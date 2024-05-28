Break Out of Range

2.67
Range Breakout Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader4

PS : This Expert Was Downloaded  over 1200 Time , When we reach 2000 Download i ll increase the Price 


Key Features:

Fixed Lot Size / Martingale Option:

  •    Fixed Lot Size:* The EA allows you to set a constant lot size for each trade.
  •    Martingale Option:* Alternatively, you can enable the Martingale strategy, which increases the lot size after a losing trade to recover losses.

Trading Between Specific Times:

  •     The EA only opens trades within a specified time range (e.g., 08:00 to 18:00). This helps avoid trading during low-liquidity periods.

Trading Days :

Take Profit and Stop Loss as Multipliers of the Range:

  •     The take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels are calculated based on a multiplier of the range width (distance between support and resistance).
  •     For example, if the range is 50 pips and the multiplier is 2, the TP and SL would be 100 pips.
EMA Option to Detect Trend:
  •    The EA uses an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to filter trades in the direction of the trend.
  •    Only trades in the direction of the EMA trend are taken (e.g., only long trades if the price is above the EMA).
Trailing Stop Loss:
  •    A trailing stop loss option is available to protect profits.
  •    The stop loss moves in the direction of the trade as the price moves favorably, locking in profits as the trade progresses.
How The EA +Works:

1. Identify the Range:
  •    The EA monitors the market to identify a price range with clear support and resistance levels.
2. Wait for a Breakout:
  •    The EA waits for the price to break above the resistance level or below the support level.
3. Check the Trend (if EMA is enabled):
  •    The EA checks the EMA to ensure the breakout is in the direction of the trend.
4. Place Trades:
  •    When a breakout is confirmed in the direction of the trend, the EA places a trade.
  •    The lot size is either fixed or adjusted according to the Martingale strategy.
5. Set TP and SL:
  •    The EA sets the take profit and stop loss based on the range multiplier.
6. Apply Trailing Stop Loss:
  •    As the trade moves in the favorable direction, the trailing stop loss adjusts to lock in profits.
Example Settings:

- Fixed Lot Size: 0.1 lots
- Martingale Multiplier: 2 (if enabled)
- Trading Time: 08:00 to 18:00
- Range Multiplier for TP/SL: 2
- EMA Period: 50
- Trailing Stop Loss: 20 pips

This EA helps automate the range breakout trading strategy, allowing traders to focus on other tasks while the EA manages trade entries, exits, and risk management based on the defined parameters.



























Avis 5
philippe germain
2803
philippe germain 2024.06.11 15:14 
 

Good risk/reward ratio.

