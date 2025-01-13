Gold Smiley Master

3.67

This EA does not have update every week like some scam programs do, to hide the loss trade. Also, they use grid tactics which soon or laiter will burn your account, there is no such thing here! The tactics are set, the robot is doing his thing...the sky is the limit. So sit, watch, enjoy and beSmiley :)
This robot is the result of really big work and analysis, it took me 5 years to come to these results. All I'm asking for is a 5 star(no less!) and positive comment when you see the results. Thank you.
We all know that the backtest is not very accurate, I couldn't spend time and energy to set up a backtest, it's important that EA works in profit!
I did a manual calculation and this is 101% correct(look comment), the result is much better than the backtest. Who wants to believe - great for him, who doesn't, ok.

Recommendation/instructions for use, READ ALL:

                         XAUUSD
        Deposit:

Risk 1% off balance account.

Minimum 1000 usd= lot size 0.01, that is 1% risk.
If you have 10.000usd= lot size 0.1, that is 1% risk.

At the beginning of each month, you can adjust the lot size depending on how much the EA was in profit or unfortunately at a loss.
During the month, do not change the lot size, whether it is losing or winning.

       Set up:

timerframe 15min
trailing: true
take profit 1000
stop loss: 800
trailing stop 450
sl shift foward 100
partial close: false
partial close: 0

Never turn off EA, not even on Fridays! This EA unlike others, LOVES IMPACT NEWS.
Don't ever exit the positions earlier, even if it seems to you that EA opened 2x double positions (they are very close to each other, not realy double), it is not a mistake, the conditions for the trade have been met.
NEVER TOUCH ANYTHING AND THEN YOU WILL HAVE THE RESULTS THAT I CALCULATED BY MANUALLY.

EA works so that when it reaches 450 ticks, the robot locks safe profit of 100 ticks (you can change all this)
Never shut down EA even becouse of news, this EA loves impact  news.
Be sure to test everything on a demo account, I am not responsible for your losses.

What makes me hope that this EA will always work is that gold's characteristic is a continuous trend...Hoping for the best. Good luck everyone. My goal is not only to sell EA, I am one of you! I also use this EA.

Don't give me bad reviews if I don't write back to you like these fake programmers...what's the point of writing to you, you have a robot that really works, so ENJOY! Also, you have everything in the description for set up EA.

Instead of typing with me, recommend me, leave a 5 star, and comment on robort section almost every day. Post your trades! Thank you.

I would ask everyone who buys the product to leave a review, it really means a lot to me.

Glory to Good, who inspired and guided me to do this job.
Glory to Good--One and Only--YAHUA ELOHIM AND HIS SOON YAHUSHA! HALELUJA.

Enjoy the best robot ever and beSmiley! :)


Avis 9
ednomarcio
268
ednomarcio 2025.02.18 23:06 
 

I have only been using this EA for 2 days and it has already provided me with incredible profits, I don't know why the comments were removed. I hope everything is resolved and returns to normal. This seller is honest.

Neiguaner johnny
340
Neiguaner johnny 2025.01.20 05:04 
 

I was given good guidance and an honest ea worthy of everyone

Aleksandr Davydov
446
Aleksandr Davydov 2025.08.13 11:55 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Anmol Pariyar
982
Anmol Pariyar 2025.05.19 16:47 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

ednomarcio
268
ednomarcio 2025.02.18 23:06 
 

I have only been using this EA for 2 days and it has already provided me with incredible profits, I don't know why the comments were removed. I hope everything is resolved and returns to normal. This seller is honest.

irisyak
420
irisyak 2025.02.16 00:01 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Todor Stojakovic
49
Todor Stojakovic 2025.01.22 11:51 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Neiguaner johnny
340
Neiguaner johnny 2025.01.20 05:04 
 

I was given good guidance and an honest ea worthy of everyone

arfathi
140
arfathi 2025.01.19 18:15 
 

I was one of the first to buy this robot. At that time, the price of this robot was $30 and it had average performance compared to a cheap robot. So I gave it a high rating. Now, after a few months and using it continuously on several different brokers, when I look at its performance over several months, I see it as a loser. A loss that increases day by day. The seller may show you screenshots of winnings in his defense, in which case I will show you multiple screenshots of losses in a row. The seller has increased the price to $1,000, so buyers will expect the performance of a $1,000 robot from this robot, not like a gambling game with one or more winning trades and a few losing trades and completely random. It is quite clear that there is no solid strategy behind this robot. So I will change my mind and wait for the author to update and fix its problems. I have spoken to the author several times and I have no enmity with the author and I like him, so I will monitor the performance of the robot and if the performance improves and the circumstances change, I will definitely change my mind.

Bojan Jokanovic
731
Réponse du développeur Bojan Jokanovic 2025.05.22 11:07
Dear man, why are you destroying my reputation? Don't you know how forex works? There are always oscillations in trading...you can't expect to win all the time.
The MOST IMPORTANT thing is that the EA is in profit in the long term, and this EA certainly is.
Set a 1% balance risk and don't worry....here are the results by month. IF I'M LYING HERE, SAY IT HERE PUBLICLY. It happens that there are several losses in a row, but in the following days EA made up for it!
EA will not have an update, EA is great!!
THERE IS NO EA ON THE MARKET THAT HAS THIS BIG PROFIT. EA IS PHENOMENAL Here is my live trade. I calculated it manually and this is 101% correct. april +29600 mart -17900 februar 2025 +7700 ticks januar 2025 +17200 ticks o yes, o yes decembar +14200 ticks o yes, o yes novembar + 34200 ticks :) o yes, o yes, o yes, o yes...unbelibevable! oktobar +200 ticks (only that but this that game...this is try!) septembar +9900 ticks o yes avgust +6000 ticks o yes jun +19000 ticks o yes, o yes jun -3800 ticks o no :) but its ok, its part of the game. maj +15600 ticks o yes, o yes april +11600 ticks o yes, o yes mart +18200 ticks o yes, o yes belive me, this is results, I will do an update for Maj.
[Supprimé] 2025.01.19 13:24 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

[Supprimé] 2025.01.14 07:30 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

