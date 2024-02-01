Now, you have your very own PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically.

“One mistake and your prop account is gone. Prop Firm Close All Orders for MT5 ensures that never happens.”

All of your OPEN ORDERS will automatically close when:

Your ACCOUNT TARGET is hit, OR

is hit, Your specified ACCOUNT DRAWDOWN is hit, OR

is hit, WEEKEND CLOSE is set and current time is already past the specified time, OR

is set and current time is already past the specified time, CLOSE ALL ORDERS button was clicked.

==========================================

INPUTS (Please see screenshot for reference):

1. Account target (exact amount): Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage.

2. Use fixed value or dynamic value: Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for your drawdown computation.

DYNAMIC SETTINGS (ONLY IF YOU CHOOSE DYNAMIC VALUE ON #2):

3. Equity-based or Balance-based drawdown: Choose if it will be equity-based or balance-based drawdown or max value of both. It depends on your prop firm or what you need.

4. Drawdown percent [0 to 100]: Set the drawdown percent. If it's 5% drawdown, make sure to add some buffer like bring it down to 4.75% to account for any slippage.

FIXED SETTINGS (ONLY IF YOU CHOOSE FIXED VALUE ON #2):

5. Equity-based or Balance-based drawdown: Choose if it will be equity-based or balance-based drawdown. It depends on your prop firm or what you need.

6. Drawdown value in account currency: Set a fixed amount as your drawdown. Some prop firms will use 5% of initial balance so better to add a fixed drawdown value.

OTHER SETTINGS:

7. True if reset daily: Set this to true if you need a daily reset to compute for the base balance or equity.

8. Reset hour [0 to 23]: Specify the exact hour when the reset happens. Most prop firms and brokers resets at 00:00 server time.



9. Close charts: Choose whether you also want to close all charts after it closed all trades.

You can choose to (1) close all charts, (2) close all charts except for the one where the EA is running, or (3) don't close any charts at all.

10. Close on weekends?: Set to yes, if you want all open trades to close before weekends while the market is still open. Some firms has a rule about weekend closing.

11. Closing day: the day the trades will close. Default is Friday.

12. Closing hour: exact hour the trades will close. Default is the last hour or 23.

13. Closing minute: if current day is correct as well as the closing hour and the current minute is equal or more than the closing minute, then all open trades will close.

==========================================

Add it like an expert advisor on a EURUSD chart or the chart of the market you're trading.

Make sure that automated trading is enabled on these 3 locations.

Tools >> Options >> Expert Advisors. Make sure that Allow automated trading is checked. AutoTrading button on top is enabled. After adding the PropFirmCloseAllOrders on the chart, under Common tab, make sure that Allow live trading is checked.

========================================== Please don't hesitate to send me a message for any questions, concerns, or suggestions. Thank you for considering to buy this product.



