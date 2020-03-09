Smart Counter Grid Pro

Open_expert_work=true

Take your trading to the next level with this advanced MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor, specifically designed to trade against the main trend using a smart, disciplined grid strategy. Ideal for traders looking to harness market pullbacks with precision and confidence.


✅ Key Features:

🔹 Counter-Trend Strategy
Opens trades in the opposite direction of the main trend to capture reversal opportunities.

🔹 Smart Grid Reinforcement
When the market moves against the initial entry, the EA places additional trades with the same lot size, creating a controlled and effective grid system.

🔹 Breakeven Management
Each trade is monitored individually with automatic breakeven placement to secure gains and protect capital.

🔹 Clear Profit Target
All trades are closed together when the total profit across all positions reaches 100 points.

🔹 Drawdown Reduction Logic
To minimize floating losses, the EA can close the two most profitable trades along with the largest losing trade, improving overall equity management.


🛠️ Additional Specs:

Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart)

Minimum Capital: $500

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Multi-Pair Mode: Attach the EA to multiple currency pairs using the same settings. It works on one pair at a time, ensuring focused, high-quality execution before switching to other pairs.

📈 Recommended Currency Pairs:

GBPUSD

GBPJPY

GBPAUD

EURUSD

USDJPY



💼 Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this EA combines safety, logic, and profit potential in a compact, automated system.

🎯 Ready to start trading smarter? Add this Expert Advisor to your strategy today and let it do the heavy lifting for you.
