce drawdown.  

Key Features:
- Optimized for XAUUSD, M30 timeframe  
- Both long and short entries  
- Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels  
- Dynamic Trailing Stop to secure profits  
- Built-in cooldown mechanism to avoid overtrading  
- Easy to use, plug-and-play  
- Works on any MT5 broker that supports Gold trading  

Note: The EA uses GMT+3 as the internal timezone. Please adjust the parameter `ServerGMTOffset` according to your broker's server time.
Pic: September live trading results: +53% gain on a $10,000 account, profit $5,315"
