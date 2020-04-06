Btc Usd Smart EA


BTC USD Smart EA – Smart Trading. Smart Profits.

BTC USD Smart EA is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for BTCUSD and all major currency pairs.
It uses advanced built-in MT4 indicators combined with multi-timeframe analysis to detect the market trend (up or down) with high accuracy, and then opens trades following that trend.


---

📌 Key Features:

Time Frame: Works best on 1-Minute (M1) with confirmation from higher time frames.

Single Trade per Trend: Only one trade per direction until a reversal occurs.

Customizable Step: Control the distance between trades from the EA’s settings.

Advanced Hedging System: Automatically hedges against reversals, closing profitable and losing trades together when the market returns to the main trend.

Multi-Pair Support: Optimized for BTCUSD but works on any currency pair after settings adjustment.



---

💱 Recommended Pairs:

BTCUSD (highly recommended)

Major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)
📺 Watch the video guide for currency pairs & EA settings.


Prefer to work with this broker

🔗 Start Trading Now:

https://one.exness-track.com/a/lmeqq9b7


---

💰 Minimum Recommended Settings:

Leverage: 1:400 or higher

Deposit: $1,000 or equivalent

Lot Size: 0.01



---

🔗 Start Trading Now: 

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Always test on a demo account before going live and apply proper money management.


Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis