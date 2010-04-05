Zebra Bitcoin scalper v1


*Ultra-Fast Algorithmic Trading for Bitcoin Markets – 24/7 Precision on MT4*

### Overview
The Zebra bitcoin Scalping v1  (EA) is a specialized algorithmic trader designed exclusively for Bitcoin markets. Engineered for MetaTrader platforms, this high-frequency scalping bot exploits micro-price fluctuations in BTC/USD pairs with institutional-grade speed and accuracy. Combining order book analysis, volatility triggers, and aggressive risk management, with the 5 minute time frame, it executes 5- 10 trades daily for consistent profits – all while you sleep. NO MARTINGALE, NO GRID BLOCK THEORY. ALL PRICE ACTION

### Core Features
#### 1. Lightning-Fast Order Execution
– 0.3-Second Trade Entry: Capitalizes on fleeting opportunities missed by manual traders
– Tick-Data Analysis: Processes real-time price movements at the millisecond level

#### 2. Adaptive Volatility Scanning
– News Event Detection: Auto-increases activity during high-impact events (e.g., Fed announcements, ETF approvals)
– Quiet Market Filters: Avoids choppy periods with built-in liquidity checks

#### 3. Profit-Optimized Strategy
– Dynamic Take-Profit/Stop-Loss:
– TP: 0.8-1.5% per trade (scales with volatility)
– SL: 0.3-0.6% (strict loss containment)
– Compounding Mode: Reinforces gains into larger positions

#### 4. Risk Safeguards
– Spread Widening Shutdown: Halts trading if spreads exceed 15 pips
– Daily Loss Limit: Customizable max drawdown (default: 3% per day)

#### 5. One-Click Deployment
– Plug-and-Play .ex4 File: Installs on MT4 in <3 minutes

### Technical Specifications
– Platforms: MetaTrader 4  (.ex4 files)
– Assets: BTC/USD exclusively
– Timeframes:  M5 (ultra-scalping)
– Minimum Deposit: $200
– Recommended VPS: Required for 24/7 operation
– Updates: Free quarterly strategy refinements

### Verified Performance
– Avg. Daily Trades: 13759 (Backtested Jan-June 2025)
– Win Rate: 90%
– Max Drawdown: 7.9% (During March 2024 $10k BTC swing)
– Q1 2025 ROI: 90% ($100 → $14620.06 in 167 days/5 months)
– Trade Execution Speed: 0.3 seconds

### How It Works
1. Market Scan: Monitors BTC/USD order book imbalances
2. Signal Trigger: Enters long/short based on volume spikes
3. Precision Execution: 0.3-second trade entry
4. Auto-Exit: Closes positions at 0.8% profit or 0.4% stop-loss
5. Reset: Repeats cycle 24/7


### Why Traders Choose This Bot
– BITCOIN-FOCUSED: No diluted multi-asset compromises
– EMOTION-FREE TRADING: Eliminates FOMO and panic selling
– BEGINNER-READY: Zero coding or strategy tuning needed

### The Bottom Line
Turn Bitcoin’s volatility into your most reliable income stream. With institutional execution speed, 90% win rate, and 24/7 automated operation, this bot delivers consistent profits while you focus on life.