Produits recommandés
Break The BOX NOW
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
Entry logic The EA, called EA_BreakTheBox, creates a rectangle BOX based on the highest and lowest price within a certain time period. Once the BOX is formed, the EA is ready for entry. It allows you to input the time period for forming the BOX, and you can set a time filter for the EA. The default setting for EntryPips is 2 pips, but this can be changed. If the price breaks the upper price of the BOX by 2 pips, then a BUY Entry is placed (if Reverse mode=true). If the price breaks the lower pri
FREE
SK RandomWalk Monkey EA
Mr Sakkarin Yartfoong
5 (1)
Experts
Are You Better than Monkey? Prove it... The trade of this EA is based on random output with customizable lot size (use martingale or not), stop-loss, and take-profit levels. Easy to use and Simple Great for benchmarking tests against other EAs or manual trade. Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Support us by open  My recommended broker. Exness Tickmill robot monkey uses Adx trend filter for fair game no-trade unfavorable market ( you can turn off set adx = 0) . EA starts w
FREE
Voorloper MT4
Pradana Novan Rianto
4.5 (18)
Experts
Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration:   Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and
FREE
RexIIIClaw vs ClusterIIIEA
Niklas Templin
4.75 (4)
Experts
THE_____ IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII______ Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  Take Profit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk, Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000, or 3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” Recomment
FREE
Timezone Filter MT4
Martins Chukwudi Osodi -
Utilitaires
Timezone Filter EA: Precision Trading with Session Control The   Timezone Filter EA   is an essential tool for traders looking to refine their trading strategy by restricting trade execution to specific trading sessions. Designed for precision and discipline, this EA allows traders to   filter   which trading sessions they want to engage in—such as   Asian, London, or New York sessions —while ensuring that no trades occur outside the defined time periods. Key Features:   Customizable Trading
FREE
Draconis Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Experts
Draconis Expert Working best with GOLD - M30 Require minimal 500$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . ------------------------------------------------------------ Indicators and Concepts Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE): QQE is an advanced version of the Relative Strength Index
FREE
MFL scalper01
Chang Ming Zhi Cang
1 (1)
Experts
FREE CAMPAIGN NOW!!! Regular price is $198. It will return to the original price soon. MFL scalper01  is a fully automated “scalping” trading system. Most positions are closed within one hour. This EA does NOT use grid, martingale, averaging down or any other risky trade management methods. BASIC Information: Currency pair EURCHF, GBPCHF Timeframe M5 Minimum deposit $50 Parameters: Variable Description  Current chart symbol  Select currency pair as same as chart.  Fixed lots size  If "Enable dy
FREE
Filter This
Leolouiski Gan
5 (7)
Utilitaires
Il s'agit du script nécessaire pour utiliser The News Filter. Ce script sélectionne n'importe quel graphique que vous souhaitez filtrer et envoie les données au programme The News Filter. Chaque entrée est spécifique à ce graphique, ce qui vous permet de définir des entrées différentes pour chaque graphique. Les liens vers The News Filter (démo gratuite) se trouvent ci-dessous : Le guide du filtre d'actualité + liens de téléchargement Sélection de nouvelles La source d'informations est obtenue
FREE
ReitakFX Trade Report
Boris Sedlar
5 (4)
Utilitaires
For more info,  questions   and problems join to discord.gg/reitakfx Very informative and detailed tool for your account.  - pairs, number of trades, lot size, profit, lose, nett p/l, net pips - profit growth chart Instalation : - open chart and delete every other indicator on it - put this report on chart Setting : - magic number - filters (comment, symbols, currencies) - date (today, week, month custom) - Start / End date (this is for custom date) - report type (open - only active trades wi
FREE
GridderEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.83 (6)
Experts
It's a multi-currency grid and martingale system that can trade all input pairs from one chart. The expert will close all orders for each pair using a profit level. The expert has the possibility to trade up to 100 pairs. Information Chose a broker with fast execution and low spreads for effective results. Please make some tests on a demo account to see how the expert works before using it on a real account. For 0.01 lot size and leverage 1:500, you need an initial balance of at least 10,000 f
FREE
Boxy Trader
Tzvetan Jordanov
Experts
Boxy Trader is a trading robot, which is not using indicators. The Expert calculates and trades the tops and the bottoms of the current swing with more than 70% success rate. Its robust risk management system is the key of its success. This system works on all instruments with no restrictions. Usage of Stop Loss and Take Profit, always . No martingale, no grid, no hedging. Suitable for deposits starting at $100. 100% made in Spain. Stable results, tested since 2003. Testing, determining risks an
Stable Ex
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Introduced expert system   Stable Ex works with the EURUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of five orders - that is, a maximum of five orders can be placed in one direction, after which the total position of the series must be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes all
Magics Scanner Flip addon
