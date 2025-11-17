XbigCandleFibo
- Indicateurs
- Alex Sandro Aparecido
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Indicator that marks the 50% of each candle.
It will help you make profitable scalps.
If the next candle opens above the 50% of the previous candle and above its own 50%,
you should open a BUY position, and if the next candle opens below the 50% of the previous candle and below its own 50%,
you should open a SELL position.
This strategy is very profitable.
To make the most of it, keep an eye on the candle contexts on the left.
Good luck!