### Trust Elements
   24/7 VPS Compatible
   Lifetime Strategy Updates
   Priority Telegram Support


Produits recommandés
Buy Sell Robot
Michael Onekgiu
Experts
The Buy Sell Robot is a Forex trading tool with a well-crafted strategy designed to safeguard your account. This single-shot EA operates with a risk-reward ratio of 1:2, risking 1% of the account to gain 2%. It works best with the EUR/USD pair on an H1 timeframe. To use it, download the set file and load it along with the strategy tester file. For a $1000 account, set the parameters as follows: Percent Balance to 100 for a 0.01 lot size Percent Profits to 2% Percent Loss to 1%.  The Buy Sell Rob
Renko Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works in the direction and method of hydag When the number of open deals reaches 8 here, it works in the manner of the Hedge expert in this link And when all the deals are closed on a profit, he returns to his work, such as the work of the Renko expert in this link A large capital because of his work in the Hedge manner needs complications when the deals reach eight very important Auto_lots = False LOT1 = 0.01 Work on five minutes Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot
SafeAccount EA
Michael Onekgiu
Experts
Is a single Shot EA. No Martingale or grid.  This EA follows trends and open position on a high probability of winning. Being a single single shot EA, it will require patience and right market psychology to realized profits on a monthly scale. Please, note that trading is a risky investment, invest only what you can afford to loose. Min Deposit: $100 Lots: 0.01 for $100 SL: 40 TP: 20 Best pair: EURUSD Time Frame: H1
MQL Universal EA
Martin Eshleman
4.33 (12)
Experts
Summary of the Expert Advisor This EA will trade using standard MT4 indicators such as Moving Averages, MACD, RSI, Bollinger Bands, and so on. The EA was made so that these indicators can be mixed or matched so a number of possibilities can be traded with. Each indicator can be enabled or disabled and many settings are adjustable for each indicator. There are also other features included like multiple time frame capability and money management. As a result, many different trading strategies can
FREE
Trades Manager AutoBE and Partial
Michele Camerra
Utilitaires
Questo EA è ha lo scopo di automatizzare lo spostamento dello stop loss a Breakeven e la presa di 2 parziali al raggiungimento di un certo numero di pips di guadagno. Si tratta solo di un assistente al proprio trading manuale, non apre ordini da solo. Dovrai solo preoccuparti di inserire gli ordini con lo stop loss. L'EA si occuperà di gestire l'ordine una volta attivato. Puoi anche non impostare il TP, come faccio io, e una volta presi i 2 parziali cercare di piramidare più posizioni nella dire
Lock Pro MT4
Michael Onekgiu
Experts
LOCK PROFIT EA Lock Profit EA is a complete automated trading robot that has been designed to meet the of both small and big account balance holders.  It opens position and close within 5 pips profits level. All trades are protected by maximum draw down limits which can be adjusted from the input settings.  Our team will regularly check the data and will publish updates if needed. Why this EA: It calculates entries basing on higher probability of price direction. The EA can be run on minimum de
Compact Scalper Expert Advisor
Aida Chavez
3.48 (79)
Experts
Compact Scalper is an Expert Adviser (EA) totally automatic that works by a little period of time each day. It has an advanced algorithm that use the price like the principal indicator. Our system has a preset Stop Loss and Take Profit, but Its principal close system is, the dynamic close, considers the price where the order was opened and the subsequent behavior of the price, closing the orders when the conditions leave to be the appropriate. Each broker has its operation therefore can not act
MaxProfitDz v4
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
MaxProfitDZ Expert adviser MaxProfitDz v1.4     Recommendations Symbol: ALL PAIRS ..i Recommended    EURUSD. Time Frame:1M. Brokers: ALL brokers .  low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage Minimum Deposit Recommended :   $500 USD  Lot Size for 500$   : 0.01  Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 0.1-2 points. A very fast VPS is required Parameters EA TrendON=true (Read the  note ) MMType = 2 LotMultiplikator = 1 LotConst_or_not = TRUE Take profit :5-10 pips  for accounts with five
Renko HMA
Bogdan Mihail Moise
Experts
Renko HMA  Channel is a professional EA the uses Renko charts in combination with the Hull Moving Average. Time Frame :   This expert advisor works on all timeframes; Account balance:   it doesn't matter, but I recommend at least 1000 EUR or 1500 USD; Currency pair :       Doesn't matter ; Warning! Do not use the default settings, always use optimization option in strategy tester to find the best settings for your broker, preferred chart and timeframe! - Multiple user options, for finetuning
EA Permanent FREE
Vladimir Gorbachev
2 (1)
Experts
This is a medium-term conservative system. It tracks quote movements and defines entry points. The Expert Advisor is completely automated and features the unique algorithm. This demo version trades USDJPY. Features It does not use Martingale; No grid; No scalping; No excessive parameters; Fixed lot; No complicated settings. Trades are usually opened infrequently. Orders may remain open for a few days for obtaining greater profit. Amount of trades per month is from 5 to 20. Deals are closed by T
FREE
Snow Ball Power
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
Snow Ball best expert advisor low risk Recomendación Eur usd H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendim
Capital Harvester
Ayaka Izumi
Experts
Live Trading： https://real-trade.tech/en/accounts/65256/7512360?auxTag=7pVURvdKSSfeHtNkHqK%2FIGaiePFWyUTyFk6l2MpSRw%3D%3D Time Frame：5M Currency Pairs：EURUSD This EA (Expert Advisor) was developed to capture the characteristics of EURUSD. It enters long positions in the morning and short positions in the evening, based on Japan time. Since the long and short positions are based on separate logic, they have low correlation with each other. This allows them to complement each other and keep the d
GoldMinerRobot
Burak Can Kislak
5 (2)
Experts
To celebrate the launch of our latest product from "Keyvan Trading Bots" — the “Keyvan Bitcoin Bot,” one of the most powerful and advanced trading robots specialized for Bitcoin — all of our products are now available for a limited time with discounts more than 50%. During this special launch event, the price of the "Gold Miner Robot" has been reduced from $345to only $197. Don’t miss out — complete your purchase today ! “Gold Miner Robot” is a very powerful AI-Based robot designed and built to
EMACrossRenko
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Experts
<LOGIC> The EMA RENKO EA should run in Renko chart to show the best performance. The EA will entry based on 2 EMA line cross. (it is changeable in parameter.) As a result of FT , the best box size for XAUUSD (GOLD) is BOX 60 to 100.  Renko box size should be larger than spread value. Normally 3 times of spread. Please decide your box size with yourself. The EA will place addtional order as Grid if the trend move  to xxx pips from the last order. You can turn on/off in the parameter. The MAC
Iberian EA Ultimate FX H4
Miquel Cirera Mato
Experts
Iberian EA Ultimate - FX H4 is a fully automatic professional Forex expert advisor. This EA trades according to trends (NO scalping, NO martingale) This EA combines various strategies to verify the possibility of a trend and a series of global validations to give the final approval to the opening of the order Despite its complexity, detecting trends is not always the greatest difficulty, it is also necessary to know when to close the operation. In this case, the success of the EA is supported b
SIRR Smart AI Pro 3
Bruno Rosa
Experts
Sirr Smart AI Pro 3  for MT4 EA is an automated and easy to use expert advisor that has the Stochastic indicator working in combination with RSI and MACD filters built in.   We have spent a lot of time testing many expert advisors . After years of testing and development, the result is an dynamic EA that is very active with trades and capital management. Our product is also fully compatible with PipFinite Trend Indicator PRO as well. The EA has been designed for trading with the popular symbols
TrailingUSD Manager
Lei Tan Lei
Utilitaires
TrailingUSD_Manager_v1.0 —— 通用美元浮盈跟踪止损EA 自动锁定利润，保护每一次成功交易。 功能特点 | Features 基于美元浮盈自动启动跟踪止损 支持黄金（XAUUSD）、外汇及其他所有品种 无需 MagicNumber，管理全部持仓 自动识别 TickValue，也可手动设定 1 USD = 100 点 防止止损后退，只允许更有利方向调整 高效轻量，稳定运行，不干扰其他 EA ️ 参数说明 | Parameters 参数 说明 (中文) English Description StartTrailUSD 达到该美元浮盈后启动跟踪 Start trailing when profit ≥ this USD value TrailUSD 止损与当前价格的距离（美元） Distance between current price and SL in USD UseAutoTickValue 是否自动读取 TickValue Use automatic tick value (true/false) Po
Vision Scalping
Ivan Ghinelli
Experts
Vision Scalping est un conseiller expert basé sur des indicateurs de marché tels que les volumes, la directionnalité, les tendances, le rsi et d'autres indicateurs bien définis où ils nous donnent un R:R supérieur à 80 %. Performance entre % mensuellement !!! Nous avons testé Vision dans un backtest sur 10 ans, à partir de 2013, car nous voulions comprendre le comportement de la stratégie au fil des années, traversant des crises économiques et des conditions de marché « anormales », donnant des
Storm EA
Kang Liu
Experts
This robot enters the market follow the main trend during the pullback. The Trading system is Multi-currency and is able to trade:  GBPUSD,GBPNZD,GBPJPY,GBPCHF TimeFrame: M15 You can also try it with other currency pair.    It is simple to use. EA use the open price of the bar, so you can backtest with the data Model: "Open prices only". Every trade is protected by Stop-Loss.  Features: No dangerous money management are used Easy to setup Every trade is protected by stop-loss Recommendations
BlackBox
Martin Kirschner
5 (1)
Experts
You do not have to set anything on this EA because it already has the best settings. Pure breakout and acts only in high news where the range goes out via a special indicator. We did a backtest of 2 years with 99.9% tickdata. The result very much on the video! Best Timeframe: 1 min and 5 min Only EURUSD best ECN account with as little spread as possible. With a spread of 12, the EA is still working quite well! VPS should be very fast at least 1 - 4 ms
Little Shotgun
Adrian Armenta
Experts
Funcionamiento: Little Shoutgun funciona de la siguente manera: En el momento en que usted ponga el EA a funcionar, éste colocara ordenes pendientes de compra hacia abajo del precio, cada 1.5 pips o 15 puntos (dependiendo del broker) y ordenes pendientes de venta hacia arriba del precio.  Cerrara las operaciones con 2.8 usd de ganancia cada una hasta llegar al 25% del balance inicial; si se inicia con una cuenta de 100 el robot se reiniciara cuando el valor liquido sea igual a 125. Una vez que
Silver Miner 46
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilitaires
EA only work XAGUSD symbol Slow trading, low risk low return strategy open position only buy no stoploss , option ea : close equity target, stop equity target. Take profit step by step. For minimum blance please download excel file, and try ea in demo account before purchase link download  forex robot ea xagusd miner forex robot to generate profits with very low risk, such as owning a mine but does not require high-spec hardware which is very expensive, rather than buying mining hardware, it is
