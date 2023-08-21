Monster Trader

A simple yet effective robot built on a single MACD indicator. This demonstrates that even simple robots using a standard indicator can be effective traders. The robot analyzes the MACD indicator and conducts trading fully automatically. All trading processes are automated. You just specify the Lot size, set the robot on EURUSD M5, and the robot starts trading. Settings do not need to be changed for the EURUSD M5 currency pair. For other currency pairs, settings can be found through parameter optimization. The robot can be optimized in "Open prices" mode, which greatly simplifies and speeds up the optimization process. The robot is "linked" to open prices.

Robot's working principle:

The robot determines the current direction of the MACD indicator and opens a trade in that direction. If the movement continues in the same direction, the robot opens another trade at a certain distance (specified in the Step parameter). In other words, if the price moves in the desired direction, the robot will constantly buy the currency. When the overall profitability of the entire series of trades reaches the value specified in the "Profit" parameter, the robot will close the entire series of orders. Additionally, the robot accompanies each trade with a Trailing Stop to lock in gains.

Recommended parameters:

  • Currency pair: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Initial balance: from $500
  • Tested with the broker FXopen.

Robot settings:

  • Profit - in this parameter, we specify the total profit of the order series at which all orders will be closed.
  • TrailingStop - Trailing Stop size.
  • Lots - Lot size.
  • Fast EMA period - MACD parameter.
  • Slow EMA period - MACD parameter.
  • Signal line period - MACD parameter.
  • Step - distance between open orders in the series.
  • Magic - unique magic number.

