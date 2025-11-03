TrendScalp_King – Elite Trend-Following & Scalping EA for MT5

Limited Launch Pricing (Only 35 Licenses Available)

First 10 Licenses/Purchases $799 Next 25 Licenses/Purchases $1,099 Final Price (After 35 Sold) $1,599

Price increases automatically after each tier sells out. Secure your copy now!

Overview

TrendScalp_King is a professional-grade, multi-strategy Expert Advisor that combines:

AI-optimized RSI + Bollinger Bands

Real-time news filtering (MT5 Calendar + Forex Factory JSON fallback)

(MT5 Calendar + Forex Factory JSON fallback) X (Twitter) sentiment analysis

Adaptive volatility exits

Multi-symbol correlation guard

Full portfolio risk control

Designed for M15 & M5 scalping across major FX pairs, gold, and indices. Compatible with ECN, STP, and Market-Maker brokers. Fully prop-firm ready.

Key Features

AI-Driven Parameter Optimization ML retraining every 1–30 days (auto-adjusts RSI & BB) News Filter MT5 Calendar + Forex Factory JSON (high-impact avoidance) X Sentiment Analysis Real-time market mood from X (Twitter) – optional Volatility-Based Exits Dynamic TP/SL scaling with ATR & momentum Correlation Filter Blocks conflicting signals across EURUSD/GBPUSD/USDJPY Broker Execution Optimizer Adaptive slippage, volume & margin checks Portfolio Risk Suite Daily loss limit, max drawdown, total risk cap Graphical UI Panel Live stats, toggle trading, alerts Telegram Alerts Instant trade & risk notifications Trailing Stop + Breakeven Configurable start/step Backtest Optimization Module Export CSV results from Strategy Tester

Why This Price?

Lifetime updates included

Only 35 licenses ever – price locks in at your tier

– price locks in at your tier Includes pre-optimized set files for EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD

for EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD Full source code available to verified buyers upon request (escrow)

Setup Instructions (Critical!)

Step 1: Allow WebRequest URLs in MT5

The EA uses Forex Factory JSON and X API for news & sentiment. You MUST add these URLs in MT5:

Open MT5 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors Check Allow WebRequest for listed URL Click Add and paste each URL below:

https://cdn-nfs.faireconomy.media

https://api.x.com

Warning: Without these URLs, news filter & sentiment will be disabled!

Step 2: Telegram Alerts (Optional)

Fill InpTelegramBotToken and InpTelegramChatID in EA inputs

Step 3: Recommended Settings

Risk % = 1.0 (adjust per account size)

TP = 10 pips , SL = 5 pips (scalp mode)

Use on ECN broker with < 1 pip spread

Risk Disclosure: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use only risk capital.

© 2025 TichForex – trifold.co.za