Beholder

🎯 BEHOLDER – THE INDICATOR THAT REVEALS HIDDEN PATTERNS IN TIME

😫 THE REAL TRADER’S PROBLEM: TEMPORAL BLINDNESS
Every week, thousands of traders face the same dilemma:

A flood of economic events (NFP, CPI, Interest Rates, Retail Sales…)
Very little time to analyze correlations
Decisions made on “gut feeling,” without reliable historical context

Trying to do this manually is insane:
📅 Scrolling back through dozens of weeks on the calendar
🔍 Comparing event by event
🧮 Trying to calculate patterns in your head
⏰ Spending hours and still risking human error

The result?
❌ Wrong entries
❌ Compromised risk management
❌ Missed opportunities
❌ Constant stress before the most critical weeks

👁️ THE SOLUTION: BEHOLDER – THE EYE THAT SEES THE INVISIBLE
Inspired by the legendary creature that sees everything, Beholder automatically analyzes time-based patterns and historical correlations that ordinary traders simply cannot see.

While you only see the upcoming week’s calendar…
➡️ Beholder identifies identical past weeks and shows you how the market reacted.

✅ Global events
✅ Base currency of the pair
✅ Quote currency of the pair
✅ All in seconds, with zero manual effort

🚀 PROFITS BUILT ON REAL BENEFITS

1️⃣ Precision Timing
Before: “I think week X was similar…”
After: “Week of 12/04: 100% correlation with next week, history shows high volatility after CPI.”

2️⃣ Smarter Risk Management
Protect yourself based on how the market reacted in equivalent scenarios.
You no longer trade blind—you trade with real statistical context.

3️⃣ Optimized Strategy
Beholder uncovers repeating patterns like:

80% of the time: High volatility in EURUSD when NFP + CPI happen together
70%: Defined trend by Wednesday
85%: Breakout opportunities

4️⃣ Operational Confidence
📊 Concrete data
⚖️ Valid historical comparisons
🎯 Increased predictability
🔮 Clear and confident decisions

💡 REAL EXAMPLE
Upcoming week: NFP + CPI on the calendar.
Without Beholder: “It’s going to be volatile, better be careful…”
With Beholder:
“Identical to week 12/04 → NFP + CPI together → history shows average 150-pip range on EURUSD → best entry post-CPI, stop set at 2x volatility.”

🔥 UNIQUE COMPETITIVE EDGE
While other traders:
❌ Look at isolated events
❌ Ignore temporal correlations
❌ Trade on intuition

You trade with:
✅ Multidimensional vision
✅ Temporal intelligence
✅ Proven statistical edge

🎯 THE FINAL VERDICT
Beholder is not “just another indicator.”
It’s a temporal navigation system. It transforms:

Uncertainty → Predictability
Complexity → Clarity
Guesswork → Strategy
Anxiety → Confidence

📈 READY TO SEE WHAT OTHERS CAN’T?
Beholder: Because trading success is not about predicting the future, but identifying the past patterns that repeat in the present.

“The average trader sees events. The Beholder trader sees temporal patterns.”

🎁 Exclusive Bonus: With the weekly offset, you can analyze not only the upcoming week, but any future week — unmatched strategic flexibility!

👉 Get Beholder now and transform your trading.
BEHOLDER: YOUR EYES ON THE PAST, YOUR GUIDE TO THE FUTURE.


The Beholder is a revolutionary indicator that analyzes temporal correlations between economic events. It identifies past weeks with high similarity to the reference week, providing valuable insights for your strategic positioning.

⚙️ PARAMETER CONFIGURATION

  1. week_offset (Week Offset)
    -1: Analyzes the previous week

0: Analyzes the current week (default)

1: Analyzes the next week

2+: Analyzes future weeks

Practical Example:
If today is Friday, offset 0 analyzes events from Monday to Friday of the current week.
Offset 1 analyzes events scheduled for the upcoming week.

  1. event_percentage (Minimum Correlation Percentage)
    50%: Correlation (recommended)
    80%: Correlation (fewer results possible)
    100%: Correlation (very rare to exist)

Recommendation: Start with 50% for a balance between quantity and quality.

  1. num_weeks (Weeks for Analysis)
    12: 3-month analysis
    26: 6-month analysis
    52: 1-year analysis (recommended)

  2. num_weeks_output (Weeks to Display)
    3: Displays up to 3 correlated weeks (default)

  3. language (Interface Language)
    0: English (default)
    1: Russian (Русский)
    2: Portuguese (Português)


