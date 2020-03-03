Built for stability. Designed for consistency. Optimized for real trading.

Aurora Trading Bot is a professional-grade automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) and optimized for the M30 timeframe.

It trades both long and short positions, combines fixed Stop Loss/Take Profit with an intelligent trailing system, and focuses on minimizing drawdown while maximizing trend participation.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Aurora delivers a smoother, more disciplined, and more controlled trading experience.





⭐ Key Features

🔹 Fully Optimized for XAUUSD

Specifically calibrated for Gold’s volatility and price behavior—this is not a general-purpose EA.

🔹 Long & Short Trading Support

Captures market opportunities in both bullish and bearish conditions.

🔹 Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit

Ensures every trade operates within a defined and controlled risk range.

🔹 Smart Trailing Stop System

Automatically locks in profits based on floating gains, reducing profit retracement.

🔹 Built-In Cooldown Mechanism

Prevents overtrading by introducing a time delay between trades, improving overall risk control.

🔹 Simple, Plug-and-Play Operation

Pre-configured with practical, real-world parameters—just attach and trade.

🔹 Compatible With All MT5 Brokers Offering XAUUSD

Works seamlessly across ECN, Raw Spread, and Standard accounts.

📘 Recommended Usage