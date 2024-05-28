Break Out of Range
- Experts
- Bachir Chermiti
- Version: 3.0
- Mise à jour: 30 mai 2025
Key Features:
Fixed Lot Size / Martingale Option:
- Fixed Lot Size:* The EA allows you to set a constant lot size for each trade.
- Martingale Option:* Alternatively, you can enable the Martingale strategy, which increases the lot size after a losing trade to recover losses.
Trading Between Specific Times:
- The EA only opens trades within a specified time range (e.g., 08:00 to 18:00). This helps avoid trading during low-liquidity periods.
Trading Days :
Take Profit and Stop Loss as Multipliers of the Range:
- The take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels are calculated based on a multiplier of the range width (distance between support and resistance).
- For example, if the range is 50 pips and the multiplier is 2, the TP and SL would be 100 pips.
- The EA uses an Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to filter trades in the direction of the trend.
- Only trades in the direction of the EMA trend are taken (e.g., only long trades if the price is above the EMA).
- A trailing stop loss option is available to protect profits.
- The stop loss moves in the direction of the trade as the price moves favorably, locking in profits as the trade progresses.
- The EA monitors the market to identify a price range with clear support and resistance levels.
- The EA waits for the price to break above the resistance level or below the support level.
- The EA checks the EMA to ensure the breakout is in the direction of the trend.
- When a breakout is confirmed in the direction of the trend, the EA places a trade.
- The lot size is either fixed or adjusted according to the Martingale strategy.
- The EA sets the take profit and stop loss based on the range multiplier.
- As the trade moves in the favorable direction, the trailing stop loss adjusts to lock in profits.
Good risk/reward ratio.