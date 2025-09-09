CAP Zone Recovery Manual EA

CAP Zone Recovery Manual EA MT4 is a specialized version of our flagship product, Zone Recovery EA PRO. While both EAs are built upon the powerful Zone Recovery Algorithm, this version introduces a major enhancement: the ability to manage multiple manual trades individually on the same symbol.

Turn Losing Trades into Winning Ones – Now with Individual Trade Control

This EA is ideal for traders who open multiple manual positions and want each trade to be managed independently, without interference or conflict.


What’s New in This Version?

  • Individual Trade Management: Unlike Zone Recovery EA PRO (which can only manage one trade per symbol at a time), this EA allows you to manage multiple manual trades on the same chart – each with its own recovery cycle.
  • Manual Trade Focused: This EA is designed exclusively to manage manual trades. It does not open automatic trades.
  • Pair-specific Management: Attach the EA to a symbol chart (e.g., EURUSD), and it will manage only trades of that symbol, even if multiple trades are open.


What is Zone Recovery Trading?

Zone Recovery is a professional-level hedging technique also known as the Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy. Instead of closing losing trades at a stop loss, the EA opens strategic opposite positions with larger lot sizes at predefined distances to "recover" the drawdown. This creates a recovery zone between buy and sell positions, ultimately closing all trades in profit when price exits the zone.


How Does It Work?

  1. You open a manual trade — no Stop Loss needed.
  2. The EA monitors the position. If the market moves against you, it places a hedging trade in the opposite direction at a set distance.
  3. As the price fluctuates, the EA keeps placing alternating positions, increasing lot size according to your settings.
  4. Once the Take Profit of the whole recovery structure is hit — the EA closes all trades in profit.


"Whether the price moves up or down — you win either way!"


Key Benefits

  • No Stop Loss needed — recover losses through smart hedging
  • Individually manages multiple trades on the same symbol
  • Profit guaranteed upon exit of recovery zone (if margin allows)
  • Fully configurable Take Profit, Gap Distance, Lot Multiplier
  • Supports advanced features like Trailing Stop, Break Even, and more
  • Works with Forex, Indices, CFDs, and more


Who is it for?

  • Traders who manually open multiple positions
  • Traders who want to recover from drawdown without closing in loss
  • Those who use technical or discretionary entries but want recovery automation


Requirements

  • Use only on manual trades
  • Attach the EA to the same symbol chart where you want to manage trades
  • Ensure your broker allows hedging and sufficient margin


User Guide


    Problem with EA?



      Ready to Unlock Full Access?
      Become a Lifetime Member with a one-time purchase — get unlimited access to all EAs & Indicators for free, forever, more details click here


      Official Channel

      To get product news, setting files, and free indicators, please subscribe to our Official Channel.


      Author

      Mohammad Ali, technical analyst and speculator, software engineer and founder of MEETALGO LLC.‌


