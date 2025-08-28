Doscuernosoro

This Expert Advisor is designed for automated trading on MT4. It implements a robust risk management system, dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on market volatility, and adaptive entry logic. The EA works without time restrictions, allowing trades to be executed whenever market conditions meet the internal strategy criteria. It supports all account types and is fully compatible with ECN brokers. This solution is optimized for high performance and strict validation standards, making it reliable and efficient for traders seeking consistent results.


Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Rapture
Evgeniy Zhdan
The automated trading system is developed based on the "Comfort Range" theory. According to this theory, the chart of each trading instrument has its own dynamically changing range of movement. The skill of determining such a range allows you to use this information as a leading indicator and predict price movement in the near future. The Rapture Expert Advisor determines the "Comfort Range" of the trading instrument and works in the direction of the expected future movement. The EA does not
Meta PX
Mi Poegel De Oliveira Isidoro
MetaProfitX  utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously scalps small profitable trades. MetaProfitX  stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses,  MetaProfitX  employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions, trading as a basket, closing all at once on a small profit. This unique strategy allows  MetaProfitX  to optimize its risk management, mini
LazyBoy Scalper Scrapper
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
From the makers of the Successful               Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot               - Comes this unique opportunity at a low price The Idea You think the days of scrapper scalping ended?! Think again. This Expert Advisor which is made for Gold trading is perfected to scrape ever tick by the second, timeframe independently. Comes along with account management and 6 safety settings for the most satisfied to the most greedy of us to choose from. Not based on indicators which most of
Megalodon PRO EA
Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
Main Features Operations on Every New Bar This EA evaluates the market on each new bar, allowing consistent execution based on the latest price conditions. Trend Anticipation Through pattern analysis, the EA positions itself strategically ahead of possible market movements, aiming to anticipate directional shifts. Integrated Daily Target You can set a daily profit target. Once reached, the EA stops trading, supporting controlled and disciplined operations. Low-Risk Martingale Recovery System Inc
Phoenix Gold EA MT4
Nuttapol Chantrasmi
"Phoenix Gold is a great choice for hands-off investors who plan to do a long-term investment in gold" #Non-Martingale #Always SL #Robust #Adaptive #Fully Automated #AI #XAUUSD Phoenix Gold is a non-martingale expert adviser generated from our AI-driven pipeline which learns diversified trading strategies from 10-years historical data of the gold market. Phoenix Gold  project aims to provide a robust adaptive trading system that can harmonize with the dynamic of the market. We value risk manage
EA Golden Dance h1
Sergey Demin
Fully automatic Advisor Portfolio for XAUUSD (Gold) . Timeframe h1 - all basic strategies; Timeframe m30 - additional strategies. I use this Advisor in my Portfolio on a prop company. I created the Advisor entirely for myself for trading on large accounts, from $60,000 and up. The Advisor is a giant ready-made portfolio that contains all profitable trading strategies specifically for Gold. The advisor is not sensitive to spread widening and slippage. The broker can be any, the leverage ca
Ultimate Mean Reversion
Benny Subarja
This expert using AI to detect bottom spike with accuracy of 60-90%. Simple input, you will need to change 2-4 input to use this. Grid with  maximum position of 16 position each side. You should start with LotMultiplication= 1 to see how expert works. Place expert on M15 on chart. Change UseDCA to true We have backtested with ICMarkets from 2019-2025 with profit factor > 2, AI_Candle_Period= 15 Timeframe M15(default) you can download setfiles SetFilesDownload XAUUSD   or GOLD Risk_Buy_Level=20
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Robot trading 002
Omar Talaoutou
"Experience the power of smart trading effortlessly! Always stay one step ahead of the market and enjoy automatic profits. Join those who have changed their trading style and achieved income without hassle. Say goodbye to complications and step into the world of easy profits! One automatic solution manages your trades and keeps you in the lead. Smart trading starts now! Market expertise is at your fingertips without complex data – just activate and go." Recommended Settings: Minimum balance: $50
Neural Odin
Vladislav Filippov
Neural Odin is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's algorithm was formed and customized in the context of working on a scalping trading strategy, which implies the use of an implicit neurocomponent that allows you to catch a transparent trend in chaotic market processes. The advisor's settings were designed according to the principle of the prevalence of the security aspect in opened deals. When the minimum profitability ratio is reached, the calculation of which includes deductions
Smart GOLD
INNO Smart Solutions
MT4   EA -   Smart   GOLD It is a fully automated   MT4 EA specially designed for XAUUSD (SPOT GOLD). The   EA applied   2   Layer Trading System ( MLT2) and the   TP/SL for every position is in equity amount   instead of   in   pips. General Strategy Definition Currency   pair:   XAUUSD   only Chart setting: The robot works   well on   the   M30   timeframe   ONLY User friendly:     Basic input parameters required, then set and forget Usage of this EA: Good for generating Passive Income Low MD
Elliot wave
