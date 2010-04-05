Zebra Bitcoin scalper v1





*Ultra-Fast Algorithmic Trading for Bitcoin Markets – 24/7 Precision on MT4*

—

### Overview

The Zebra bitcoin Scalping v1 (EA) is a specialized algorithmic trader designed exclusively for Bitcoin markets. Engineered for MetaTrader platforms, this high-frequency scalping bot exploits micro-price fluctuations in BTC/USD pairs with institutional-grade speed and accuracy. Combining order book analysis, volatility triggers, and aggressive risk management, with the 5 minute time frame, it executes 5- 10 trades daily for consistent profits – all while you sleep. NO MARTINGALE, NO GRID BLOCK THEORY. ALL PRICE ACTION

—

### Core Features

#### 1. Lightning-Fast Order Execution

– 0.3-Second Trade Entry: Capitalizes on fleeting opportunities missed by manual traders

– Tick-Data Analysis: Processes real-time price movements at the millisecond level

#### 2. Adaptive Volatility Scanning

– News Event Detection: Auto-increases activity during high-impact events (e.g., Fed announcements, ETF approvals)

– Quiet Market Filters: Avoids choppy periods with built-in liquidity checks

#### 3. Profit-Optimized Strategy

– Dynamic Take-Profit/Stop-Loss:

– TP: 0.8-1.5% per trade (scales with volatility)

– SL: 0.3-0.6% (strict loss containment)

– Compounding Mode: Reinforces gains into larger positions

#### 4. Risk Safeguards

– Spread Widening Shutdown: Halts trading if spreads exceed 15 pips

– Daily Loss Limit: Customizable max drawdown (default: 3% per day)





#### 5. One-Click Deployment

– Plug-and-Play .ex4 File: Installs on MT4 in <3 minutes



### Technical Specifications

– Platforms: MetaTrader 4 (.ex4 files)

– Assets: BTC/USD exclusively

– Timeframes: M5 (ultra-scalping)

– Minimum Deposit: $200

– Recommended VPS: Required for 24/7 operation

– Updates: Free quarterly strategy refinements

—

### Verified Performance

– Avg. Daily Trades: 13759 (Backtested Jan-June 2025)

– Win Rate: 90%

– Max Drawdown: 7.9% (During March 2024 $10k BTC swing)

– Q1 2025 ROI: 90% ($100 → $14620.06 in 167 days/5 months)

– Trade Execution Speed: 0.3 seconds

—

### How It Works

1. Market Scan: Monitors BTC/USD order book imbalances

2. Signal Trigger: Enters long/short based on volume spikes

3. Precision Execution: 0.3-second trade entry

4. Auto-Exit: Closes positions at 0.8% profit or 0.4% stop-loss

5. Reset: Repeats cycle 24/7





### Why Traders Choose This Bot

– BITCOIN-FOCUSED: No diluted multi-asset compromises

– EMOTION-FREE TRADING: Eliminates FOMO and panic selling

– BEGINNER-READY: Zero coding or strategy tuning needed

—

### The Bottom Line

Turn Bitcoin’s volatility into your most reliable income stream. With institutional execution speed, 90% win rate, and 24/7 automated operation, this bot delivers consistent profits while you focus on life.





### Trust Elements

– 24/7 VPS Compatible

– Lifetime Strategy Updates

– Priority Telegram Support