      Produits recommandés
      CAP Equity Guard EA
      MEETALGO LLC
      5 (3)
      Utilitaires
      CAP Equity Guard EA is a risk management tool designed to monitor the equity of your trading account in real-time and take predefined actions when equity thresholds are reached. It is particularly useful for traders and money managers seeking automated protection against excessive drawdowns or equity fluctuations. This EA can perform various automated actions such as closing trades, deleting pending orders, or pausing external EAs once specified equity conditions are met. It also supports resta
      ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
      Andrey Shvedov
      Utilitaires
      This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
      TakeProfit Catcher
      Mikhail Kontsevoy
      Utilitaires
      It is so very disappointing when the price does not have enough points to achieve Take Profit and makes a reversal. This EA sets virtual levels near the TakeProfit levels. This EA sets virtual levels next to TakeProfit orders. If these levels are reached by price, breakeven or trailing stop is applied for an order. Features This EA does not set new orders. The aim of this EA is to manage stop losses of existing orders that are set by another EA or manually (magic number equals 0). For correct w
      Loss Recovery Trading Robot
      Quang Dung Pham
      3.67 (3)
      Utilitaires
      This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
      Noize Absorption Index MT4
      Ekaterina Saltykova
      5 (1)
      Indicateurs
      Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
      Virtual Collider Manual
      IPA Investments LTD
      Utilitaires
      Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
      MTF Stochastic
      Sergey Deev
      Indicateurs
      The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
      PanelKjutaMultiTerminal
      Jurii Kuvshinov
      Utilitaires
      Panel "panel_kjutaMultiTerminal" for trading. Opens, modifies, closes and deletes trading and pending orders from the chart using virtual lines, buttons and the active information terminal. Automatically opens an order by indicator levels. Hints in Russian, English or disabled. It has a number of functions for trailing virtual Take Profit lines and limit orders. Displays information on the active information terminal.  Hides and includes virtual lines S/L , T / P, buttons "<>","M","X", as well a
      Auto SL and TP Maker
      Oleg Remizov
      Utilitaires
      Auto SLTP Maker MT4  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
      CAP Strategy Builder EA
      MEETALGO LLC
      4.84 (31)
      Utilitaires
      The top-selling EAs on the market cost a lot and one day they are suddenly gone. This is because one strategy will not work in the forex market all the time. Our product is unique from all others in the MQL Marketplace because our EA comes with 34+ built-in indicators that allow adding more strategies every time.  You build your strategy and keep updating it. If one strategy does not work, simply build another all using only one EA. This is All-In-One EA in this market place. You can use as trad
      Vizzion
      Joel Protusada
      Experts
      Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
      Smartility
      Syed Oarasul Islam
      Utilitaires
      This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
      JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
      ROBERT URBANSKI
      3.5 (2)
      Utilitaires
      The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
      Grid Builder
      Oleg Remizov
      5 (4)
      Utilitaires
      The   Grid Builder MT4   utility is designed for placing a grid of pending orders of any complexity and will be an excellent tool in the hands of a trader who trades grid trading strategies. The tool has numerous settings that allow you to quickly and easily build a grid of orders with the specified parameters. All types of pending orders are supported: Buy Stop; Buy Limit; Sell Stop; Sell Limit. The script also allows you to delete a previously placed grid of orders in one click. If the "Delete
      Point61 Indicator
      Evgeniy Machok
      5 (1)
      Indicateurs
      The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
      Prop Firm Close All Orders
      Christian Paul Anasco
      Utilitaires
      Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
      VN Trade Panel II
      Vyacheslav Nekipelov
      4 (1)
      Utilitaires
      The new version of the trading panel, which now has the ability to separately close Buy and Sell orders, display targets for all orders on the chart, as well as the ability to use the panel to trade with brokers working on the FIFO rule. Also, the new version adds option buttons for separate management of open orders. It has a convenient visualized interface and intuitive control without a lot of additional tabs to which traders have to be distracted and switch their attention. Thanks to this,
      TSTrendLineSymbol
      Salvatore Labriola
      Utilitaires
      Utility, which draws buy or sell trendlines, which can also become support or resistances able to close any position on the screen Algorithm that calculates the gain of the position, at the touch closure of the line.   The benefits you get: Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Easy to use screen control panel. Audible warning messages at the touch of the line. Easy to use.
      Owl smart levels
      Sergey Ermolov
      4.24 (37)
      Indicateurs
      Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
