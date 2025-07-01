Cloud DCA Pro EA MT5

🌟 Cloud DCA Pro EA - Advanced Ichimoku DCA Trading System

📈 PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Cloud DCA Pro is a sophisticated Expert Advisor that combines the power of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo analysis with an intelligent Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy. Designed for traders who want a systematic, emotion-free approach to the markets without traditional stop losses.

🎯 KEY FEATURES

  • No Stop Loss Strategy - Uses smart DCA levels instead of hard stops
  • Ichimoku Cloud Analysis - Professional trend detection and filtering
  • Intelligent DCA System - Progressively averages positions with multiplier
  • Dual-Direction Trading - Can DCA both buy and sell positions
  • Smart State Management - Pauses/resumes DCA based on trend changes
  • Professional Chart Theme - Modern TradingView-style interface
  • Visual Profit Tracking - On-chart profit labels for easy monitoring

⚙️ ICHIMOKU SETTINGS

Tenkan-sen Period (Default: 9)

The conversion line period for short-term trend detection. Standard setting is 9 periods.

Kijun-sen Period (Default: 26)

The base line period for medium-term trend analysis. Traditional setting is 26 periods.

Senkou Span B Period (Default: 52)

The leading span B calculation period. Controls the cloud formation width.

Enable Detailed Logging (Default: Yes)

Provides comprehensive logging of trading decisions and trend analysis for strategy optimization.

💰 DCA SETTINGS

Initial Lot Size (Default: 0.01)

The starting position size for the first trade in any DCA sequence. Should be conservative relative to account size.

DCA Lot Multiplier (Default: 1.5)

Each subsequent DCA level multiplies the lot size by this factor. Higher values recover faster but increase risk.

Maximum DCA Levels (Default: 10)

Maximum number of averaging positions allowed in one direction. Controls maximum exposure and risk.

DCA Step in Points (Default: 50)

Price distance in points between DCA levels. Larger steps provide more breathing room but slower recovery.

Total Portfolio Profit Target (Default: $5.00)

Dollar amount profit target for closing all positions simultaneously when multiple positions are open.

🎯 TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

Single Position Take Profit (Default: $0.25)

Profit target in dollars for closing individual positions when only one trade is active.

Show Profit Labels on Chart (Default: Yes)

Displays visual profit/loss labels on the chart when positions are closed for easy performance tracking.

🔧 SIGNAL SETTINGS

Magic Number (Default: 12345)

Unique identifier for this EA's trades. Change if running multiple EAs on same account.

Trade Comment (Default: "DCA_NoSL")

Comment prefix added to all trades for easy identification in trade history.

Bars to Confirm Trend (Default: 2)

Number of consecutive bars required to confirm trend direction before initiating trades.

📊 CHART DISPLAY SETTINGS

Show Ichimoku on Chart (Default: Yes)

Automatically displays the Ichimoku indicator on the chart with the same settings used by the EA.

🧠 TRADING LOGIC

Entry Strategy

  • Analyzes Ichimoku Cloud for trend direction
  • Requires price above/below both Senkou spans for strong signals
  • Uses Chikou Span for momentum confirmation
  • Implements Conservative DCA rules - no new DCA when price in cloud

Position Management

  • Smart State System: Tracks active buying, active selling, paused buying, and paused selling conditions
  • Trend Reversal Handling: Pauses DCA when trend changes direction
  • Dynamic Recovery: Can switch DCA direction when conditions align

Risk Management

  • No Traditional Stop Loss - relies on DCA averaging strategy
  • Maximum Position Limits - controlled by max DCA levels
  • Conservative Cloud Filter - prevents DCA in uncertain market conditions
  • Profit-First Closing - closes most profitable positions first

📋 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Very Conservative Setup (Safest)

  • Initial Lot: 0.01
  • DCA Multiplier: 1.1
  • Max Levels: 3
  • DCA Step: 100 points
  • Best for: New users, small accounts

Conservative Setup (Low Risk)

  • Initial Lot: 0.01
  • DCA Multiplier: 1.2
  • Max Levels: 5
  • DCA Step: 80 points
  • Best for: Risk-averse traders

Moderate Setup (Balanced)

  • Initial Lot: 0.01
  • DCA Multiplier: 1.3
  • Max Levels: 7
  • DCA Step: 60 points
  • Best for: Experienced traders with adequate capital

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES

Timeframe Recommendation

Versatile Multi-Timeframe Support - Works effectively across various timeframes:

  • M5-M15: Quick signals, frequent opportunities, good for active monitoring
  • M30-H1: Balanced approach, moderate signal frequency, ideal for part-time traders
  • H4-D1: Swing trading style, fewer but higher quality signals, less monitoring required

Choose timeframe based on your trading style and availability to monitor positions.

Account Requirements

  • Minimum balance: $500 for very conservative settings
  • Recommended: $1000+ for conservative settings
  • Recommended: $3000+ for moderate settings
  • Low spread broker preferred for frequent DCA entries

Risk Warning

This EA uses a no-stop-loss strategy with position averaging. While historically effective, ensure proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.

🎨 VISUAL FEATURES

  • Modern Dark Theme - Professional TradingView-style chart appearance
  • Teal & Blue Candles - Eye-friendly color scheme without traditional red
  • Clean Interface - Minimal clutter with essential information only
  • Profit Tracking Labels - Visual feedback on closed position performance

🏆 IDEAL FOR

✅ Traders seeking systematic, emotion-free trading
✅ Those uncomfortable with traditional stop losses
✅ Ichimoku analysis enthusiasts
✅ Swing and position traders
✅ Traders wanting visual performance feedback

📞 DEVELOPER CONTACT & SUPPORT

🔧 Technical Support

Telegram: @Tomybui32

  • Custom EA development and modifications
  • Personal consultation and optimization
  • Installation and setup assistance
  • Trading strategy discussions

💬 General Inquiries

  • Questions about EA functionality
  • Custom parameter recommendations
  • Account setup guidance
  • Performance optimization tips

🛠️ Custom Development Services

  • EA modifications and enhancements
  • Personal trading strategy automation
  • Multi-timeframe system development
  • Portfolio management solutions

📈 What I Offer

Fast Response - Usually within 24 hours
Professional Support - Years of MQL5 development experience
Custom Solutions - Tailored to your trading style
Ongoing Updates - Continuous improvement and bug fixes
Fair Pricing - Competitive rates for quality work

🌟 Why Choose My Services

  • Extensive experience in algorithmic trading
  • Deep understanding of Ichimoku and DCA strategies
  • Proven track record with successful EAs
  • Commitment to client satisfaction
  • Fluent in both technical implementation and trading psychology

Cloud DCA Pro EA - Where Traditional Japanese Analysis Meets Modern DCA Strategy

© 2025 @Tomybui32 | Professional MQL5 Developer


Filtrer:
Yong Ming Jiang
406
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.07.26 21:48 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Khac Thanh Bui
2736
Réponse du développeur Khac Thanh Bui 2025.07.27 14:48
yes, bro ! check in tab Comments
Игорь Чурашев
71
Игорь Чурашев 2025.07.04 05:23 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis