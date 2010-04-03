RSI Advanced The Mastering RSI

RSI Advanced - Elevate Your Analysis & High-Potential Trade Signals

Overview

RSI Advanced is a powerful custom indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to elevate your technical analysis and provide reliable trading signals. This indicator integrates a standard Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a sophisticated system of Moving Averages (MA) and Bollinger Bands (BB) applied directly to the RSI's data. Furthermore, it incorporates advanced divergence detection capabilities, empowering traders to identify potential market trends and strategic entry points.

Key Features

Multi-Layered RSI System

Base RSI Line is calculated with a customizable period (default is 10) and applied to closing prices. This line is typically hidden by default but can be made visible. Fast MA Line (Green) is a 2-period Simple Moving Average of the Base RSI line, designed for quick responsiveness. Signal MA Line (Red) is a 7-period Simple Moving Average of the Fast MA Line, acting as a signal filter. Baseline MA Line (Orange) is a 34-period Simple Moving Average of the Base RSI line, serving as the center of the Bollinger Bands and reflecting broader trends.

Bollinger Bands Applied to RSI Data

Calculated based on the RSI's data with a period of 34 and a deviation of 1.618. These bands help identify overbought/oversold regions within the RSI's movement and signal potential turning points when the Fast MA Line moves beyond the bands and then returns.

Clock Angle Signal Logic

When the Fast MA Line (Green) crosses the Signal MA Line (Red), the indicator uses a unique "clock angle" algorithm to assess the steepness and direction of the Fast MA Line at the crossover point. Buy Signals are generated when the crossover angle falls within the 12 o'clock to 2 o'clock range, indicating strong upward momentum. Sell Signals are generated when the crossover angle falls within the 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock range, indicating strong downward momentum. No-Trade Zone is identified if the crossover angle is between 2 o'clock and 4 o'clock, indicating sideways market or lacking clear trend, advising against trades.

Advanced Divergence Detection

The indicator incorporates algorithms to detect both Regular Divergence and Hidden Divergence between price action (closing prices) and the Fast MA Line of the RSI. Algorithms are enhanced to identify more significant "swing" highs and lows on both the price chart and the RSI by scanning a configurable range of bars. These divergence signals are further confirmed by the Signal MA Line (Red).

Diverse Trading Scenarios

Bounce from Overbought/Oversold (Case 1) - Signals triggered when the Fast MA Line moves out of the Bollinger Bands and beyond the 32/68 RSI levels, then returns.

Strong Setup (Case 5) - Combined with MA crosses, this signal occurs when the Baseline MA Line (Orange) is near the 32 (for Buy) or 68 (for Sell) RSI levels, pointing to high-potential entry opportunities.

Trend Continuation (Case 6) - Indicated when the Fast MA and Signal MA lines approach or touch the Baseline MA Line but fail to cross, instead bouncing off and continuing the established trend.

Sideways Market Detection (Case 7) - The indicator automatically identifies periods of non-trending markets (e.g., when the Fast MA and Signal MA lines are frequently crossing within the Bollinger Bands), advising traders to avoid entering trades during such conditions.

Visual Alerts & Signal Management

Clear Buy (lime green) and Sell (red) arrows are displayed directly on the main price chart at signal points. Users can customize arrow visibility, color, and size. Optional pop-up alerts and push notifications are available for newly generated signals on the latest closed bar. Includes strict filtering options and a minimum bar separation between same-type signals to prevent over-trading.

Customizable Information Panel

An optional on-chart panel provides a concise overview of the indicator's configuration and the current RSI value with its corresponding status (e.g., Extreme Overbought, Oversold, Neutral).

Benefits for Traders

High-Quality Signals combine multiple analytical elements to provide more reliable trading signals. Adaptable Across Timeframes works effectively on timeframes from M15 and higher, with parameters adjustable for various trading styles. Clear Visual Representation through indicator lines, arrows, and info panel makes market interpretation straightforward. Reduced Noise & False Signals through enhanced divergence detection algorithms and sideways market identification help filter out unreliable signals.

How To Use

The RSI Advanced indicator features well-organized input parameters, allowing you to easily configure the RSI period, adjust divergence detection settings, enable/disable alerts, and customize display options on your chart. Simply drag the indicator onto your MT5 chart and fine-tune the settings according to your trading strategy.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 | Type: Custom Technical Indicator | Analysis: Multi-layered RSI with MA and Bollinger Bands | Signals: Clock angle algorithm with divergence detection | Timeframes: M15 and higher recommended

Advanced RSI analysis with intelligent signal filtering for reliable trading opportunities.