Durmus Ozturk
İlk süreç, pazarın yorgunluk semptomlarını bolinger bandı ve hareketli ortalama göstergeleri ile tespit etmekle başlar. İşlem beklendiği gibi gitmezse, ikinci işlem başlar. İşlemi Avrupa ve ABD oturumları için makul bir kar veya zararla kapatır. eurusd 1 saat kullanılır. Ayda 3 veya 4 işlem . Sihir sayısı = Büyü sayısı İnp1_TimeStart = Süre Başlangıç ​​inp1_TimeEnd = Süre Sonu inp5_VolumePercent = satın al Yüzde Hacim inp11_mmMgInitialLots = satın al mm MgInitia
AI Neural Nexus EA MT4
John Dickenson
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Harmonizer EA
Amir Hossein Moharreri
5 (1)
Cet EA est un puissant outil de trading sur grille qui utilise un algorithme sophistiqué pour calculer les positions d'entrée pour chaque transaction individuelle. Il n'est pas surajusté aux données historiques, mais utilise plutôt la volatilité du marché pour s'optimiser. En utilisant la volatilité du marché, l'algorithme est capable de s'ajuster rapidement et efficacement aux changements du marché. Cela signifie qu'il peut profiter des opportunités présentes sur le marché tout en minimisant le
Promining Ai Currency
Rene Taborete Repunte
Promining Ai Currency est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé très avancé. La stratégie premium est une combinaison de plusieurs indicateurs HFT et est équipée de la fonction de filtre la plus avancée, telle que le filtre de volatilité, qui peut prédire la volatilité soudaine du marché. N'ACHETEZ PAS UN EA SANS LIVE STREAM 24/7 DANS LEQUEL VOUS POUVEZ RÉELLEMENT ET VÉRIFIER SES PERFORMANCES RÉELLES CARACTÉRISTIQUES Planificateur avancé de temps de négociation (du lundi au dimanc
XAU Turbo Scalper
Yasir Mohammed Sachit Sachit
XAU Turbo Scalper – Advanced Gold Scalping Expert Advisor Disclaimer : Trading XAUUSD (Gold) and other financial instruments carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk management, and always test on a demo account before live trading. Overview XAU Turbo Scalper is a high-speed trading robot designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines rapid execution and precise logic to exploit intraday market movements while maintaining strict risk co
HFT Golden
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
HFT Golden EA: Advanced Precision Trading System Welcome to the next generation of algorithmic trading excellence HFT Golden EA represents a sophisticated approach to modern trading, executing precision trades with exceptional profit potential, fixed stop-loss protection, and remarkably low drawdown.  Does not rely on any indicators — purely based on price and market mechanics. DOWNLOAD SETFILES     |   Setfile 1     The special price of $750 is available for the first 10 buyers only. Buy HFT G
Prop Genius
Forex Retails Ltd
5 (1)
Introducing This expert advisor is designed for the management of your funded Prop Firm account. It is equipped with the Stealth Mode function, unique of its kind, which allows it to open operations with different timing compared to other accounts on which Prop Genius is active, in order to avoid the phenomenon of "copy trading". Reccomended pairs XAUUSD,EURUSD,EURCAD,AUDCHF,AUDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF Lot 0.32 for 200K account Timeframe H1 Features loss management via "Soft" Martingala ( some pro
Hermes Gold PRO
Igor Pereira Calil
Le spécialiste HERMES est un robot pour Meta Trader dont l'objectif est de travailler avec les propres tendances et stratégies du robot. OBTENEZ HERMES GOLD PRO INSTALLÉ ET FONCTIONNANT GRATUITEMENT SUR VOTRE COMPTE, DEMANDEZ-MOI UN MESSAGE PRIVÉ. RECOMMANDATION D'UTILISATION SUR LA PÉRIODE : H1 HERMES a été développé pour fonctionner sur le métal américain XAUUSD (GOLD). HERMES est un Expert de longue date en SCALPING assertif, et ainsi, il peut rester 1,2,3 jours sans trader, selon la valeu
Gold Trend Ai Ea
Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye
Gold Trend_EA_BOT is an automated trading software designed to maximize forex trading profits using advanced algorithms and risk management techniques. In order for the expert to work well with you and get the best results The indicator must be loaded with the news filter and  setfile   Link to download the news filter and indicator with setfile https://shorturl.at/pLT48    Recommendations : Use on XAUUSD on H1 timeframe  You can start to trade with $ 1000 Minimum initial Deposit The recommend
Bfxenterprise RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Bfxenterprise RSI Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy
Smart Counter Grid Pro
Samir Arman
Open_expert_work=true Powerful Counter-Trend Expert Advisor for MT4 Maximize profits – Minimize risk – All in one smart EA Take your trading to the next level with this advanced MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor, specifically designed to trade against the main trend using a smart, disciplined grid strategy. Ideal for traders looking to harness market pullbacks with precision and confidence. --- Key Features: Counter-Trend Strategy Opens trades in the opposite direction of the main tr
Tradely Scalper
Seyedmohammad Gallafan
Tradely Scalper is a fully automated scalping EA that uses an exclusive breakout strategy and provides Advanced money management, Trailing stop, risk-free and profit save systems. This EA doesn't need over-optimization to be profitable which means it's suitable for every beginner or experienced trader. Requirements Trading pairs EURUSD, USDJPY Timeframe H1 or M30 Minimum deposit  $100 Leverage 1:100 Brokers Hedging   ECN account. Low spreads and zero stops level   How to setup - Open M
Effect Trader V4
Yvan Musatov
Professional expert Effect Trader analyzes the market using a special algorithm. The basic principle is that the bot takes the indicated prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price by checking it with its own indication system based on actual data. The moment is fixed when the trend loses strength and reverses, and then the previous series closes and a new one is prepared. The bot also analyzes its own overbought/oversold signals in its algorithms.
