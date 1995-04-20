Trading Dashboard Pro MT4

Trading Dashboard Pro MT4: The Ultimate Command Center

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Modernize Your Classic MetaTrader 4 Terminal Immediately

Trading Dashboard Pro MT4 is not just an indicator; it is a comprehensive risk management and account analysis utility designed specifically to bring the power of modern analytics to the classic MT4 platform. Designed for professional traders, Prop Firm candidates (FTMO, MFF, The Funded Trader), and serious scalpers, it consolidates critical market data, account health metrics, and historical performance into a single, elegant interface.

Stop trading with outdated tools. Trading Dashboard Pro MT4 eliminates the need for external spreadsheets, calculators, or complex mental math. It delivers real-time intelligence directly on your chart with zero latency, even on the older MT4 engine.

🚀 WHY YOU NEED THIS DASHBOARD FOR MT4

1. For Prop Firm Traders (FTMO, MFF, etc.)
Proprietary trading firms have strict rules regarding Daily Drawdown and Max Drawdown. The default MT4 terminal does not calculate or display these limits dynamically.
The Solution: Our dashboard specifically tracks and displays your Max DD (Maximum Drawdown) for the current day and the current month in real-time. You will instantly know how close you are to your daily loss limit, helping you avoid account breaches.

2. For Scalpers and Day Traders
When you are scalping on M1 or M5, you don't have time to open the "Account History" tab, right-click, and manually sum up your profits to see if you hit your daily target.
The Solution: The Daily Trading Analysis section updates instantly after every closed trade. It shows your exact Net Profit, Lots Traded, and Total Trades for "Today" and "Yesterday" at a single glance.

3. For Risk Managers
Many traders blow their accounts because they ignore Margin Level % until it is too late.
The Solution: The dashboard features a dynamic Account Health monitor. It changes color and status (SAFE, CAUTION, DANGER, NO MARGIN) based on your Free Margin and Equity levels, visually warning you before a Stop Out occurs.

📊 DETAILED FEATURE BREAKDOWN

A. Real-Time Account Monitor (Top Section)
This section acts as your vehicle's dashboard, showing the vital signs of your trading account.

  • Balance vs. Equity: Visualize the actual gap between your closed balance and floating equity.
  • Margin Health: Displays Margin, Free Margin, and Margin Level %.
    • High (Green): Free Margin > 50% of Balance. Safe to trade.
    • Medium (Yellow): Free Margin > 20% of Balance. Caution advised.
    • Low (Red): Free Margin < 20%. Critical Risk.
  • Current P/L: Shows the floating profit/loss of all open orders combined.
  • Daily Change: Shows the realized profit/loss for the current day, resetting automatically at broker midnight.

B. Position Summary (Sentiment Analysis)
Stop counting open orders manually. This module provides a clear snapshot of your market exposure.

  • BUY Side: Shows total active Buy orders, total Buy Volume (Lots), and Buy P/L.
  • SELL Side: Shows total active Sell orders, total Sell Volume (Lots), and Sell P/L.
  • TOTAL: The aggregate exposure. This is crucial for hedging strategies to ensure your net lot size is balanced.

C. Historical Performance Analyzer
A scrollable, paged history table that dives deep into your past performance.

  • Granularity: View data by specific Dates, Weekly totals, Monthly totals, and All-Time totals.
  • Metrics per Period:
    • MAX DD: The maximum equity drawdown experienced during that specific period.
    • LOTS: Total volume traded.
    • TRADES: Number of executed deals/orders.
    • PROFIT: Net financial result (including swaps and commissions).
  • Interactive Paging: Use the << and >> buttons to scroll back through your trading history months or years into the past.

D. Visual Balance Chart
Numbers are good, but trends are better. The integrated BalanceChart draws a visual representation of your account growth curve directly on the dashboard interface. This helps you instantly recognize if your strategy is trending upwards (growth) or downwards (decay).

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS

The dashboard is designed to work out-of-the-box, but it is also highly customizable.

  • Language: Choose from 10 supported languages (English, Russian, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, Korean, Vietnamese, Japanese). The entire interface updates instantly.
  • HistoryDays: Determines how many days of history the dashboard scans.
    • Recommendation: Set to 30 for optimal performance on MT4. Set to 365 for deep annual analysis.
  • ShowGridLines: Toggle the visual grid lines in the tables for a cleaner look.
  • Color Settings: Fully customizable colors for Background, Text, Headers, Profit (Green), and Loss (Red) to match your light or dark chart template.

Author: TomyBui Development - Professional Tools for MT4 & MT5

