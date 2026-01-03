Golden Cross Pro EA

Golden Pro – Trend Scalper MT5

Golden Pro is an automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade in the direction of the trend with precision and strict risk control.

The EA combines EMA (trend direction), RSI (momentum confirmation) and Parabolic SAR (entry timing) to open high-probability BUY and SELL trades only when market conditions are favorable.

It features automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit, spread filter, one trade per symbol, and candle-based execution to avoid overtrading and false signals.

Golden Pro is suitable for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD) and Indices, working best on M15, M30 and H1 timeframes.

Designed for both beginners and experienced traders, it offers a simple setup, stable logic and disciplined trading behavior





⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk and may result in both profits and partial or total loss of capital.

This trading robot does not guarantee profits. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

It is strongly recommended to:

Test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a real account

Apply proper money management

Trade only with funds you can afford to lose

The Expert Advisor is designed for automated trading and does not take into account fundamental news, extraordinary market events, or extreme volatility.

The developer is not responsible for any financial losses resulting from the use of this software.