Produits recommandés
Multi indicator divergence MT5
Jan Flodin
4.8 (41)
Indicateurs
The indicator identifies when a divergence occurs between price and an indicator or oscillator. It identifies both regular and hidden divergences. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system. For higher probability setups I can recommend you to use my Supply Demand indicator and trade only if the divergence occurs inside a zone. Supply zone for bearish div and demand zone for bullish div. The optimal scenario is if it
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Indicateurs
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicateurs
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
LT Donchian Channel
Thiago Duarte
4.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
FREE
Sideway Trend Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Sideway Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a practical analytical tool designed to detect consolidation phases where the market lacks directional movement. During such periods of reduced volatility, the indicator visualizes the range-bound behavior. Once the price breaks out of this sideways phase, the tool issues clear entry signals, enabling traders to act with improved timing and accuracy. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Instal
FREE
Automatic Trendlines
Pasi Hakamaki
4.67 (46)
Indicateurs
The indicator draws trendlines on chart. This indicator has six inputs. User can specify alternative labels for both lines. If multiple instances of the indicator are used, the labels must differ. User can set width and color of the lines and depth which specifies what significant peaks should be used. For example, Depth=10 sets trendlines using the current peaks and valleys that have at least 10 bars to the right and to the left and that have highs/lows less/greater than the peak's high/low. In
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Indicateurs
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicateurs
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur   Haven FVG   est un outil d'analyse des marchés qui permet d'identifier les zones d'inefficacité (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) sur le graphique, fournissant aux traders des niveaux clés pour l'analyse des prix et la prise de décisions commerciales. Autres produits ->  ICI Caractéristiques principales : Réglages de couleurs individuels : Couleur pour FVG haussier   (Bullish FVG Color). Couleur pour FVG baissier   (Bearish FVG Color). Visualisation flexible des FVG : Nombre maximum de boug
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Experts
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicateurs
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicateurs
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
Heiken Ashi fxam
Ely Alsedy
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Indicateur Heiken Ashi MT5 Améliorez votre analyse de marché avec l'indicateur Heiken Ashi MT5. Cet outil puissant transforme les données de prix standard en bougies plus lisses et orientées tendance, facilitant ainsi l'identification des tendances du marché et des points de retournement potentiels. Principales caractéristiques: Identification claire des tendances: Distinguez visuellement les tendances haussières et baissières grâce à différentes couleurs de bougies. Réduction du bruit: Filtrez
FREE
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Indicateurs
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
Qunity ADX Trend
Rodion Kachkin
Indicateurs
Trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then it`s bullish movement; if PDI is less than NDI, then it`s bearish movement; if ADX is less than or equal to the filter value specified in the parameters, then there is no movement state. Input parameters of the indicator: Calculate Timeframe - timeframe for calculation; ADX Type - type of ADX calculation based
FREE
Premium Trend Entry Pro
Amani Fungo
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Premium trend entry pro TZ Trade Logics, presents you,  the enhance version of Premium trend entry  This release, bring you much more relaxed trading state with advanced features for trend filtering and premium signal entry timings. For us, is not the creating of the product which matters! but continued maintenance and education to users. through our dedicated means of reaching to us, you will enjoy close guide on how to use the product and other relevant training related to trading.  This tradi
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicateurs
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Waves Sizer
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
3.86 (7)
Indicateurs
Wyckoff fans, enjoy! Ideally to be used with the Weis Waves indicator, but it can be easily used alone, the Waves Sizer puts the range (in resulting Price movement) done by the Price on its market swings. You can control how accurate or loose will be the swings. This tool is very helpful for visually know how much the Price has traveled in your Timeframe. This way you can confront this level of effort with the resulting Volume, etc... Weis Waves indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
FREE
Alpha Trend Analyzer
Le Trung Kien Hoang
Indicateurs
SuperTrend Indicator – Description & Important Notice The SuperTrend is a composite technical indicator designed to help you identify the primary trend, measure its strength, and assess signal quality. However, an indicator is only a tool —it’s never 100% accurate and cannot replace sound risk management. 1. Core Formula & Components ATR (Average True Range): measures price volatility; customize sensitivity via Periods and Multiplier . Upper/Lower Bands: derived from ATR and your chosen source p
