🚴‍♂️ XTRIM CycleGuard Trading Bot – Your Silent Risk Manager 🛡️



XTRIM CycleGuard is your ultimate trading companion, built to complement and protect your primary strategy. It specializes in detecting trade cycles, minimizing exposure, and safeguarding equity through intelligent hedging and cycle-based entries. Whether you're running aggressive bots or complex grids, CycleGuard acts like a seatbelt—quiet, efficient, and life-saving when it matters most.

✅ Designed for support, not conflict

✅ Works seamlessly with existing strategies

✅ Smart trade management based on market cycles

✅ Focused on drawdown control and capital preservation

Pair CycleGuard with your favorite EA and experience the difference in stability and performance.

XTRIM CycleGuard is part of my XTRIM trading bot series! This serves as the Basket EA manager for all of the trading bots I will create.



Use it in conjunction to one of my trading bots.

Under Account History tab, please make sure it is set to All History.

SETTINGS:

Account drawdown in %: If the drawdown on your account goes below this %, then all open trades will be closed out. Yes, you will lose money when this happen but it means that you can start over again once the market is better.

Cycle profit: If the total profit made by the account from the Cycle Start until the present plus/minus the current profit/loss on the account is equal to the cycle profit, it closes all open trades.

Old cycle days: Number of days for the cycle to be said as "old".

Cycle profit on old cycle: Same as cycle profit but this will be the target profit on old cycle.

Exclude Saturdays: If yes, Saturdays will be excluded on getting the time difference between current time and cycle start time.

Exclude Sundays: If yes, Sundays will be excluded on getting the time difference between current time and cycle start time.



Please don't hesitate to send me a message for any questions, concerns, or suggestions. Thank you for considering to buy this product.