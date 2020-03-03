Aurora Trading Bot
- Guan Ying Chen
- Versão: 3.0
- Atualizado: 3 dezembro 2025
- Ativações: 5
Aurora Trading Bot — A Precision-Engineered Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD)
Built for stability. Designed for consistency. Optimized for real trading.
Aurora Trading Bot is a professional-grade automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) and optimized for the M30 timeframe.
It trades both long and short positions, combines fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit with an intelligent trailing system, and focuses on minimizing drawdown while maximizing trend participation.
Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Aurora delivers a smoother, more disciplined, and more controlled trading experience.
⭐ Key Features
🔹 Fully Optimized for XAUUSD
Specifically calibrated for Gold’s volatility and price behavior—this is not a general-purpose EA.
🔹 Long & Short Trading Support
Captures market opportunities in both bullish and bearish conditions.
🔹 Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit
Ensures every trade operates within a defined and controlled risk range.
🔹 Smart Trailing Stop System
Automatically locks in profits based on floating gains, reducing profit retracement.
🔹 Built-In Cooldown Mechanism
Prevents overtrading by introducing a time delay between trades, improving overall risk control.
🔹 Simple, Plug-and-Play Operation
Pre-configured with practical, real-world parameters—just attach and trade.
🔹 Compatible With All MT5 Brokers Offering XAUUSD
Works seamlessly across ECN, Raw Spread, and Standard accounts.
📘 Recommended Usage
Suggested Capital Allocation
✔ 1.00 lot per 10,000 USD
✔ 0.10 lot per 1,000 USD
Ensure your account has sufficient margin and stable connectivity.