      The Secret of Dow
      Ng Eng Zhan
      Experts
      About The Secret of Dow The Secret of Dow  is an unique system running on a complex set of algorithms and advanced machine learning computation mechanism to analyze massive sets of data from the neural network, and combines with a special set of price action movement analysis to optimize the trading decision, and it will then predicts the next best possible and potential moves of the Dow Jones (US30) prices. The advantages of The Secret of Dow:- Easy plug and play, worry free with easy param
      GGP Trade Copier MT4
      Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
      Utilitaires
      GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks,
      WPR with 2 Moving Averages mw
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicateurs
      Indicateur Crypto_Forex « WPR et 2 moyennes mobiles » pour MT4, sans refonte. - WPR est l'un des meilleurs oscillateurs pour le scalping. - L'indicateur « WPR et 2 moyennes mobiles » vous permet de visualiser les moyennes mobiles rapides et lentes de l'oscillateur WPR. - L'indicateur permet de visualiser les corrections de prix très tôt. - Il est très facile à configurer via les paramètres et peut être utilisé sur n'importe quelle unité de temps. - Les conditions d'entrée à l'achat et à la ven
      Margin Call Shield MT4
      DigitalPrime
      Utilitaires
      Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield   is a tool for MetaTrader 4 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a  
      Meta Sniper
      Samir Tabarcia
      Experts
      Requirements Optimized to work with   EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY, AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD, CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD For timeframe 4H. *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair) for initial lot set to 0.10, My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY) Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very e
      PendingGrid Panel
      Andrej Nikitin
      Utilitaires
      The analyzer panel allows traders to add the pending order grid (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) quickly and efficiently.   Parameters stop mode - select stop setting mode every order - stop levels are set for each order separately position as - common stop levels for all orders order type - select pending order type Buy Limit Sell Limit Buy Stop Sell Stop magic - set a magic number for open orders if necessary. If position as mode is enabled, stop levels are corrected for all orders
      TrendEx Pro
      Md Abdur Rahim
      Experts
      We do not want to make you confused with an imaginary high profit screenshot from Strategy Tester which has no relation/guarantee of future profit! We just want to tell you the real thing about our EA. TrendEx Pro has been developed to trade on Gold specially, combining multiple strategies algorithm to ensure Trend catching and trading on. It can identify both short and long trends and opens positions accordingly with excellent built-in risk management logic. There is no use of any dangerous met
      Project Infinity
      Sergey Yarmish
      Experts
      The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
      AIS Forest Fire Trend
      Aleksej Poljakov
      Indicateurs
      L'une des séquences de numéros s'appelle « Séquence des incendies de forêt ». Il a été reconnu comme l'une des plus belles nouvelles séquences. Sa principale caractéristique est que cette séquence évite les tendances linéaires, même les plus courtes. C'est cette propriété qui a constitué la base de cet indicateur. Lors de l'analyse d'une série chronologique financière, cet indicateur essaie de rejeter toutes les options de tendance possibles. Et seulement s'il échoue, il reconnaît alors la prés
      Mobile Automatic Risk Manager
      David Lopez Carazo
      Utilitaires
      Have you ever struggled to calculate the correct position size when trading on MT4 or MT5 from your mobile device? Often, while using clunky external calculators, you miss crucial trading opportunities or end up making costly mistakes. Our app is specifically designed to solve this problem and revolutionize your mobile trading experience. With this innovative solution, you can: Save Time: Forget about frustrating calculators. Our script integrates seamlessly with your MT4 account to automaticall
      Gold Titan King Scalper
      Dodong Christian Arnon
      Indicateurs
      Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
      Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
      Trade Assistant MT4
      Evgeniy Kravchenko
      4.44 (187)
      Utilitaires
      It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
      Local Trade Copier EA MT4
      Juvenille Emperor Limited
      5 (99)
      Utilitaires
      Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
      Gann Model Forecast
      Kirill Borovskii
      5 (1)
      Utilitaires
      I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
      Forex Trade Manager MT4
      InvestSoft
      4.98 (414)
      Utilitaires
      Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
      Grid Manual MT4
      Alfiya Fazylova
      4.71 (17)
      Utilitaires
      Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
      News Filter EA MT4
      Rashed Samir
      5 (6)
      Utilitaires
      News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
      Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
      Dilwyn Tng
      5 (2)
      Utilitaires
      Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
      Telegram To MT4 Copier
      Trinh Dat
      4.95 (40)
      Utilitaires
      The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
      MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
      Lukas Roth
      4.88 (41)
      Utilitaires
      Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
      Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.69 (64)
      Utilitaires
      Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
      TradePanel MT4
      Alfiya Fazylova
      4.84 (88)
      Utilitaires
      Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
      Trade Dashboard MT4
      Fatemeh Ameri
      4.96 (51)
      Utilitaires
      Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
      Telegram To MT4 Receiver
      Levi Dane Benjamin
      4.2 (5)
      Utilitaires
      Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
      Take a Break
      Eric Emmrich
      5 (29)
      Utilitaires
      The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
      Trade Copier Pro
      Vu Trung Kien
      4.54 (13)
      Utilitaires
      Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
      Trade copier MT4
      Alfiya Fazylova
      4.53 (30)
      Utilitaires
      Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
      Custom Alerts AIO MT4
      Daniel Stein
      Utilitaires
      Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
      Telegram Signal pro
      Sara Sabaghi
      4.86 (7)
      Utilitaires
      What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on your
      Trade Portfolio Dashboard
      LEE SAMSON
      Utilitaires
      Consultez instantanément l'historique de vos transactions clôturées par jour et par semaine, vos transactions ouvertes actuelles et votre exposition au forex sur un seul graphique ! Utilisez la carte thermique pour identifier les transactions rentables et où se situe votre baisse actuelle au sein de votre portefeuille de trading. Boutons de fermeture rapide Utilisez les boutons de fermeture rapide pour clôturer chaque transaction sur un seul symbole, clôturer des transactions individuelles en
      Averaging Helper
      Sergey Batudayev
      5 (2)
      Utilitaires
      Aide à la moyenne - Ce type d'instrument d'aide au trading vous aidera à faire la moyenne de vos positions auparavant non rentables en utilisant deux techniques : moyenne standard couverture avec ouverture ultérieure de positions en fonction de la tendance Cet utilitaire permet   de trier simultanément plusieurs positions ouvertes dans des directions différentes, à l'achat comme à la vente. Par exemple, vous avez ouvert une position à la vente et une autre à l'achat, mais elles sont toutes deux
      Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
      Boris Sedov
      4.8 (5)
      Utilitaires
      Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
      EasyInsight AIO MT4
      Alain Verleyen
      3 (1)
      Utilitaires
      EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
      Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
      Runwise Limited
      4.75 (4)
      Utilitaires
      Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
      Trading box Technical analysis
      Igor Zizek
      5 (37)
      Utilitaires
      Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
      Telegram to MT4 Coppy
      Sergey Batudayev
      3.5 (6)
      Utilitaires
      Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [Instructions   ] [   DÉMO   ]
      Exp SafetyLock PRO
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4.57 (28)
      Utilitaires
      Le SAFETYLOCK est un outil indispensable pour les traders cherchant à se protéger contre les retournements de marché soudains. Il agit en plaçant automatiquement un ordre opposé pour chaque position déjà ouverte, assurant ainsi une couverture efficace en cas de mouvements imprévus. Lorsque vous ouvrez une position, que ce soit manuellement ou via un Expert Advisor (EA), SAFETYLOCK crée instantanément un ordre en attente opposé. Si la position devient déficitaire, cet ordre est activé, formant a
      RS Trade Copier
      Boris Sedov
      Utilitaires
      Solution professionnelle pour la copie de transactions entre terminaux. RS Trade Copier est un système fiable et flexible conçu pour copier les opérations de trading entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader 4. Cette solution convient aux traders expérimentés, aux services de signaux ainsi qu'aux investisseurs privés. Elle permet la transmission des signaux d'une ou plusieurs sources vers un ou plusieurs clients, garantissant une précision élevée et un délai minimal. Le programme supporte une configu
      DrawDown Limiter MT4
      Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
      5 (8)
      Utilitaires
      Expert Advisor "Drawdown Limiter"  Vous êtes au bon endroit si vous recherchez un contrôle de drawdown, un limiteur de drawdown, une protection du solde, une protection de l'équité ou une limite quotidienne de drawdown en rapport avec les entreprises de gestion de capitaux (Prop Firm), FTMO, My Forex Fund, ou si vous souhaitez protéger votre compte de trading. Avez-vous déjà eu du mal à contrôler votre drawdown en tradant sur des comptes financés ? Cet EA est fait pour vous. Les entreprises de
      Trade Copier Global
      Laszlo Tormasi
      5 (15)
      Utilitaires
      Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
      GRID Manual v02
      Clim Fandeev
      Utilitaires