FREE
Mitimom
Danil Poletavkin
Indicateurs
The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Indicateurs
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
Indicateurs
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
Indicateurs
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Indicateurs
Détecteur de Motif ABCD RSI : Stratégie Technique 1. Fonctionnement de l'Indicateur Combine le RSI classique avec la détection automatique de motifs harmoniques ABCD . Composants Clés RSI standard (période ajustable) Marqueurs de sommets et creux (flèches) Motifs ABCD (lignes vertes/rouges) Filtres de surachat (70) et survente (30) 2. Configuration sur MT5 period = 14 ; // Période RSI size = 4 ; // Taille maximale du motif OverBought = 70 ; // Niveau de surachat OverSold = 30 ; // Niveau de surv
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicateurs
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
Curver Arrows
Francis Dube
3.75 (4)
Indicateurs
This indicator is a straight port of a well known MetaTrader 4 indicator that is freely available on the Internet. It does not redraw at all. It implements a type of breakout strategy. The arrows indicate market direction. Use the indicator on M15 charts and higher. The indicator draws two bands near price action and generates signals when the price closes below the lower band and also above the upper band. The indicator uses periodic highs and lows to calculate upper and lower threshold bands.
FREE
Magic 7 Indicator
Marek Pawel Szczesny
Indicateurs
Overview Magic 7 Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that identifies seven different trading scenarios based on candlestick patterns and technical analysis. The indicator combines traditional price action patterns with modern concepts like Fair Value Gaps (FVG) to provide trading signals with precise entry points and stop loss levels. Features 7 Trading Scenarios : Each scenario identifies specific market conditions and trading opportunities Visual Signals : Clear buy/sell
FREE
PZ Three Drives MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicateurs
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
BoxInside MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (4)
Indicateurs
This indicator calculates the volume profile and places labels that correspond to the VAH, VAL and POC levels, for each candle individually. Indicator operation features The indicator works on the timeframes from M3 to MN, but it uses the history data of smaller periods: M1 - for periods from M3 to H1, M5 - for periods from H2 to H12, M30 - for the D1 period, H4 - for the W1 period, D1 - for the MN period. The color and location of the VAL, VAH and POC labels on the current candle are considere
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (66)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (52)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (51)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Entry Sniper – Tableau de Bord ATR Multi-Unités de Temps pour Scalping et Swing Trading sur l'Or Gold Entry Sniper est un indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 5 qui fournit des signaux d'achat/vente précis sur XAUUSD et autres actifs, basé sur la logique de Trailing Stop ATR et l' analyse multi-unités de temps . Caractéristiques et Avantages Clés Analyse Multi-Unités de Temps – Affiche les tendances en M1, M5, M15 sur un seul tableau. Trailing Stop Basé sur l'ATR – Ajuste automatiquement selon
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicateurs
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Breakout PRO   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez les zones d'évasion ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Évasion quantique PRO       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours commercial vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa stratégie de zone de discussion innovante et dynamique. Quantum Breakout Indicator vous donnera des flèches de signalisation sur les z
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement 35 $ chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   30 $   pendant la   première semaine   ou pour   les 3 premiers achats  !  Chaîne Trading Tools sur MQL5  : rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour recevoir mes dernières actualités Cet indicateur trace des zones de détection de rupture, appelées “Smart Breakout Channels”, basées sur un mouvement des prix normalisé par la volatilité. Ces zones sont affichées sous forme de boîtes dynamiques avec superpositions de volume. L’outil dé
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Berma Bands (BB) est un outil précieux pour les traders qui cherchent à identifier et à capitaliser sur les tendances du marché. En analysant la relation entre le prix et les BB, les traders peuvent déterminer si un marché est dans une phase de tendance ou de range. Visitez le [ Berma Home Blog ] pour en savoir plus. Les bandes de Berma sont composées de trois lignes distinctes : la bande de Berma supérieure, la bande de Berma moyenne et la bande de Berma inférieure. Ces lignes sont
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicateurs
