



BTC USD Smart EA – Smart Trading. Smart Profits.





BTC USD Smart EA is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for BTCUSD and all major currency pairs.

It uses advanced built-in MT4 indicators combined with multi-timeframe analysis to detect the market trend (up or down) with high accuracy, and then opens trades following that trend.









📌 Key Features:





Time Frame: Works best on 1-Minute (M1) with confirmation from higher time frames.





Single Trade per Trend: Only one trade per direction until a reversal occurs.





Customizable Step: Control the distance between trades from the EA’s settings.





Advanced Hedging System: Automatically hedges against reversals, closing profitable and losing trades together when the market returns to the main trend.





Multi-Pair Support: Optimized for BTCUSD but works on any currency pair after settings adjustment.













💱 Recommended Pairs:





BTCUSD (highly recommended)





Major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)

📺 Watch the video guide for currency pairs & EA settings.









Prefer to work with this broker



💰 Minimum Recommended Settings:





Leverage: 1:400 or higher





Deposit: $1,000 or equivalent





Lot Size: 0.01













⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Always test on a demo account before going live and apply proper money management.







