Simple Position Sizing Calculator

Now, you have your very own SIMPLE LOT SIZE (POSITION SIZING) CALCULATOR!

There's no need to go to other websites just to compute for the exact lot size. It also opens the trade with a click of a button.

All inputs on the calculator can be edited. So if you want to change the SL or TP or the lot size, you can do so before placing an order.

==========================================

STOP LOSS. Stop loss in Pips (not points). Click on the SL Price text and it will change from green to red or red to green. Red text means there will be no stop loss added to your order.

TAKE PROFIT. Take profit in Pips (not points). Click on the TP Price text and it will change from green to red or red to green. Red text means there will be no take profit added to your order.

RISK PERCENT. Have the option to use a risk percent or a fixed risk amount. Simply click on the text and it will change from RISK IN USD (Whatever is the account currency) to RISK IN PERCENT.

  • RISK IN USD (or your account currency). It will use the fixed amount for lot size calculation.
  • RISK PERCENT. It will use the percent that you set which is from 0 to 100. It will be computed from the account balance and used it for lot size calculation. Max value should be 100.

LOT SIZE. Lot size that will be used when you open a market or pending order. It can be edited as you see fit.

  • NOTE: Lot size is computed based from the Entry Price (not current market price) and SL Price.

ENTRY PRICE. This will be the exact entry price used when opening pending orders.

==========================================

Add it like an expert advisor on the chart of the market you're trading.

Make sure that automated trading is enabled on these 3 locations.

  1. Tools >> Options >> Expert Advisors. Make sure that Allow algorithmic trading is checked.
  2. Algo Trading button on top is enabled.
  3. After adding the NewCalculator on the chart, under Common tab, make sure that Allow Algo Trading is checked.

==========================================

Please don't hesitate to send me a message for any questions, concerns, or suggestions. Thank you for considering to buy this product.


Prop Firm Lot Size Calculator
Christian Paul Anasco
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Now, you have your very own  PROP FIRM LOT SIZE CALCULATOR ! It now has BREAKEVEN and PARTIAL CLOSURE features! There's no need to go to other websites just to compute for the exact lot size. It also opens the trade with a click of a button. All inputs on the calculator can be edited. So if you want to change the SL or TP or the lot size, you can do so before placing an order. ========================================== INPUTS (Please see screenshot for reference): 1. SL PRICE TEXT . This is clic
Big Price on Chart
Christian Paul Anasco
Utilitaires
You can now have a BIG price showing on chart. ========================================== INPUTS: BID or ASK:   Choose which price you'd like to show on the chart, bid or ask. Default is Bid. Font size:   Set the font size for the price. Default is 200. Font color:   Set the font color for the price. Default is White. Base corner:   Choose which of the 4 corners you want to price to be in. Default is the upper right hand corner of the chart. X distance from chosen corner:   Distance of the price
FREE
Incognito SL and TP for MT5
Christian Paul Anasco
Utilitaires
Ever thought of your broker stop hunting your stop losses? Incognito SL and TP is exactly what you need! As promised, version 1.1 now has the SL and TP lines that can easily be adjusted by the user. ========================================== INPUTS: SL: Exact price you want the orders for the chart symbol to close when this SL price was hit. Set to 0 for no SL. TP: Exact price you want the orders for the chart symbol to close when this TP price was hit. Set to 0 for no TP. ======================
FREE
Incognito SL and TP
Christian Paul Anasco
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Ever thought of your broker stop hunting your stop losses? Incognito SL and TP is exactly what you need! As promised, version 1.1 now has the SL and TP lines that can easily be adjusted by the user. ========================================== INPUTS: SL: Exact price you want the orders for the chart symbol to close when this SL price was hit. Set to 0 for no SL. TP: Exact price you want the orders for the chart symbol to close when this TP price was hit. Set to 0 for no TP. ======================
FREE
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
Utilitaires
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Close at Specific Time for MT4
Christian Paul Anasco
Utilitaires
Close all trades at the specified hour and minute! Once the specified time is hit, all orders will be automatically closed. ========================================== INPUTS: Closing type:   Set to specify if you wanted to close all of the trades on the account or just the trades under the current chart symbol. Closing hour:   Set the exact closing hour. Closing minute:   Set the exact closing minute. If current time is equal or more than the closing minute and is equal to closing hour, then all
XTRIM CycleGuard
Christian Paul Anasco
Utilitaires
‍️   XTRIM  CycleGuard Trading Bot – Your Silent Risk Manager   ️ XTRIM CycleGuard is your   ultimate trading companion , built to   complement and protect   your primary strategy. It specializes in detecting trade cycles, minimizing exposure, and   safeguarding equity through intelligent hedging and cycle-based entries . Whether you're running aggressive bots or complex grids, CycleGuard acts like a seatbelt— quiet, efficient, and life-saving when it matters most . Designed for support,
Simple Position Sizing Calculator for MT5
Christian Paul Anasco
Utilitaires
Now, you have your very own  SIMPLE LOT SIZE (POSITION SIZING) CALCULATOR ! There's no need to go to other websites just to compute for the exact lot size. It also opens the trade with a click of a button. All inputs on the calculator can be edited. So if you want to change the SL or TP or the lot size, you can do so before placing an order. ========================================== STOP LOSS . Stop loss in Pips (not points). Click on the SL Price text and it will change from green to red or r
Prop Firm Close All Orders for MT5
Christian Paul Anasco
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Now, you have your very own  PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER  program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. “One mistake and your prop account is gone.  Prop Firm Close All Orders for MT5  ensures that never happens.” All of your OPEN ORDERS will automatically close when: Your ACCOUNT TARGET is hit,  OR Your specified ACCOUNT DRAWDOWN is hit,  OR WEEKEND CLOSE is set and current time is already past the specified time,  OR CLOSE ALL ORDERS button was clicked
Close at Specific Time
Christian Paul Anasco
Utilitaires
Close ALL OPEN TRADES on the dot! Set the exact day and time, click the START button and wait until it closes all trades. ========================================== INPUTS (Check screenshot for reference): Closing type:   Set to specify if you wanted to close all of the trades on your account or just the trades under the current chart symbol. Magic number:   Leave it to 0 if you want to close all trades. Set to specific magic number if you only want to close trades under that magic number. This
Advanced Order Management
Christian Paul Anasco
Utilitaires
Set an order in advanced. Literally, set and forget. ========================================== INPUTS: EA magic number (should be unique):   Set the magic number to be used when opening and closing trades. If you have other EAs on the account, make sure they use different magic numbers. DASHBOARD INPUTS: Lot Size: Set the lot size to use for the order. Default is the minimum lot size for the chart symbol. Order Type:   Choose between buy or sell. SL Points (0 = no SL): Set the stoploss to use a
Target Line Pro
Christian Paul Anasco
Utilitaires
Take full control of your trading decisions with Target Line Pro , a smart utility that shows you exactly where your profit targets are and gives you a clear, real-time overview of your open positions. No more guessing. No more manual calculations. Just set it and trade with confidence. Key Features Target Price Calculator – Input your desired profit amount, and instantly see the exact price level needed to reach it. Breakeven & Net Position Display – Know your true breakeven, considering
