SilverSentinel

 How SilverSentintel indicator  empowers the silver trader:
  • Regime-aware: differentiates trend vs range so you don’t trade breakouts in chop or fade strong trends blindly.
  • Action gating: only prints arrows when confidence is high and false-probability is low.
  • Risk framing: immediate ATR-based SL/TP suggestions for disciplined execution.
  • Mean-reversion context: intraday VWAP tells you when price is stretched.

Silver Sentinel indicator (MQL4, XAG-only, 30m focus)

This indicator is engineered for Silver (XAG) on M30. It detects regime, trend, breakouts, mean reversion pressure, and volatility states, then fuses them into an actionable score. It plots:

  • In subwindow: signal score, false-signal probability, regime strength
  • On price chart: arrows only when an actionable Buy/Sell is detected


Proven strong performance on the major forex pairs in demo testing. Strategy Tester results are based on majors only, since silver (XAGUSD) isn’t an available test symbol.


