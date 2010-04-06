EA Target MM Dollar
- Raudhah Hayatun Nufus
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
It's very easy, you only need to enter the amount of profit you want to get, then when your account has grown this EA will close the order, even though you are not monitoring the chart.
Now you don't need to worry if the profit you have achieved turns into a loss because you don't use this EA, because this EA will help you whenever, wherever you are.
Good luck trying it, hopefully you will become a very profitable trader