Grid Hero
Chock Hwee Ng
3.91 (186)
Grid Hero is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm (P.A.M.A.) together with a signature synergy of Price Action trading and an Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit. Grid Hero was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2012 to 2017) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2004 to 2011). It has passed 13 years back test of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 t
Easy Neural Network MT4
Ismail Hakki Delibas
Expert Based on Artificial Neural Networks (ANN). The EA learns market patterns from past times and uses them to optimize later tradings based on the learned strategy. Read More About Neural Networks. Features :     More Easy and Fast Learning     Without Complicated input parameters.     All TimeFrames and Symbols Supported     No Need to Huge and Large Optimizations     Use Low Margin for Trading     Money Management Options     TP/SL/Averaging options     Trailing Stop, Break Even Options
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Martingale Master Pro
Toh Chong Wei
This EA is to implement advanced Martingale strategies while managing risk meticulously. Start with Micro/Cent Account (Swap free account preferable) . Starting with 0.1 lot size, EA will have multiplier of 1.15 with every Martingale strategy level. Capital stop loss is optional. Check out my signal before purchasing the signal. Disclaimer : While I aim to provide consistent and profitable trading opportunities, please remember that trading Forex involves risk, and past performance is not indica
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA
Justice Chinemelum Clement
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA est basé sur l'action des prix combinée à une stratégie puissante et un algorithme de trading avancé très secret. La stratégie de Phoenix Alpha Pro EA est une combinaison d'un indicateur personnalisé secret, de l'action des prix et de l'algorithme de trading secret mentionné précédemment. Phoenix Alpha Pro EA peut trader n'importe quelle taille de compte et n'utilise aucune stratégie risquée comme le martingale ou la grille. Il utilise un stop loss fixe pour chaque transacti
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.76 (21)
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (19)
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.85 (60)
1 copy left for $199 Next price  --> $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position man
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
️ Déjà propriétaire du Boring Pips EA ? Vous êtes éligible à une réduction supplémentaire de 30 % ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre Israël et l’Iran — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse des prix du
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (13)
LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
Croesus Gold EA MT4
Lin Lin Ma
3.17 (6)
Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
OpenScalp GXT AI Mt4
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
OpenScalp GXT est un système de scalping simple, basé sur le consensus des derniers modèles GPT. Vous pouvez sélectionner le modèle de votre choix dans le menu déroulant des paramètres d'entrée ou laisser l'EA choisir automatiquement. Chaque ordre est passé individuellement, un trade à la fois, sans martingale ou grille. De plus, chaque position est protégée par un stop loss dynamique virtuel, avec un stop loss fixe entièrement personnalisable disponible. Le consensus de l'IA combiné au moteur d
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.65 (60)
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Algo Capital I AI Trader
Jimitkumar Narhari Patel
Algo Capital I AI Trader: Empowering Traders with Integrity and Insight Algo Capital proudly introduces its inaugural state-of-the-art trading advisor - engineered to transform your trading experience through precision, adaptability, and advanced market intelligence. Powered by proprietary algorithms and deep market research, this solution is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across diverse market conditions. Why Algo Capital? Robust Trading Strategies: Developed throu
Total Lock MT4
Vadim Zotov
5 (2)
Lock is a powerful tool for saving a trader's money. Instead of the traditional stop loss, you can now use this robot. The robot will place a pending lock — a counter order. When the price moves sharply against the trader, the lock becomes a market one, and therefore the loss does not increase, but freezes at the same level. The main position is saved and will bring profit as soon as the lock closes. Each position is locked by a separate lock. The number of positions is not limited. The robot c
