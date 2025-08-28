Doscuernosoro
- Experts
- Mackenson Pavelus
- Version: 2.7
- Mise à jour: 29 août 2025
- Activations: 5
This Expert Advisor is designed for automated trading on MT4. It implements a robust risk management system, dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on market volatility, and adaptive entry logic. The EA works without time restrictions, allowing trades to be executed whenever market conditions meet the internal strategy criteria. It supports all account types and is fully compatible with ECN brokers. This solution is optimized for high performance and strict validation standards, making it reliable and efficient for traders seeking consistent results.