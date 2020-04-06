Btc Usd Smart EA
- Experts
- Samir Arman
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
BTC USD Smart EA – Smart Trading. Smart Profits.
BTC USD Smart EA is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for BTCUSD and all major currency pairs.
It uses advanced built-in MT4 indicators combined with multi-timeframe analysis to detect the market trend (up or down) with high accuracy, and then opens trades following that trend.
---
📌 Key Features:
Time Frame: Works best on 1-Minute (M1) with confirmation from higher time frames.
Single Trade per Trend: Only one trade per direction until a reversal occurs.
Customizable Step: Control the distance between trades from the EA’s settings.
Advanced Hedging System: Automatically hedges against reversals, closing profitable and losing trades together when the market returns to the main trend.
Multi-Pair Support: Optimized for BTCUSD but works on any currency pair after settings adjustment.
---
💱 Recommended Pairs:
BTCUSD (highly recommended)
Major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)
📺 Watch the video guide for currency pairs & EA settings.
---
💰 Minimum Recommended Settings:
Leverage: 1:400 or higher
Deposit: $1,000 or equivalent
Lot Size: 0.01
---
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Always test on a demo account before going live and apply proper money management.