Type:

Expert Advisor (EA) - Unlimited for MetaTrader 4 Account





Strategy:

The system does Not use Grid, does Not use Martingale and other risky strategies. FAA TREND EA is a fully automated based on Trend Line breakouts.





Timeframe:

From M1 to H1. M5 is a healthy choice





Symbols To Trade:

Any Forex pair, BEST in EURUSD...





Features:

Automatically calculates and draws trend line on your chart.





Full safety options. All trades are protected by Stop Loss with Trailing Stop. Each trade has built-in protection against large spreads and slippages.





Starting Balance: 100 dollars





Safety: HIGH 91%

Stability: VERY HIGH 95%

Risk: LOW 15%

Drawdown: VERY LOW 5% - 15%

Profit/Month: 40% - 60%





Simple, Profitable & Easy.





FAA Trend Strategy EA – is finally here and available for all of You. We had to make sure all works perfect. This version has been tested on live account for about 3 months and still running. During this time EA was constantly updated which made this product very stable and profitable at all market conditions.





Check the strategy tester history statement for one small cent account. The initial deposit for this cent account was 10,000 or 100$, after 3 months of stable run, EA gained about 4000$, which means it is ~40% of profit. During the live test EA was running every day and has been pushed to the limits to test it on all market conditions. EA was constantly upgraded until the stable release has been reached, which is now available for you!





Ready To Get Started?

Start earning profit at the professional level. Get your own copy of: FAA Trend EA. Robot is already adjusted in optimal settings, change them to your own needs.





After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add you to a private group, send you set files and additional detailed instructions.