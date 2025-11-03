TrendScalp King
- Experts
- Tichaona Mahuni
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
TrendScalp_King – Elite Trend-Following & Scalping EA for MT5
Limited Launch Pricing (Only 35 Licenses Available)
|First 10 Licenses/Purchases
|$799
|Next 25 Licenses/Purchases
|$1,099
|Final Price (After 35 Sold)
|$1,599
Price increases automatically after each tier sells out. Secure your copy now!
Overview
TrendScalp_King is a professional-grade, multi-strategy Expert Advisor that combines:
- AI-optimized RSI + Bollinger Bands
- Real-time news filtering (MT5 Calendar + Forex Factory JSON fallback)
- X (Twitter) sentiment analysis
- Adaptive volatility exits
- Multi-symbol correlation guard
- Full portfolio risk control
Designed for M15 & M5 scalping across major FX pairs, gold, and indices. Compatible with ECN, STP, and Market-Maker brokers. Fully prop-firm ready.
Key Features
|AI-Driven Parameter Optimization
|ML retraining every 1–30 days (auto-adjusts RSI & BB)
|News Filter
|MT5 Calendar + Forex Factory JSON (high-impact avoidance)
|X Sentiment Analysis
|Real-time market mood from X (Twitter) – optional
|Volatility-Based Exits
|Dynamic TP/SL scaling with ATR & momentum
|Correlation Filter
|Blocks conflicting signals across EURUSD/GBPUSD/USDJPY
|Broker Execution Optimizer
|Adaptive slippage, volume & margin checks
|Portfolio Risk Suite
|Daily loss limit, max drawdown, total risk cap
|Graphical UI Panel
|Live stats, toggle trading, alerts
|Telegram Alerts
|Instant trade & risk notifications
|Trailing Stop + Breakeven
|Configurable start/step
|Backtest Optimization Module
|Export CSV results from Strategy Tester
Why This Price?
- Lifetime updates included
- Only 35 licenses ever – price locks in at your tier
- Includes pre-optimized set files for EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD
- Full source code available to verified buyers upon request (escrow)
Setup Instructions (Critical!)
Step 1: Allow WebRequest URLs in MT5
The EA uses Forex Factory JSON and X API for news & sentiment. You MUST add these URLs in MT5:
- Open MT5 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
- Check Allow WebRequest for listed URL
- Click Add and paste each URL below:
https://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media
https://api.x.com
Warning: Without these URLs, news filter & sentiment will be disabled!
Step 2: Telegram Alerts (Optional)
- Fill InpTelegramBotToken and InpTelegramChatID in EA inputs
Step 3: Recommended Settings
- Risk % = 1.0 (adjust per account size)
- TP = 10 pips , SL = 5 pips (scalp mode)
- Use on ECN broker with < 1 pip spread
Risk Disclosure: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use only risk capital.