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
This addon will pick up opened orders of experts by magic number and transfer to EA`s HOLDER inverted. If your trading bot opens a Buy order, then EA`s HOLDER will open a Sell order. If your trading bot opens a Sell order, then EA`s HOLDER will open a Buy order. Then EA`s HOLDER works with the orders opened by it according to your settings: - Copy, do not copy exit. - Change the stops to your own. SL TP. Original or Real or leave the original. - Set trailing, there are two of them. This can work
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Change All Timeframe
Ka Ka Ho
Bibliothèque
Change All Timeframe – Instantly Sync Timeframes Across All MT4 Charts Effortlessly change the timeframe of all open charts in MT4 with a single action! The Change All Timeframes script saves time by ensuring all charts update simultaneously, streamlining multi-timeframe analysis. One-Click Timeframe Sync – Instantly change the timeframe on all open charts at once. Save Time & Effort – No need to adjust each chart manually—boost your trading efficiency. Seamless Multi-Timeframe Analysis –
FREE
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
Lite Hamster Scalping
Himma Youssef
4.14 (36)
Experts
This is  Only Demo  Version. Download the full version from this link  Original Hamster_MT4   (Very Fast EA no Graphics) The Lite Hamster Scalper  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Download    The Red Sapphire! Recommendations :  Lot : 0.01. Balance  : 100 USD. Pair : EURUSD. TimeFrame : 5Min. Spread : 30. Broker : Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot  - Initial lot s
FREE
HFT Flame Mt4
Shamary A Guy
Utilitaires
This is the HFT Flame Ea....This is a complex Expert Advisor that basically pick trades from price movements, it is also a none-martingale mechanism with netting strategy that makes this Ea more interested and profitable throughout your trading journey. The HFT Flame EA can be super consistent on profits depending on the inputs selected for your style of trading. This is a hand free trading robot that can trade your way to success while you are away from the charts, another perfect advantage abo
FREE
ET1 for MT4
Hui Qiu
3.83 (6)
Experts
ET1 for MT4 is new and completely free！！ ET1 for MT4 v4.20 Updated!! Now use on XAUUSD(Gold)!! The success rate is more than 75% !!! important update: Merge ET9 's breakout strategy Warning!! You can use ET1 completely free, but we do not guarantee ET1 stability, It is recommended that the more powerful ET9 for MT4 version includes the ET1 strategy and guarantees complete and stable returns. The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes  ET9  for MT4 Updated v4.70 !!  https://www.mql5
FREE
Trade Anchor Manager MT4
Warren Schaaf
Utilitaires
MultiTP Trade Manager EA — Advanced Trade Management Made Effortless (MT4) Limited Offer – First 100 Downloads FREE! Be among the first 100 traders to download Trade Anchor Manager (MT4/MT5) completely free of charge. Hurry – once the limit is reached, the offer closes instantly! After trying it out, we’d love if you could leave a review and share your thoughts – your feedback helps us improve and lets other traders know what to expect. Need this Trade Anchor Manager for MT5?  http
FREE
Flex Recovery EA
Lachezar Krastev
Experts
Flex Recovery EA is meant to be almost all the time in the game – everything, but not a boring strategy. It is a countertrend strategy taking trades on the borders of a market volatility channel, combined with highly effective loss compensating algorithm. This strategy is suitable for traders with high risk profile … do not forget that “highly profitable – low risk strategy” is an oxymoron concept. If you want to beat the market at any coast, you must be all in, using aggressive money management
FREE
An simple EA based sar indicator
luo jun
3 (1)
Experts
1. EA basic  This EA is an EA that trades based on the SAR indicator. When the SAR appears at the top of the K line short or close a long order, and when the SAR appears at the bottom of the K line, long or close a short order. Sar is more useful when the trend is strong. It can clearly tell you when to enter or exit.   Please see bottom pictures. EA does not have the ability to judge the trend, so you need to judge the trading direction by yourself. You should decide to choose long or short in
FREE
WeekendGap
Utibe Udoh
Experts
######################################################################################### WeekendGap EA opens pending orders in the first hour of the beginning of a new week. It trades the weekend gap. The pending orders are cancelled within 2 days if not caught. WeekendGap works on most currency pairs, but you may limit yourself to the majors. The lot size is increased automatically based on the MinimumLots, MaximumRisk and DecreaseFactor. #######################################################
FREE
PZ Random Trader EA
PZ TRADING SLU
Experts
This EA trades in a completely random fashion with customizable lotsize, stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Good for rebate generation Customizable SL, TP and lotsize Great for benchmarking tests against other EAs Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading is FIFO (NFA) Compliant Input Parameters Stoploss: Stop-loss for orders in pips Takeprofit: Take-profit for orders in
FREE
Tulips
Kun Jiao
3.89 (9)
Experts
Description de la stratégie Tulip EA Stratégie principale Suivi de tendance : Avec stop-loss, sans stratégies risquées type Martingale. Positions longues/courtes indépendantes : Analyse des chandeliers japonais. Paramètres Paramètre Valeur par défaut / Description Paramètre stabilité 5 (défaut) Instrument Or (XAUUSD) Stop Loss/Take Profit SL 0,3%, TP 1,2% Taille lot 0,01 (défaut) Gestion auto. 0,01 lot pour 10 000$ de solde Période graphique M5 recommandé Magic Number ID unique (évite conflits)
