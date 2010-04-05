ZombieBreakout

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pairs: XAUUSD, US30, BTCUSD
  • Strategy: Breakout
  • Timeframe: (Daily) D1
  • Minimum Deposit: $100
  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads

Strategy Overview

ZombieBreakout is a simple yet powerful intraday breakout strategy that does not use indicators, grids, or martingale systems. The logic is straightforward:

The system places two pending orders each day — a Buy Stop at the high of the previous daily candle, and a Sell Stop at the low of that candle. Once price breaks out in either direction, only one of the orders is triggered, and the other is automatically canceled or managed depending on settings.

This clean and minimalistic approach avoids unnecessary complexity, relying purely on price action to capture market momentum. Despite its simplicity, the strategy has proven effective in capturing strong intraday moves — especially during high-volatility sessions like London and New York.

No indicators. No repainting. No guessing. Just breakout logic that works.

  • News-Friendly Execution: Orders are not disabled during high-impact news events — the system is designed to handle volatility and trade through news spikes when necessary.
  • Dynamic Entry Adjustment: If the market fails to trigger either order for the day, the EA intelligently shifts the Buy Stop and Sell Stop levels closer to the current price on the following day. This increases the chance of engagement while respecting breakout logic.

ZombieAI Parameter Descriptions

Preset parameters for XAUUSD

Parameter Description
Risk Percent Defines the risk per trade as a percentage of the account balance (e.g., 0.1 = 0.1% risk per trade).
TP Multiplier Take Profit multiplier based on Stop Loss distance (e.g., TP = SL × 10).
Max Orders The maximum number of simultaneous pending orders allowed.
Magic Number Unique identifier used to track and manage trades executed by the EA.
Min SL Minimum Stop Loss distance allowed (in points).
Max SL Maximum Stop Loss distance allowed (in points).
Show Dashboard Display or hide the dashboard panel on the chart (true = show, false = hide).

Benefits

  • High-frequency trading with fast execution
  • Supports multiple currency pairs for diversification
  • Compatible with major brokers offering ECN or Raw Spread accounts
  • Low minimum deposit — accessible to most traders
  • Low latency connectivity reduces slippage
  • Live monitoring and transparency via MQL5 signal platform

Considerations

  • Requires stable internet connection or VPS
  • Frequent monitoring is advised for optimal results
  • Broker selection is crucial — ensure a true ECN account
  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Always apply proper risk management techniques

Disclaimer

Forex trading involves high risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange or any other financial instrument, consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk tolerance. You may lose some or all of your initial investment and should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Seek advice from an independent financial advisor if needed.