Ce tableau de bord affiche les derniers   modèles harmoniques   disponibles pour les symboles sélectionnés, ce qui vous permettra de gagner du temps et d'être plus efficace /   version MT4 . Indicateur gratuit:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonnes de l'indicateur Symbol :   les symboles sélectionnés apparaissent Trend   :   haussière ou baissière Pattern :   type de motif (gartley, papillon, chauve-souris, crabe, requin, cypher ou ABCD) Entry:   prix d'entrée SL:   prix du stop loss TP1:   1er
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.86 (7)
Indicateurs
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
Plus de l'auteur
Cloud DCA Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
Cloud DCA Pro EA - Advanced Ichimoku DCA Trading System Product Overview Cloud DCA Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor combining Ichimoku Kinko Hyo analysis with intelligent Dollar Cost Averaging strategy. Designed for systematic, emotion-free trading without traditional stop losses. Key Features No Stop Loss Strategy - Uses smart DCA levels instead of hard stops Ichimoku Cloud Analysis - Professional trend detection and filtering Intelligent DCA System - Progressive position averaging with mu
GoldStorm Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
5 (1)
Experts
GoldStorm Pro - Advanced Multi-Strategy Fractal Trading System Overview GoldStorm Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using advanced fractal breakout strategies. The system combines three independent trading strategies that work together to capture different market movements while maintaining strict risk management. Key Features Multi-Strategy Architecture Strategy A (Conservative) provides long-term swing trading with high probability setups. St
FREE
SeeGrid EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
SeeGrid EA - Advanced Grid Trading System Overview SeeGrid EA v1.27 is a sophisticated bi-directional grid trading system that implements dynamic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategies with advanced risk management. This Expert Advisor combines traditional grid trading with intelligent position management and automated market analysis. Key Features Bi-Directional DCA Grid System Positive DCA follows trend direction with progressive lot multiplication. Negative DCA provides counter-trend averagi
FREE
Enhanced Candlestick DCA
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
Enhanced Candlestick DCA EA - Professional Trading Strategy Description The Enhanced Candlestick DCA EA is a sophisticated multi-strategy trading system that combines Japanese candlestick pattern analysis with advanced Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) position management. Developed with both safety and profitability in mind, this EA dynamically adapts to changing market conditions through its intelligent entry system and comprehensive risk management framework. Key Features Entry System Candlestick P
FREE
XSmart Pro EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
XSmartPro EA - Professional Grid Trading System Intelligent Bidirectional DCA Grid with Advanced Safety Filters Overview XSmartPro EA is a professional Grid DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) trading system designed for traders who want safe and efficient Forex trading. The EA uses an intelligent bidirectional grid strategy combined with advanced technical filters to optimize entry points and protect your account. Key Features Smart Grid DCA System Bidirectional Grid automatically opens BUY orders in u
FREE
EA Performance Monitor
Khac Thanh Bui
Utilitaires
EA Performance Monitor - Your Trading Command Center Overview EA Performance Monitor is a comprehensive monitoring tool for MetaTrader 5 that provides real-time oversight of all Expert Advisors running across your charts. This utility displays performance metrics, risk assessment, and account health in a centralized dashboard, enabling efficient portfolio management and informed decision-making. Key Features Mission Control Dashboard Transform your trading workspace into a professional command
FREE
Magic Order Manager EA
Khac Thanh Bui
Utilitaires
Magic Order Manager EA v1.02 - Professional Trading Assistant Smart Position Management Tool with Auto Take Profit System Product Description Magic Order Manager is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to optimize trading profits through smart automation and risk control. This position management tool provides automated profit taking based on customizable rules while maintaining comprehensive risk monitoring. Key Features Intelligent Auto Take Profit Automatically closes all positions wh
FREE
Trading Dashboard Pro
Khac Thanh Bui
Indicateurs
TradingDashboardPro - Professional Trading Analytics Indicator for MT5 Overview TradingDashboardPro is a comprehensive real-time trading analytics dashboard that transforms your MT5 chart into a powerful account monitoring station. This professional-grade indicator provides instant visualization of your trading performance, helping you make informed decisions with live data updates every 5 seconds. Key Features Real-Time Account Monitoring Track your account health with live updates displaying b
FREE
Flash Xbest EA MT5
Khac Thanh Bui
Experts
FlashXbestEA - Professional Williams %R Grid Trading System Revolutionary DCA Strategy with Advanced Market Intelligence FlashXbestEA represents the next generation of automated grid trading, combining Williams %R momentum analysis with sophisticated Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) techniques. This EA intelligently manages multiple positions using advanced mathematical models to maximize profits while protecting capital through smart recovery mechanisms. Core Trading Logic Williams %R Direction Stra
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis