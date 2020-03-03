Aurora Trading Bot

Aurora Trading Bot — A Precision-Engineered Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD)

Built for stability. Designed for consistency. Optimized for real trading.

Aurora Trading Bot is a professional-grade automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) and optimized for the M30 timeframe.
It trades both long and short positions, combines fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit with an intelligent trailing system, and focuses on minimizing drawdown while maximizing trend participation.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Aurora delivers a smoother, more disciplined, and more controlled trading experience.


Key Features

  • 🔹 Fully Optimized for XAUUSD
    Specifically calibrated for Gold’s volatility and price behavior—this is not a general-purpose EA.

  • 🔹 Long & Short Trading Support
    Captures market opportunities in both bullish and bearish conditions.

  • 🔹 Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit
    Ensures every trade operates within a defined and controlled risk range.

  • 🔹 Smart Trailing Stop System
    Automatically locks in profits based on floating gains, reducing profit retracement.

  • 🔹 Built-In Cooldown Mechanism
    Prevents overtrading by introducing a time delay between trades, improving overall risk control.

  • 🔹 Simple, Plug-and-Play Operation
    Pre-configured with practical, real-world parameters—just attach and trade.

  • 🔹 Compatible With All MT5 Brokers Offering XAUUSD
    Works seamlessly across ECN, Raw Spread, and Standard accounts.

📘 Recommended Usage

  • Suggested Capital Allocation
    ✔ 1.00 lot per 10,000 USD
    ✔ 0.10 lot per 1,000 USD

  • Ensure your account has sufficient margin and stable connectivity.