FREE
Master Class
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
FREE
System template
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Experts
Robot basado en indicadores para realizar operaciones de forma tendencial. Ideal para cuentas de cualquier capital, como un balance mínimo de 100$ Funciona con cualquier Timeframe. El bróker recomendado es Swissquote.  Si desea utilizar el robot le recomendamos que se ponga en contacto con nosotros para asesorarle en la mejor configuración posible del sistema.
FREE
Morning Luck
Pavel Predein
4.8 (5)
Experts
Automatic trading system based on the morning Flat indicator, puts pending orders on the borders of the night channel .All trades have a fixed stop loss and take profit .The traded pair GBPUSD H1, can be used on other instruments after optimization. The EA contains a switchable flat indicator . The robot's operating time in the input parameters corresponds to (+2GMT). when switching to daylight saving time,you need to adjust the time manually. * Use default settings  * Does not use dangerous
FREE
Smart Squid EA
Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
Experts
Nous vendons des produits uniquement sur le marché MQL, si vous avez vu un endroit à revendre avec un prix moins cher, il doit s'agir d'une   version truquée       et 100% sûr que la performance n'est pas réelle       . Ne sera pas non plus pris en charge par nous. Je suis apprécié de rejoindre notre jeu et de ne pas risquer un centime sur une   version truquée   . L'amélioration des performances   est autorisée. Veuillez me contacter après l'achat pour savoir comment obtenir la version gratuit
FREE
Advanced Scalper EA
Gerard Valldosera Gomez
Experts
This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement. This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe.
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Experts
Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor est un système conçu pour récupérer les positions non rentables. L'algorithme de l'auteur verrouille une position perdante, la divise en plusieurs parties distinctes et ferme chacune d'elles séparément. Une configuration facile, un lancement différé en cas de baisse, un verrouillage, la désactivation d'autres Expert Advisors, une moyenne avec filtrage des tendances et la fermeture partielle d'une position perdante sont intégrés dans un seul outil C'est l'utilisation des pertes
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Atlantis EA suit une stratégie de cassure spécifiquement conçue pour l'or afin de tirer profit des fortes variations de prix qui surviennent lorsque le marché de l'or franchit des seuils clés d'offre et de demande. Il ne s'agit ni d'une stratégie de martingale ni d'une stratégie de grille. L'EA utilise un stop suiveur et intègre un stop automatique en cas de changement de tendance. Cet EA recherche les configurations de trading optimales 24h/24. Paire recommandée : XAU/USD (unités de temps : M1
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (560)
Experts
EA Black Dragon fonctionne sur l'indicateur Black Dragon. L'EA ouvre un trade par la couleur de l'indicateur, il est alors possible d'augmenter le réseau d'ordres ou de travailler avec un stop loss. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Tous les paramètres peuvent être trouvés ici! Paramètres entrant
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
Plus de l'auteur
Breakout of range
Bachir Chermiti
5 (4)
Experts
Range Breakout Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader5 PS : This Expert Was Downloaded  over 1200 Time , When we reach 2000 Download i ll increase the Price  Key Features: Fixed Lot Size / Martingale Option:    Fixed Lot Size:* The EA allows you to set a constant lot size for each trade.    Martingale Option:* Alternatively, you can enable the Martingale strategy, which increases the lot size after a losing trade to recover losses. Trading Between Specific Times:     The EA only opens trades with
FREE
Quantum Matrix MT4
Bachir Chermiti
Experts
EA Overview: The Quantum Matrix MT4 The Quantum Matrix MT4 is an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed with multiple risk management, trend filtering, and position scaling strategies. It combines smart lot sizing techniques, trend indicators, and basket-based profit management to maximize profitability while maintaining tight control over drawdowns and trading behavior. IMPORTANT! :  After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Filtrer:
Paoloforex2413
15
Paoloforex2413 2025.07.30 15:23 
 

This should be an excellent EA but it doesn't open opposites trends with martingale progression. Only one trade with tp and sl. May you adjust it?

janwan
223
janwan 2024.07.17 10:15 
 

I can't get any result in strategy tester on time frame 5 min 15 min and 30 min on eurusd and other currency pairs.

Bachir Chermiti
4300
Réponse du développeur Bachir Chermiti 2025.05.31 12:34
I gues there is something wrong with your Strategy Tesrer , please try to download some history Data and try the New Version
GoodMan54
104
GoodMan54 2024.07.10 15:28 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Bachir Chermiti
4300
Réponse du développeur Bachir Chermiti 2025.05.31 12:34
Try the New Version its even Better
philippe germain
2803
philippe germain 2024.06.11 15:14 
 

Good risk/reward ratio.

Bachir Chermiti
4300
Réponse du développeur Bachir Chermiti 2024.06.17 17:26
That's great , i hope you like it
gxxr1130
14
gxxr1130 2024.05.29 18:20 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Bachir Chermiti
4300
Réponse du développeur Bachir Chermiti 2024.05.29 18:45
thank you very much , thats my pleasure , stay tuned for more updates in the EA , Version 2.0 will be availble in 2 weeks
Répondre à l'avis