      Grid robot that maintains every open position opened by the trader. The buttons on the screen are used for opening the initial trade. The yellow labels display the price of total breakeven for each grid. The light blue labels display the level of total take profit for orders of each grid. The take profit is virtual. With each subsequent opened order the take profit of the grid is adjusted to get the total profit in the sum of the profit of the initial order, regardless of the size of all lots in
      Plus de l'auteur
      CAP Zone Recovery EA Pro MT5
      MEETALGO LLC
      3.74 (35)
      Experts
      CAP Zone Recovery EA MT4  is your tool to turn losing trades into winning trades by using a smart "back-and-forth" hedging mechanism. Let the price move to anywhere it likes - the awesome CAP Zone Recovery EA will make profits out of the situation. The secret behind this amazing EA is a famous trading algorithm known as "Zone recovery algorithm" or "The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy". CAP Zone Recovery EA MT4  is extremely easy to use. You just open a trade in a trending market - no matter wh
      CAP Equity Guard EA MT5
      MEETALGO LLC
      1 (1)
      Utilitaires
      CAP Equity Guard EA MT5   is a risk management tool designed to monitor the equity of your trading account in real-time and take predefined actions when equity thresholds are reached. It is particularly useful for traders and money managers seeking automated protection against excessive drawdowns or equity fluctuations. This EA can perform various automated actions such as closing trades, deleting pending orders, or pausing external EAs once specified equity conditions are met. It also supports
      CAP Zone Recovery EA PRO
      MEETALGO LLC
      3.89 (100)
      Experts
      CAP Zone Recovery EA MT4  is your tool to turn losing trades into winning trades by using a smart "back-and-forth" hedging mechanism. Let the price move to anywhere it likes - the awesome CAP Zone Recovery EA will make profits out of the situation. The secret behind this amazing EA is a famous trading algorithm known as "Zone recovery algorithm" or "The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy". CAP Zone Recovery EA MT4  is extremely easy to use. You just open a trade in a trending market - no matter wh
      Cap RSI Trader EA Pro MT5
      MEETALGO LLC
      5 (3)
      Experts
      MeetAlgo RSI Trade EA Pro MT4 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide  |  Update Guide  |  Submit Your Problem  |  FAQ  |  All Products  | How to Get All Robot Free ] Functions Easy to use and customizable RSI setting. Customizable indicator settings Built-in money management Grid trading
      CAP Ashmiza Trading EA MT5
      MEETALGO LLC
      Experts
      CAP Ashmiza Trading EA MT5 , a cutting-edge trading robot meticulously developed over 16 years of algorithmic trading expertise. Designed for traders who truly care about their money, are committed to avoiding losses, and seek steady growth and robust trading logic, this expert advisor (EA) is your ultimate tool for achieving consistent success in the forex market. Why Choose CAP Ashmiza Trading EA MT5? Unmatched Experience : Developed by an algo trading expert with over 16 years of experience
      CAP Moving Average EA Pro MT5
      MEETALGO LLC
      Experts
      CAP Moving Average Pro EA  trades using the Moving Averages Indicator. It offers many customizable Moving Averages trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [   Installation Guide  |  Update Guide  |  Submit Your Problem  |  FAQ  |  All Products  ] Before buy Pro version? You can buy alternation pro version, our powerfull EA,   CAP Strategy Builder EA .  This is strategy bu
      CAP Channel Trading EA MT5
      MEETALGO LLC
      3 (3)
      Experts
      CAP Channel Trading EA MT4  is Expert Advisor that base on our famous indicator  CAP Channel Indicator .  EA is a non-optimized expert advisor you have to find best setting by yourself. Who using our CAP Channel Indicator and looking for EA that base on Channel indicator this EA is best for them. We give lots of options so you can customize your trading strategy.  [  Installation Guide  |  Update Guide  |  Submit Your Problem  |  All Products  ] Channel Trading is a volatility-based indicator th
      CAP Channel Trading
      MEETALGO LLC
      4.16 (19)
      Indicateurs
      The CAP Channel Trading is a volatility-based indicator that makes use of the “advanced envelope theory”. These envelopes consist of two outer lines. Envelope theory states that the market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the envelope (or channel). If prices move outside the envelope, it is a trading signal or trading opportunity. Benefits of the Channel Trading Indicator CAP Channel Trading works with any asset It can be applied to any financial assets: forex, cryptocurren
      CAP Channel Trading EA
      MEETALGO LLC
      4.25 (4)
      Experts
      CAP Channel Trading EA MT4  is Expert Advisor that base on our famous indicator  CAP Channel Indicator .  EA is a non-optimized expert advisor you have to find best setting by yourself. Who using our CAP Channel Indicator and looking for EA that base on Channel indicator this EA is best for them. We give lots of options so you can customize your trading strategy.  [  Installation Guide  |  Update Guide  |  Submit Your Problem  |  All Products  ] Channel Trading is a volatility-based indicator th
      Cap RSI Trader EA Pro
      MEETALGO LLC
      3 (2)
      Experts
      CAP RSI Trade EA Pro MT4 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide  |  Update Guide  |  Submit Your Problem  |  All Products   |  How to Get All Robot Free ] Functions Easy to use and customizable RSI setting. Customizable indicator settings Built-in money management Grid trading when trade
      CAP Breakout EA Pro MT5
      MEETALGO LLC
      5 (2)
      Experts
      CAP Breakout EA MT5 Pro   is a flexible and powerful metatrader expert advisor that using several breakout strategy and implements many useful features. It using the ZikZak Breakout, Daily candle breakout, London time breakout, Pivot points breakout and several breakout strategy. It offers many customizable trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode [  Installation Guide  |  U
      CAP Zone Recovery Manual EA MT5
      MEETALGO LLC
      Utilitaires
      MeetAlgo Zone Recovery Manual EA MT5 is a specialized version of our flagship product, Zone Recovery EA PRO. While both EAs are built upon the powerful Zone Recovery Algorithm, this version introduces a major enhancement: the ability to manage multiple manual trades individually on the same symbol. Turn Losing Trades into Winning Ones – Now with Individual Trade Control This EA is ideal for traders who open multiple manual positions and want each trade to be managed independently, without interf
      CAP Gold Albatross EA
      MEETALGO LLC
      Experts
      MeetAlgo Gold Albatross EA MT4  is a pure mathematical scalper that trades tick data aggressively. It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. Key Advantages Fully automated trading 24/5. No need in a large initial deposit. Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital. Position trailing stop is used. Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used. Ability to set time limitations for the EA operation. Trading Requirements Caution is advised.
      CAP Strategy Builder EA MT5
      MEETALGO LLC
      4.33 (36)
      Utilitaires
      The top-selling EAs on the market cost a lot and one day they are suddenly gone. This is because one strategy will not work in the forex market all the time. Our product is unique from all others in the MQL Marketplace because our EA comes with 34+ built-in indicators that allow develop strategies every time.  You build your strategy and keep updating it. If one strategy does not work, simply build another all using only one EA. This is All-In-One EA   in this market place. You can use as trade
      CAP Channel Trading MT5
      MEETALGO LLC
      3 (9)
      Indicateurs
      The   CAP Channel Trading   is a volatility-based indicator that makes use of the “advanced envelope theory”. These envelopes consist of two outer lines. Envelope theory states that the market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the envelope (or channel). If prices move outside the envelope, it is a trading signal or trading opportunity. Benefits of the Channel Trading Indicator CAP Channel Trading works with any asset It can be applied to any financial assets: forex, cryptocur
      CAP Strategy Builder EA
      MEETALGO LLC
      4.84 (31)
      Utilitaires
      The top-selling EAs on the market cost a lot and one day they are suddenly gone. This is because one strategy will not work in the forex market all the time. Our product is unique from all others in the MQL Marketplace because our EA comes with 34+ built-in indicators that allow adding more strategies every time.  You build your strategy and keep updating it. If one strategy does not work, simply build another all using only one EA. This is All-In-One EA in this market place. You can use as trad
      CAP Universal Grid EA
      MEETALGO LLC
      4.43 (14)
      Experts
      MeetAlgo Universal Grid EA MT4 is a highly efficient and mechanical trading strategy which has no reliance on direction, profits from volatility and uses the intrinsic wavy nature of the market. [  Installation Guide  |  Update Guide  |  Submit Your Problem  |  FAQ  |  All Products  ] Easy to set up and supervise No indicators or hard analysis needed Grid trading is time-frame independent Requires little forecasting of the market Extracts money out of the market regularly Key Features Easy to s
      CAP Zone Recovery EA Builder MT5
      MEETALGO LLC
      4.5 (2)
      Experts
      CAP Zone Recovery Strategy Builder EA MT5  is a another version of our Main Product CAP Zone Recovery EA.  This EA is a strategy builder type EA has more then 34+ build in indicator that you can make more then 1 million combination strategy that boost you trading strategy. Also this Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality with zone recovery strategy. So you can test your strategy easy way without knowledge of coding. [    Installation Guide  |  Update Guide  |  Submit Your Problem  
      CAP Equity Guard EA
      MEETALGO LLC
      5 (3)
      Utilitaires
      CAP Equity Guard EA is a risk management tool designed to monitor the equity of your trading account in real-time and take predefined actions when equity thresholds are reached. It is particularly useful for traders and money managers seeking automated protection against excessive drawdowns or equity fluctuations. This EA can perform various automated actions such as closing trades, deleting pending orders, or pausing external EAs once specified equity conditions are met. It also supports resta
      CAP Gold Albatross EA MT5
      MEETALGO LLC
      Experts
      MeetAlgo Gold Albatross EA MT4  is a pure mathematical scalper that trades tick data aggressively. It implements a simple and universal trading strategy which can be applied to any instrument. Key Advantages Fully automated trading 24/5. No need in a large initial deposit. Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital. Position trailing stop is used. Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used. Ability to set time limitations for the EA operation. Trading Requirements Caution is advised.
      CAP Prime Scalper EA MT5
      MEETALGO LLC
      3 (4)
      Experts
      CAP Prime Scalper EA  is a Forex scalping EA that uses a smart system to detect key breakout signals then cuts the profit of the move as much as possible while minimizing the loss. The robot automatically analyzes the market volumes and volatility and follows strong supply and demand movements. It smoothly sets breakeven levels and features the built-in smart mechanism for partial closure of profitable trades. It also has option to stop trading before important news releases to avoid slippage an
      CAP Stochastic EA Pro MT5
      MEETALGO LLC
      5 (1)
      Experts
      CAP Stochastic EA Pro MT5 trades using the Stochastic Indicator. It offers many customizable Stochastic trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [  Installation Guide  |  Update Guide  |  Submit Your Problem  |  All Products  ] Before buy Pro version? You can buy alternation pro version, our powerfull EA,   CAP Strategy Builder EA .  This is strategy builder EA. It product
      CAP Breakout EA Pro
      MEETALGO LLC
      4 (4)
      Experts
      CAP Breakout EA MT4 Pro   is a flexible and powerful metatrader expert advisor that using several breakout strategy and implements many useful features. It using the ZikZak Breakout, Daily candle breakout, London time breakout, Pivot points breakout and several breakout strategy. It offers many customizable trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode [  Installation Guide  |  U
      CAP Universal Grid EA MT5
      MEETALGO LLC
      5 (8)
      Experts
      CAP Universal Grid EA MT5 is a highly efficient and mechanical trading strategy which has no reliance on direction, profits from volatility and uses the intrinsic wavy nature of the market. [  Installation Guide  |  Update Guide  |  Submit Your Problem  |  FAQ  |  All Products  ] Easy to set up and supervise No indicators or hard analysis needed Grid trading is time-frame independent Requires little forecasting of the market Extracts money out of the market regularly Key Features Easy to set u
      CAP Trade Pad EA MT5
      MEETALGO LLC
      4.56 (16)
      Utilitaires
      Trade easily from the chart with  CAP Trade Pad EA . It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades. Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management hassle free Set your desired stop loss and take profit levels Close all existing trades with a single click Delete all pending orders with a single click Reap partial profits with a single click It has no input parameters How to Use Please Read this blog -   Details Information in ou
      FREE
      CAP Candle Patterns Pro EA
      MEETALGO LLC
      Experts
      The   MeetAlgo Candle Patterns EA MT4   is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor designed to detect and trade dozens of high-probability candlestick patterns—used by professional traders for decades to spot key market reversals and momentum shifts. With advanced filtering, trend-following logic, and customizable entry parameters, this EA turns classical price action into algorithmic precision. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or new to algorithmic systems, the Candle Patterns EA gives you f
      Global Trade Plan EA MT5
      MEETALGO LLC
      Experts
      Global Trade Plan EA is a powerful breakout scalping robot specially designed and optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It uses a cutting-edge algorithm to detect precise breakout zones during periods of high volatility and executes trades with strict risk control. Built for aggressive short-term trading, the EA ensures rapid profit targeting using fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels—without the use of dangerous strategies like Martingale or Grid. This EA is designed to operate fully
      CAP Moving Average EA Pro
      MEETALGO LLC
      4.33 (6)
      Experts
      CAP Moving Average Pro EA MT5  trades using the Moving Averages Indicator. It offers many customizable Moving Averages trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [   Installation Guide  |  Update Guide  |  Submit Your Problem  |  FAQ  |  All Products  ] Before buy Pro version? You can buy alternation pro version, our powerfull EA,   CAP Strategy Builder EA .  This is strateg
      CAP Bollinger Bands EA Pro MT5
      MEETALGO LLC
      Experts
      MeetAlgo Bollinger Bands EA Pro MT5 trades using the Bollinger Bands Indicator. It offers many customizable Bollinger Bands trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [  Installation Guide  |  Update Guide  |  Submit Your Problem  |  FAQ  |  All Products  ] Functions Easy to use and customizable Stochastic setting. Customizable indicator settings Built-in money management Gr
      CAP Trade Pad EA
      MEETALGO LLC
      4.8 (15)
      Utilitaires
      Trade easily from the chart with   CAP Trade Pad EA . It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades. Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management hassle free Set your desired stop loss and take profit levels Close all existing trades with a single click Delete all pending orders with a single click Reap partial profits with a single click It has no input parameters How to Use Please Read this blog -   Details Information in o
      FREE
      Filtrer:
      Aucun avis
      Répondre à l'avis