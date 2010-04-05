Classic RSI 01 Threshold Entry Market Order MT4

💡 Classic RSI 01 Threshold Entry Market Order MT4

Simple strategy. Serious results.
Built for traders who want a professional-grade EA using one of the most time-tested indicators: RSI.
This Expert Advisor automatically places market orders when price shows potential exhaustion based on RSI levels — with dynamic SL/TP using ATR, plus optional break-even and trailing stop logic.

🔍 Strategy Overview

This EA enters trades based on RSI threshold signals:

  • Buy Entry: RSI crosses below the defined Buy Level (default: 30), then price closes above that level.

  • Sell Entry: RSI crosses above the defined Sell Level (default: 70), then price closes below that level.

  • All trades are market orders, placed on the open of the next candle after the condition is met.

SL and TP are calculated based on the current ATR, making the strategy adaptive to market volatility.

✅ Features

  • ✅ Built for XAUUSD and also works on all pairs

  • ✅ Clean, simple, non-repainting logic

  • ✅ Automatically calculates dynamic SL and TP from ATR

  • ✅ Optional Break-Even at a custom % of TP

  • ✅ Optional 3-level Trailing Stop, each with independent trigger and SL%

  • ✅ Customizable trading time window

  • ✅ Filters trades if spread exceeds max (default: 30 points)

  • ✅ One-trade-at-a-time mode to reduce overtrading

  • ✅ Clean code, fast execution, low CPU usage

⚙️ Input Parameters

EA Identity

  • MagicNumber: Unique ID for the EA's trades (default: 777)

  • CustomComment: Custom comment added to each trade (default: EA name)

Trade Control

  • EnableBuy: Allow Buy entries (true/false)

  • EnableSell: Allow Sell entries (true/false)

  • OnlyOneTradeAtTime: Limit to 1 active trade per symbol

  • MaxSpreadPoints: Max spread allowed for opening new trades (default: 30 points)

  • MinimumFreeMargin: Minimum required margin to enter trade

Lot Settings

  • FixedLotSize: Lot size per trade (default: 0.01)

RSI Settings

  • RSI_Period: Period for RSI calculation (default: 14)

  • RSI_Buy_Level: Buy when RSI falls below this level (default: 30)

  • RSI_Sell_Level: Sell when RSI rises above this level (default: 70)

ATR Settings

  • ATR_Period: ATR calculation period (default: 14)

  • TP_ATR_Multiplier: Take Profit = ATR × this value (default: 2.0)

  • SL_ATR_Multiplier: Stop Loss = ATR × this value (default: 1.0)

Break Even

  • UseBreakEven: Enable/disable break-even logic

  • BE_Trigger_Percent: Move SL to entry when profit reaches this % of TP distance (default: 25%)

Trailing Stop (based on TP distance via ATR)

  • UseTrailingStop1: Enable trailing stop level 1 (default: true)

  • TS1_Trigger_Percent: Trigger at X% of TP (default: 50%)

  • TS1_SL_Percent: SL moved to X% of TP (default: 25%)

  • UseTrailingStop2: Enable trailing stop level 2 (default: true)

  • TS2_Trigger_Percent: Trigger at X% of TP (default: 75%)

  • TS2_SL_Percent: SL moved to X% of TP (default: 50%)

  • UseTrailingStop3: Enable trailing stop level 3 (default: true)

  • TS3_Trigger_Percent: Trigger at X% of TP (default: 90%)

  • TS3_SL_Percent: SL moved to X% of TP (default: 75%)

Trading Time Filter

  • StartHour / StartMinute: EA starts opening trades from this time (default: 08:00)

  • EndHour / EndMinute: EA stops opening new trades after this time (default: 22:00)

💡 Note: Break-even and trailing stop functions remain active 24 hours a day, even outside the trade-entry window.

📈 Suggested Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (also works on major pairs)

  • Timeframe: M15 – H1

  • Spread: Preferably under 30 points

  • Broker: ECN or Raw with low latency

⚠️ Important Notes

  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging.

  • No backdoor trades or sudden position flips.

  • Fully manual-input controlled — you are in charge.

  • Designed for stable performance, not overfitted curve-fits.

  • Compatible with all MT4 brokers.

🛠️ Ideal for:

  • Traders who want to sell at strength and buy at weakness

  • Developers who want a clean ATR-based EA base

  • Beginners who want transparent and safe automation

🧠 Simple Strategy. Professional Execution.

If you’re looking for a straightforward Expert Advisor built with care and professional logic, this is it.
Built to be light, fast, and effective — and to form the foundation of your EA collection.


