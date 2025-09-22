OmisScalper
- Experts
- Simone Scime
- Version: 1.9
- Mise à jour: 22 septembre 2025
- Activations: 20
OmisScalper – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD
OmisScalper is an Expert Advisor designed to trade exclusively on XAUUSD, combining scalping and trend following to capitalize on the best market opportunities. It includes a built-in indicator and an optional news filter, which can be disabled during backtesting. It automatically manages risk, protects against drawdown and equity limits, and calculates position sizes based on available capital. It does not use martingales or grids, relying on solid, sustainable, and secure strategies. Setup is quick and easy, making OmisScalper suitable for both experienced and novice traders.