Advanced grid
Sergey Kruglov
4.6 (5)
Experts
Advanced grid -  Просто советник с минимальными настройками, позволяющий вести торговлю с помощью сетки ордеров. Советник не использует индикаторов.  Настройки : Period - Таймфрейм графика. LotRisk - Автоматическое определение лот. Если LotRisk =0, то не работает. Lot - Фиксированный лот. Level  - Ценовой уровень между ордерами ( в пунктах). OrdersClose - Частичное закрытие ордеров. Параметр от 0 до 3. OrdersClose =0 - Отключено. OrdersClose =1 - Для всех типов ордеров. Закрываем один ордер с
FREE
B4N1 New Wave
Montoya Fernandes Martins Bani Antonio Fernando
4.56 (50)
Experts
Découvrez notre Expert Consultant Multidevises pour Metatrader 4, connu sous le nom de New Wave. Cet outil de trading innovant utilise des algorithmes avancés d'apprentissage automatique, des réseaux neuronaux et des motifs MACD pour prédire avec précision les mouvements du marché dans la plage de temps de votre choix. Il est essentiel de tester cette stratégie dans le testeur de stratégie et sur un compte de démonstration pour analyser les performances et ajuster les paramètres en fonction de
FREE
Sam Level Trading Assistant
Samuel Lubega
Utilitaires
Sam level trading assistant is an expert advisor that mainly helps a trader to automatically place and manage trades basing on key levels of support and resistance that are MANUALLY drawn on the chart by the trader. These key levels include trend lines and rectangles. The expert advisor can either automatically open SINGLE trades by opening buy or sell orders, HEDGE by opening both a buy stop and a sell stop order or send ALERTS when a given criteria such as a candlestick/ bar either TOUCHING or
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Flex Grid EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
5 (1)
Experts
The Flex Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on RSI. The EA trades using market orders with inivisible take profit and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD & GBPUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limite
FREE
KT Stochastic Divergence Robot MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT Stochastic Divergence robot is a 100% automated expert advisor that trades regular and hidden divergence built between the price and Stochastic oscillator. The divergence signals are fetched from our freely available Stochastic Divergence indicator. Not every divergence ends up in a successful price reversal, that's why this ea combines the raw divergences signals with its inbuilt technical analysis module to exploit the price inefficiency that occurs after some selected divergence signals.
Gold Ultimate bs
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Experts
Gold Ultimate_bs représente un indicateur sophistiqué de trading forex MT4 conçu pour le XAUUSD, englobant diverses stratégies et techniques de gestion, y compris la stratégie de Martingale. Cet indicateur fonctionne de manière autonome, sélectionnant des transactions à des moments spécifiques de la journée après avoir passé plusieurs vérifications et filtres. Il intègre des protocoles robustes de gestion des risques, fermant automatiquement les transactions lorsqu'elles atteignent des seuils de
PissarN9
Hatsawat Khantayapiratkul
Experts
Fully automated Expert developed to trade with EURUSD. Experts use unique artificial intelligence technology for market analysis to find the best entry points. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements. Reinforcement machine learning differs from supervised learning in a way that it does not need labelled input/output pairs to be present, and it does not need sub-optimal actions to be explicitly corrected. Instead it focuses on finding a balance between exp
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper : Notre technologie à vos côtés ! Manuel et fichiers de configuration : contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : le prix augmente en fonction du nombre de licences vendues. Copies disponibles : 5 Trader l'or, l'un des actifs les plus volatils du marché financier, exige une grande précision, une analyse rigoureuse et une gestion des risques extrêmement efficace. Le Javier Gold Scalper a été conçu précisément pour intégrer ce
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Machine Wizard
Thomas Cain
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the
Plus de l'auteur
Daily loss protector
Stephen Barasa
Utilitaires
DailyLossProtector EA — Smart Risk Control for Safer Trading. Protect your capital with precision. DailyLossProtector is a minimalist, high-utility Expert Advisor designed for traders who prioritize capital preservation and disciplined risk control . This EA monitors your open trades and will automatically close them when a predefined floating loss threshold is reached , helping you avoid emotional decisions and unexpected drawdowns. Key Features Daily Loss Guard: Automatically closes
Telegram user interface bot
Stephen Barasa
Utilitaires
Welcome to your Ultimate Trading Companion on Telegram! Our user-friendly Telegram bot interface ensures you stay updated with real-time account updates. It seamlessly integrates with MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and caters to all account types, be it real or demo. Getting started is a breeze—just fill in your particulars as prompted by the bot, and you're all set! Experience trading made easy.
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis